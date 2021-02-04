'Younger': Watch New Final Season Footage -- and Get Nostalgic (Exclusive)

New Younger footage for its final season is here -- and get ready to get nostalgic!

The seventh and final season kicks off April 15 on Paramount+ with the first four episodes, and in the new minute-long footage, key moments from the past six seasons remind us just how far Liza Miller and her friends have come since.

But just as Younger begins its last chapter, Liza has a lot to contend with following that stunning proposal cliffhanger. Will Liza accept Charles' proposal? Will she say no? Is she truly over Josh? As the final moments of the video -- exclusively premiering on ET -- play out, the final 12 episodes are bound to be jaw-dropping.

Watch the new Younger footage below.

Following the season 6 finale, Younger star Sutton Foster addressed the cliffhanger and the chances Liza accepts Charles' proposal.

"I don't think there is an easy answer because if she says yes and she has reservations, that this is too fast or weird. Then, all of a sudden, she bails at the altar. If they decide to still stay together after she says no because she's not ready to get married again, which I think is the truth, I think that is more interesting to watch how a couple navigates that," Foster hinted to ET in September 2019.

In the final season, per Paramount+'s official synopsis, "Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Maggie gets canceled."

The first four episodes of Younger drop Thursday, April 15 on Paramount+ with subsequent episodes premiering weekly. For more, watch below.

