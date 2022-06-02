YouTube Star Cole LaBrant's Son Hospitalized After Suffering Seizure Amid Wife's Pregnancy

YouTube star Cole LaBrant had the "scariest day" of his life after his toddler son suffered a seizure and, at one point, went lifeless.

LaBrant shared Thursday on Instagram that the plan was for his pregnant wife, Savannah, to go to the hospital at midnight and be induced into labor but those plans were put on hold after Zealand suffered "a rough seizure." LaBrant, who boasts nearly 5 million followers on Instagram and 13 million subscribers on YouTube, said the root of the seizure seems to have been caused by a spiked fever.

"He stopped breathing for awhile and went lifeless while I performed CPR on him until the paramedics showed up," he explained in a lengthy caption on Instagram accompanied by a photo of Savannah holding a diaper-wearing Zealand in a hospital bed with wires attached to his back. "He slowly came to [life] and appears to have fully recovered after spending a few hours in the hospital."

JB Lacroix/WireImage

LaBrant, who shares two daughters and a son with Savannah, with another daughter on the way, said the family canceled the induction and are now "trusting God's timing on when baby girl will come."

The LaBrants share their everyday life on YouTube. Their videos include pranks and food challenges. One video with more than 20 million views included their daughter, Everleigh Rose, having a pie face showdown with JoJo Siwa. Everleigh alone has nearly 4 million subscribers on YouTube.