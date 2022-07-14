Zendaya Gets Stitches After Kitchen Accident: 'Never Cooking Again'

Zendaya is swearing off cooking after sustaining an injury in the kitchen. On Wednesday evening, the Spider-Man: Far From Home star documented a minor injury that left her needing stitches.

“See now...this is why I don’t cook,” she captioned a picture of her manicured pointer finger wrapped in a white bandage, with a hint of blood coming through.

In the next picture, the 26-year-old actress simply wrote “Update” over an image that showed doctors threading stitches into her finger. The saga ended with Zendaya posing for a mirror selfie and putting her freshly stitched and wrapped finger on display. “Baby’s first stitches LOL back to never cooking again.”

Zendaya/Instagram

Zendaya spared her fans and followers any of the details of how it happened, or what meal she was making that called for a side of medical attention.

The actress' trip to the emergency room came after she celebrated her three Emmy nominations for her work as the troubled teen, Rue, in Euphoria. On Tuesday, Zendaya, who serves as an executive producer on the show, snagged another nomination in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category (which she won in 2020). The show is also up for Best Drama Series.

Zendaya/Instagram

Zendaya took to social media to celebrate the nominations by posting a behind-the-scenes picture of her on the set of Euphoria. “Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from everyday has been a highlight of my life,” she wrote.

Zendaya/Instagram

“I’m so proud to work beside you and CONGRATULATIONS! I don’t have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart! Thanks to everyone who connected with our show, it is an honor to share it with you. Thank you @samlev00 for everything you do, this show is what it is because of your heart, and thank you to @labrinth @marcellrev @hbo @a24 for being the best creative collaborators. Lastly thank you to the @televisionacademy for this incredible acknowledgment. We out here Emmy nominated again y’all!!!”