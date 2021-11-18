'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas': Watch the Festive First Trailer for the Holiday Movie (Exclusive)

The holiday miracle that is Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas is almost here, and only ET exclusively premieres the first official trailer for the upcoming Roku Channel movie!

The wrap-up film, which comes five months after NBC canceled the beloved musical dramedy following a two-season run, centers around Zoey (Jane Levy) as she attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones her late father, Mitch (Peter Gallagher), used to do.

In ET's exclusive two-minute trailer, which features brand new footage (and a ton of festive cheer!), Jane takes matter into her own hands when she learns that her family and loved ones have made their own, separate plans for the holiday -- the first without the Clarke patriarch. So, to make sure their family traditions stay intact, Jane plans an elaborate and very ambitious Christmas Eve event, only we're betting that not everything goes according to plan.

"Why didn't you say something before this?" asks Zoey's mom Maggie (Mary Steenburgen).

"I didn't realize it meant this much to me until now. I will handle everything," Zoey promises. Cut to Zoey with three large blueprints splayed out on the dining room table and Mo (Alex Newell) observing, "Are we celebrating the holidays or robbing a casino?"

But, as the trailer reveals, time isn't on Zoey's side as she races to get the house in festive order by Christmas Eve.

And she may have bitten off more than she could chew as Zoey struggles to meet her promise: "Turns out, trying to create the prefect Mitch Christmas is harder than I imagined." Later, she seems more resigned to the fact that things will be different from now on during the holidays, opening up to Max (Skylar Astin) about her vulnerabilities. "It's tough trying to hold on so tight to some memory."

Somehow, though, things usually work out in the end. "It's going to keep getting better, I know it," Zoey says hopefully.

Also returning for the movie are John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis and Bernadette Peters.

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas drops Wednesday, Dec. 1 on the Roku Channel. The series is available to stream on Roku. For more, watch below.

