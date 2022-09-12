Zendaya Talks Momentous Emmy Win and 'Loved Ones' in Acceptance Speech (Exclusive)

Zendaya is officially a two-time Emmy-winning actress after landing the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBO's Euphoria.

ET caught up with the 26-year-old star after the show where she gushed about the production team behind Euphoria and even shared some insight into her plans to celebrate.

"It's so special, it's such an honor to be acknowledged for something that you're really proud of. It means it means the world to me," Zendya said of the accolade. "I'm so happy for so many of our behind-the-scenes folks getting so much acknowledgment -- cinematography and editing -- they deserve it so much, they put so much into this show."

When asked about her after-party plans, Zendaya was quick to share that she is having a quiet night.

"I'm gonna do a little wardrobe change, I'm gonna do you know cute little two-step and head on home, 'cause I have work. I'm just gonna take it easy, you know, have an easy night," she shared.

ET's Kevin Frazier then asked about Zendaya's famously private relationship with boyfriend Tom Holland, wondering why he didn't get a shout-out in her awards speech.

The smiling star, responded, "he's part of my loved ones!"

Next, Zendaya talked about her recent birthday, which she celebrated on the first of the month. The Euphoria star explained that she had a "chill" birthday this year. "It was really special. Time moves so fast, sometimes you just gotta chill. And for my birthday this year, I just was like 'I'm not gonna do a thing, 'cause I'm always am doing a thing," she said.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.