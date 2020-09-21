Zendaya Makes History as Youngest Emmy Winner for Lead Actress in a Drama Series

In the biggest surprise of the night, Zendaya was officially crowned an Emmy winner.

The Euphoria star was stunned beyond belief when Jimmy Kimmel read her name during Sunday's virtual 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her lead performance in the HBO drama series.

The 24-year-old actress, who plays teenage drug addict Rue, made history with her Emmy win as the youngest actress to ever win the category. (She turned 24 on Sept. 1.)

Zendaya's win breaks a record previously set by last year's winner, Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, who was 26 when she accepted her award in person.

She is also only the second Black actress ever to take home the honor, the first being How to Get Away With Murder's Viola Davis when she broke Emmy barriers in 2015.

“I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating,” an emotional Zendaya said during her acceptance speech from her home, surrounded by her family and friends. Though Zendaya said she rarely cries, she couldn't help but tear up on her big night.

“But I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there," she said. "I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you and I thank you.”

Zendaya was honored with her first career Emmy nomination for her portrayal of a teen addict in the gritty, risque high school-set drama. While the Television Academy rarely recognizes young nominees, her win on Sunday proves that the tide may be turning -- in this category especially.

Many celebrities celebrated Zendaya's win, including Chloe x Halle, Lovecraft Country's Jurnee Smollett, Storm Reid and her stylist Law Roach.

YESS!!!! @Zendaya omg we’re in tears over here. SO WELL DESERVED pic.twitter.com/IiL2u0Bc6r — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) September 21, 2020

Zendaya. That’s the tweet. This is the dance. Yesssssssss pic.twitter.com/rQJqBjEA2W — jurnee smollett (@jurneesmollett) September 21, 2020

CONGRATS TO MY BIG SIS @Zendaya 🥳🥳🎉🎈💙✨ — Storm Reid (@stormreid) September 21, 2020