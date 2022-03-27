Zendaya Is Glitz and Glamour as She Makes Surprise Oscars Arrival

Zendaya shined bright like a diamond on Sunday at the 94th annual Academy Awards. The Dune actress had all eyes on her as she arrived in a two-piece ensemble by Valentino Haute Couture. The 25-year-old star rocked a cropped silk shirt and a shimmery silver skirt that extended behind her.

Keeping her glam classic, the Euphoria actress wore her hair out of her face and swept up in a bun. Adding a little more shine to the occasion was a simple silver chain around her neck and Bulgari Serpenti Viper bangles.

The actress is on hand to celebrate Dune, which is up for Best Picture.

Zendaya appeared alone, as boyfriend Tom Holland was not spotted on the carpet with her. However, her Dune leading man, Timothée Chalamet, was on the red carpet in a black tux, complete with no shirt.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Prior to the star-studded evening, Zendaya hit the red carpet during a pre-party on Saturday. The Malcolm & Marie actress was picture perfect in an all-black look as she attended Saint Laurent’s first pre-Oscar soiree.

Zendaya is no stranger to head-turning fashion on the Oscars carpet. In 2021, the actress stunned in a custom yellow dress by Valentino with Jimmy Choo heels and Bulgari diamonds.

Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage, including this year's winners.