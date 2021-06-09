'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Canceled After Two Seasons

The music stops here. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist has been canceled by NBC after two seasons, ET has confirmed.

The musical dramedy, led by Jane Levy, had been on the bubble for a season 3 renewal and according to TVLine, was strongly being considered for an eight-episode pickup by NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, before a deal failed to come to pass.

After the cancellation was made official, creator Austin Winsberg expressed hope on Twitter that there is still a future for the show... somewhere.

"The news is out. NBC/Peacock have decided not to go forward with another season. We can discuss that later. But right now I refuse to believe the show is dead. There is too much love and goodwill and the fan base is incredible," his tweet read in part. "I believe we can have a real chance somewhere else. But the more fan support we can throw behind it - the better. Please tweet #saveZoeysplaylist. Let’s get it trending and let the powers that be know the appetite is strong. Also open to any other suggestions to prove the love."

I believe we can have a real chance somewhere else. But the more fan support we can throw behind it - the better. Please tweet #saveZoeysplaylist. Let’s get it trending and let the powers that be know the appetite is strong. Also open to any other suggestions to prove the love. — Austin Winsberg (@austinwinsberg) June 9, 2021

When recently asked about the possibility of a third season, Winsberg was "cautiously optimistic" about the show's chances for a return.

"I am cautiously optimistic [about season 3]," he told ET in mid-May. "We have a very passionate fanbase and it's nice to read articles where we're in talks for award consideration. It certainly feels like we have a nice momentum, but we still don't know. We still don't have clarity about whether we're going to come back or not. I know we have a lot of internal support at NBC and my fingers are crossed that it'll happen."

The cancellation comes less than one month after the surprising season 2 finale, which aired May 16, as it ended on a bit of an intriguing twist: Zoey was no longer the only person with the ability to hear people's innermost heart songs, as Max miraculously received the superpower too.

"From the beginning, I was always interested in the idea of Max getting the powers. We had really planted seeds in season 1, but really, especially throughout season 2, about the inequality in Zoey and Max's relationship. About the fact that she has a window into his brain and into his heart and his heart songs, that he just doesn't have into her. And the relationship was always going to be imbalanced and unfair," Winsberg explained.

"I believe that for any relationships in life to be successful, there needs to be some kind of equality in the relationship. From a perspective of wanting Max and Zoey to work, and wanting them to work going forward, I felt like it would be interesting and important for Max to get the powers and to get that ability, to see what Zoey goes through and to understand that, and to have empathy for that and to realize that struggles, the challenges and the benefits of that," he continued. "On top of that, just from a romantic comedy point of view, to be able to have this idea that people can be in a relationship and both know exactly what the other person is thinking at the same time, felt like a ripe area for romantic comedy going forward. I felt like it's opened up a lot of story threads, but even more than that, it's vital for their relationship to succeed that he needed to get the power."

Levy was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2021 for her performance as Zoey Clarke and the series' lead choreographer, Mandy Moore, won an Emmy in 2020 for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming.

