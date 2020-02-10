Your Guide to the Hot Men of 'Emily in Paris'

Emily in Paris, Netflix's new rom-com from star TV-maker Darren Star, doesn't have much in the way of plot (she's Emily! And she's in Paris!) or stakes, but what it does have is hot guys. And really, what more do you need?

Emily (Lily Collins) is a social media wunderkind who relocates to Paris to work at a boutique marketing firm and "provide an American point of view," she mentions an infinite amount of times in the first episodes. There, she totters around the City of Lights on designer heels, sips wine by the Seine and attracts an endless parade of swoon-worthy men. (Superficially speaking, everyone in France is a solid 9 and up in Emily in Paris.)

Which is to say: We cannot recommend this show enough. (It's out now on Netflix). This is pure escapism, whether it's places we can't go (at least not for another six months or so), clothes we can't afford or eye candy that hits a little different at this stage of quarniness. Emily in Paris: come for a Carrie Bradshaw-meets-Liza Miller protagonist, stay for the fashion, leave to Instagram stalk every actor on the show.

The Hot Chef (Lucas Bravo)

Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Who is he: Gabriel, a promising chef and Emily's impossibly dashing downstairs neighbor.

Where you’ve seen him: Unless you dabble in French television, you haven't, since Emily in Paris marks his Hollywood debut. (That said, if you're a Younger fan, doesn't he look like a younger, French Charles?) And as if he couldn't get any more appealing, Bravo was a real-life sous chef before he became an actor.

Drop that @: lucasnbravo

The Hot Boyfriend (Roe Hartrampf)

Who is he: Doug, Emily's buttoned-up boyfriend back in Chicago who has a penchant for getting freaky on FaceTime.

Where you’ve seen him: Hartrampf has popped up in TV series like CBS's Madam Secretary, though he's moreso a theater guy and will be making his Broadway debut playing Prince Charles in the Princess Diana musical. (Which is being filmed for Netflix.) We think you might enjoy his "Magic Mike Medley" performance.

Drop that @: roetramp

The Hot Coworker (Samuel Arnold)

Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Who is he: Julien, Emily's sharp-dressed ally at their luxury marketing firm. (Shout-out to Luc, their wackadoodle colleague, whom we also love.)

Where you’ve seen him: Like many of the guys on this list, Arnold is relatively new to TV (he has one previous credit on the French comedy Platane), though he's worked in theater and had a role in the recorded production of National Theatre Live: Antony & Cleopatra.

Drop that @: superssama

The Hot Perfumier (William Abadie)

Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Who is he: Antoine Lambert, a provocateur and playboy revered as the best Nose in Paris.

Where you’ve seen him: He's an alumnus of Sex and the City, having played the Prada salesclerk Tony in the 2003 episode "Lights, Camera, Relationship." Abadie has also reoccurred on Gossip Girl and Homeland, along with appearances on everything from ER to The O.C. to Gotham.

Drop that @: He doesn't have one.

The Hot Painter (Michel Biel)

Who is he: Fabien, the guy Emily picks up at a house party but drops when she can't pardon his French, so to speak.

Where you’ve seen him: A model, actor and YouTuber, he's best known for starring in the high-school drama Skam France. You can also spot him as one of the French soldiers in Christopher Nolan's WWII epic, Dunkirk.

Drop that @: michelbiel

The Hot Hotelier (Eion Bailey)

Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Who is he: Randy Zimmer, a hotel magnate from Chicago looking to set up shop in Paris.

Where you’ve seen him: You probably either know Bailey from Steven Spielberg's WWII miniseries, Band of Brothers, or as Pinocchio on ABC's Once Upon a Time, but he's reoccurred on ER, Covert Affairs and Ray Donovan. (He next stars in CBS All Access' The Stand.)

Drop that @: baileyeion

The Hot Professor (Julien Floreancig)

Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Who is he: Thomas, a philosophy professor Emily meet cutes at a café who fancies himself quite the intellectual.

Where you’ve seen him: Perhaps the teen soap Coeur océan? Or this year's crime drama, Un si grand soleil?

Drop that @: julien.flx

The Hot Fashion Heir (Charles Martins)

Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Who is he: Mathieu Cadault, who runs the business side of his uncle Pierre's couture house and is known for dating models.

Where you’ve seen him: Martins also once popped up on Sex and the City, though these days he's seemingly more focused on making content through his social media-targeting production company, Drop Films, than necessarily starring in others' projects.

Drop that @: charlesrobinmartins

The Hot Brother (Victor Meutelet)

Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Who is he: Timothée, youngest brother of Emily's friend, Camille (Camille Razat), and riddler at the family's vineyard.

Where you’ve seen him: If you came across the series The Hookup Plan while bingeing Netflix, you may have seen him on there. Otherwise, his biggest role to date is the new French iteration of Grand Hôtel. (And after watching Emily in Paris, you might be curious: He's actually 22.)

Drop that @: victor_meutelet

The Hot Other Brother (David Prat)

Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Who is he: Théo, Camille's other brother, who makes a brief appearance this season (but who we would be happy to see more of in season 2).

Where you’ve seen him: In episode 8 of Emily in Paris.

Drop that @: david.prat