13th annual 'Joy of Giving' event in Denver to benefit victims of crime, immigrants

JAMLAC will host their 13th annual silent auction event in person at the Laundry on Lawrence venue in downtown Denver Friday at 6 p.m.

DENVER — An event to raise money to provide legal advice to crime victims, immigrants and low-income people will be held in Denver this Friday.

The 13th annual Joy of Giving event hosted by the Justice and Mercy Legal Aid Center (JAMLAC) will take place at 6 p.m. at the Laundry on Lawrence at 2701 Lawrence St. in downtown Denver.

Guests will be able to socialize, listen to music, enjoy drinks and bid on silent auction items that include everything from tickets to a Denver Nuggets game, signed sports memorabilia and trips to Mexico and the Bahamas. There will also be games such as Plinko and heads or tails.

Attendees can start bidding on the silent auction items one week before the event.

JAMLAC offers 11 legal clinics in the greater Denver area, where volunteer attorneys provide legal advice on a variety of matters.

The organization serves 2,000 people annually, offering full representation in family law, protection orders for victims of crime, and immigration.

JAMLAC also offers free quarterly naturalization workshops to guide people in completing the citizenship application. There, they can meet with an immigration attorney to answer any of their questions.

According to JAMLAC, immigrants are 10.5 times more likely to win a case if they have a lawyer.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, JAMLAC held their 12th annual event virtually last year, and they were able to raise over $60,000. They are hoping for the same turnout this year.

Guests will need to show proof of vaccination (photocopy or picture on the phone) during registration, or bring a mask to wear at the event.

Attendance is free, but guests must RSVP as they do anticipate selling out. Parking is also available at no cost across the street from the venue at the Volunteers of America lot located at 2660 Larimer St.