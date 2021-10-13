'You' Renewed for Season 4

Joe Goldberg is back for more murder-y mayhem.

Days before the launch of season 3, Netflix has officially renewed You for a fourth season, the streamer announced Wednesday. Casting news will be announced at a later date.

Based on Caroline Kepnes' novels, You and Hidden Bodies, the series stars Penn Badgley as Joe, a man who will do just about anything when love is at stake. Victoria Pedretti plays Love Quinn, along with new additions Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Mehl, Chris O’Shea and Christopher Sean.

"Reading Caroline's novel, Greg [Berlanti] and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view. And it's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past [three] seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4," executive producer and showrunner Sera Gamble said in a statement.

Season 3 picks up months after the events of the sophomore finale, with Joe and Love -- now married and raising their baby boy, Henry -- having moved to the Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they're surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love's lethal impulsiveness. And then there's his heart. Could the woman he's been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who's wise to your tricks? Well, that'll prove a much more complicated escape.

Back in December 2019, Badgley offered an intriguing tease about the meaning behind that final scene of season 2, which saw his character peering longingly into his new neighbor's backyard.

"Joe's looking for something that he can't... The way that I understand these things is that no one is born a sociopath or psychopath. Maybe the world of medicine hasn't decided definitively, but I'll go ahead and say that. We're not born that way, we're made that way, we're made that way by the life we then receive, the education we receive, parents, environment, whatever," he told ET at the time. "So I think Joe is looking for that which was taken from him as a child."

You drops Friday, Oct. 15 on Netflix.

