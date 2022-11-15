Zoë Kravitz Talks Falling for Channing Tatum, and What She Learned From Her Divorce

Zoë Kravitz is all in when it comes to her relationship with Channing Tatum. The Batman star appears on the cover of the latest issue of GQ and gets candid about her relationship with the actor.

Kravitz, 30, and Tatum, 42, met on the set of her upcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island, and instantly had a connection.

"He’s just a wonderful human," she tells the publication about the Magic Mike star. "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Steven Klein/GQ

The High Fidelity actress admits that the first movie she and Tatum watched together was the 1993 film True Romance.

On set, Kravitz admits that Tatum took a more personal role in helping her as she navigated being a director -- which ultimately helped their personal relationship.

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever -- he really was my protector, and it was really wonderful and sweet," she shares. "I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger."

Steven Klein/GQ

The couple turned heads when they were spotted in the summer of 2021, riding through the streets of New York City during a joint bike ride. Kravitz reflects on the moment when she knew their relationship was officially out.

"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I’ll ride you over and you can relax,'" she says about the moment leading up to the photo that was taken on the way to a friend's house.

She adds of her relationship, "You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can. So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it."

Kravitz's romance with Tatum is her first since her public split from ex-husband Karl Glusman. The couple ended their relationship after 18-months of marriage in 2021.

The Big Little Lies star says that her decision to get married and then end it has not changed her perception of love and the way she thinks about it.

"I just learned to think about who I am and what I want," she says. "You meet someone who’s amazing and wants to marry you, and there’s nothing wrong with that. If there’s nothing wrong, then why wouldn’t you do it? You love them and that’s what you do. It’s a hard question to ask yourself: ‘Maybe I don’t want the thing that I’m supposed to want, a marriage, children, any of it. I don’t know if I want that at all.’ That’s an uncomfortable question, especially for a woman to ask herself."