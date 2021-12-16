'Younger' Creator Darren Star Talks Possible Movie or Spinoff Series (Exclusive)

Younger fans can take heart in the idea that the beloved series starring Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff might not be done just yet.

ET's Leanne Aguilera spoke with the show's creator, Darren Star, at the premiere of the second season of his Netflix series, Emily in Paris, and asked if Younger might have a second life as a film.

"I would love to do a Younger movie, and I think the entire cast, at some point, would like to get back together for it," Starr told ET. But that doesn't mean fans can necessarily expect something soon.

"Younger needs to rest for a little while," he added. "People have to want it, and I think there's seven seasons to watch and catch up on for everyone who hasn't seen it. I would love to do a Younger movie, that would be a blast."

If Starr's fans are itching for something new, they can always check out the second season of Emily In Paris. In true Starr fashion, the style is on point, the locations are exotic, and the romance is heating up.

"I think it's just so much amped up from season 1, so much more intrigue," Starr teased. "We learn so much more about the characters, the ensemble, and I mean, the locations are insane. St. Tropez, we had such a good time filming there in the South of France and a lot of good surprises for sure."

Starr is also very impressed by his leading lady, Lily Collins, who serves as a producer on the Netflix series.

"She shows up on the set in just the best spirit, and it never flags," he said of Collins. "She works so hard. She's in every scene, basically, and really she sets the tone for all of us. And I think we're lucky we have a cast that really loves to be working together and loves to be spending time together."

Emily in Paris season 2 premieres Dec. 22 on Netflix.