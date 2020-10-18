Yolanda Hadid Gushes Over Gigi and Zayn Malik's 'Angel' Baby Girl

Yolanda Hadid is loving her new role as grandma. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Sunday to gush over daughter Gigi Hadid's baby girl. Gigi welcomed a daughter with Zayn Malik in September.

"❤️ My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl," Yolanda wrote alongside a photo of herself holding her granddaughter's tiny hand. "She is an angel sent to us from above....."

"Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it 🥰," she added.

Yolanda's quality time with her granddaughter allowed Gigi and Zayn to have their first "date night" as new parents earlier this month. The couple cooked up some browned sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta -- and dined while their baby girl was with Yolanda in the other room.

"The couple has completely thrown themselves into being hands-on parents and just had their first date night last night," a source told ET at the time. "Luckily, the couple had grandma Yolanda around as she watched their daughter as the couple enjoyed some quality time together."

According to ET's source, Gigi and Zayn "have loved being new parents and every day is an adventure."

"Gigi and Zayn have enjoyed taking time off work to focus on their relationship and daughter," the source said. "[They] are more in love now than ever before."

