Zoe Kravitz Posts About Enjoying the 'Little Things' Following Split From Husband Karl Glusman

Zoe Kravitz is moving forward and enjoying her life! The 32-year-old Big Little Lies actress filed for divorce from her husband of a year and a half, Karl Glusman, on Dec. 23, according to multiple reports, and since then has posted a series of photos welcoming the new year.

On New Year's Eve, Kravitz snapped a selfie, writing, "bye 2020. you f**kin weirdo."

She then rang in 2021 with a series of inspirational photos, all with the same caption: "new year/little things."

Some of those "little things" include a roaring fire, a frothy mug of something warm, fresh fruit and a large piece of cake, a full moon, and Kravitz herself looking fresh-faced and beautiful in a cream-colored hoodie.

Kravitz and Glusman, 32, tied the knot in Paris in June 2019 after they were first linked in 2016.

"I can be my weirdest self around him," Kravitz previously told Rolling Stone of Glusman. "It's so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel."

Shortly after the news broke of her split, Kravitz posted a meme of "The Universe" throwing out trash, which she labeled, "People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good."