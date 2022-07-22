Zac Efron Returns to His 'High School Musical' Roots -- and You Can Bet on It Being Perfect

Zac Efron is back at East High! The 34-year-old High School Musical alum posted a photo of himself throwing a fist in the air outside the iconic Utah school's entrance.

"Don’t you… Forget about me ✊🏼," he captioned his Instagram post. The caption, along with Efron's pose, both seem to reference The Breakfast Club’s famous last scene.

Efron is not the first HSM star to make a return to their roots this summer. Vanessa Hudgens also posted a video of herself outside the school last month.

"Do you remember in kindergarten how you'd meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you're playing like you're best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?" Hudgens captioned her video, a reference to a famous moment in the first film when Hudgens' character, Gabriella, shares a sweet conversation with Efron's Troy.

Hudgens also set the video to the opening notes of "Breaking Free," the first film's climactic final song.

Both posts are a trip down memory lane for High School Musical fans, who still seem to love the franchise as if it were yesterday. ET recently spoke with Hudgens about the ongoing fandom.

"Kids are still being introduced to it," Hudgens said. "I just heard the other day 'Gotta Go My Own Way' is trending on TikTok. It never dies!" she added with a laugh.

But if fans are crossing their fingers for a reboot, they may not be in luck. Last year, Ashley Tisdale told ET she wouldn't revisit her character, Sharpay Evans. "I just feel like I wouldn't be able to do that again, and do it justice," she said. "And I am one of those people that when something was a moment in time -- just leave it there."