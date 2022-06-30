YouTube Star Logan Paul Signs With WWE

Logan Paul is stepping into the ring -- this time in a different capacity. The 27-year-old YouTube sensation announced on Thursday that he signed a contract with WWE. “Just signed with the WWE,” he tweeted along with two photos.

One picture shows him smiling as he stands in between interim CEO Stephanie McMahon and her husband, former WWE superstar and now vice president of global talent strategy and development, Triple H.

In the next photo, the two veterans look on as Paul signs the contract. The official WWE account shared the news alongside an article. Triple H took to his respective social media to celebrate the latest edition to the WWE roaster.

“I think it’s safe to say @LoganPaul shocked the world with his abilities as a guest at #WrestleMania … just imagine what he’ll do as a @WWE Superstar. Congratulations and welcome!” he wrote.

Paul previously appeared as a guest during WrestleMania. During WrestleMania 38, in April, the YouTube sensation joined Mike 'The Miz' Mizanan during a tag team match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The pair ultimately got the win.

The year before, Paul also appeared at WrestleMania. However, he did not touch the ring. On Thursday, The Miz seemingly celebrated Paul with a picture of the two of them, rocking their matching costumes from their match, with the caption, “I mean who wouldn’t want to see this tag team again #SummerSlam.”

Shortly after The Miz’s post, Paul made it clear that he would not be joining the veteran wrestler on a team again.

In fact, the newly signed wrestler used the moment to call the Miz and Mrs. star out and share his plans for SummerSlam.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

“So I just signed my WWE contract with the support of Triple H and Steph McMahon,” he told the camera on the video posted on the organization’s official social media. “This is a massive deal but let's get one thing straight ‘cause I don’t wanna get this twisted. I did not sign this contract to team up with The Miz. In fact, I don't want anything to do with The Miz, that man is dead to me, he is my enemy, and I signed this contract so I could beat The Miz’s a** at SummerSlam.”

Paul joining WWE comes after he participated in a few celebrity boxing matches. Most notably, Paul fought championship boxer Floyd Mayweather in 2021. Paul has also expressed his desire to enter MMA-style fighting.