Zoey Deutch Shares She Had Coronavirus and Why It's Important to Wear Face Masks

Zoey Deutch was one of the first celebrities to have the coronavirus.

The 25-year-old actress revealed in an interview with Vulture that she had COVID-19 "early on" before stay-at-home orders, and is finally opening up about her recovery.

"I had the coronavirus early on, before the shutdown, and a group of my friends also got it," the actress began. "People keep asking me, 'Where did you get it?' and I wish I knew. I feel like I could have spoken in a more eloquent way about my experience had I known."

"I continued testing positive for a month, which is longer than they’re saying you’re supposed to," she continued, adding that she's "OK now" and "so grateful for my health." "I also feel guilty, in a way, for making it out OK. I think this virus is bringing up so many conflicting emotions."

Deutch shared that she had been quarantined the entire time, before explaining that she decided to speak out now about her experience to let people know that it's "so important to wear masks."

"So many people don’t show symptoms, and my experience was that me and my friends who got it all had such drastically different symptoms," she said. "I stayed inside for almost two months, and I still very minimally go out, with a mask. I hate to sound like I’m trying to be preachy, but it’s so important to wear a mask when you go out, even if you think you’re okay and think you don’t have it or think it’s allergies. You just don’t know if you have it or not."

Deutch expressed that she's so lucky to be healthy, "that I’m safe and not immunocompromised and have access to doctors; I am incredibly privileged." "But not everyone shares that privilege — so we need to be extra careful for those who don’t by wearing masks," she noted.

The Buffaloed star, meanwhile, has been quarantining at home with her dog, and keeping busy by cooking, playing Animal Crossing and watching The Sopranos.

Deutch is one of many celebrities and famous faces who have tested positive for COVID-19. See who else has been diagnosed and spoken out about their symptoms in the gallery below.