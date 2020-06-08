Zach Braff Gets Tribute Tattoo in Honor of His Late Friend Nick Cordero

Zach Braff is honoring his late pal in a special way. The 45-year-old actor took to his Instagram story on Wednesday to show off his latest ink, a drawing of his late friend Nick Cordero. The Broadway star died last month after a nearly 100-day battle with the coronavirus.

Placed on his arm, Braff's new ink shows Cordero dancing and singing while wearing a costume similar to one he sported in Bullets Over Broadway. Braff and Cordero met while starring in the show's Broadway production.

Braff's tattoo artist, Dr. Woo, also shared an image of his work on Instagram, captioning his post, "In loving memory to the greatest 🌟 @nickcordero1 on his friend @zachbraff 🙏🏼❤️"

Olivia Wilde commented on the post with heart emojis, while Josh Brolin showed his support with the fist emoji.

Meanwhile, Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, seemed to be inspired by Braff's tribute, writing on Woo's post, "Need to come see you for one."

Following Cordero's death, Braff discussed his friend's final days on his podcast.

"He just deteriorated, deteriorated, deteriorated, until the point where they put him on the ventilator and then he never came back," Braff said. "He would kind of wake up for a little bit and there was some exciting moments where they would say, 'Nick, if you can hear us, look up,' and he would do that, but he wouldn’t do it all the time."

Braff previously shared that Cordero's final text message to him asked the actor to look out for his wife and their 1-year-old son, Elvis.

"There's so many people that love Amanda and Elvis, and we're all going to be doing our part to help give this child an extraordinary life," Braff said. "He just started walking, and he's just the cutest kid ever. He's so cute."

