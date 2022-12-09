Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band Is Engaged to Model Kelly Yazdi

Zac Brown is giving marriage another run. ET has learned the singer is engaged to model and actress Kelly Yazdi.

The 44-year-old Zac Brown Band frontman and the 31-year-old got engaged after he proposed in Hawaii. ET has learned the proposal happened a while ago. It's believed the couple has been engaged since at least this past summer, according to People, which was first to report the engagement news. In a video posted to Instagram on July 31, Brown and Yazdi are seen huddling with the rest of their crew, who surprise Brown and serenade him for his birthday.

In that video, a giant diamond ring can be seen on Yazdi's ring finger. As they're singing, Yazdi, who can be seen standing next to Brown, gently places her head on his shoulder and is smiling throughout the video.

It's unclear how they met or when they started dating, but it seems like they have a lot in common. They're both avid outdoors people (big on fishing) and huge sports fans (football).

According to her personal website, Yazdi's "a born adventurer, events producer, SAG-AFTRA actress, stuntwoman, and professional model." She grew up in rural Minnesota riding horses, dirt bikes and snowmobiles. She founded the Ride Wild Organization, which aims to change "the way women are seen in powersports and to raise awareness of the passion, diversity and spirit of women in motorsports."

Some of her TV acting credits include Hawaii Five-O and films such as The Martial Arts Kid.

This will be Brown's second marriage. He was married to Shelly Brown for 12 years before they split in 2018. They share five children together -- daughters Justice, 15, Lucy, 14, Georgia, 12, and Joni, 11, and son Alexander, 8.

Last month, ET was first to report that multi-instrumentalist Caroline Jones officially joined the GRAMMY-winning group as a full-time member, making her the first and only female in the band.