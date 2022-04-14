75th annual Red Rocks Easter Sunday brings back in-person service after 2 years

After going virtual the past couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people will once again be able to attend the Easter Sunrise Service in Morrison.

MORRISON, Colo. — The 75th annual Red Rocks Easter Sunday Service returns with in-person attendance for the first time in two years.

Gates are scheduled to open at 4:30 a.m., followed by music at 5:30 a.m. before the service begins at 6 a.m. Anyone who attends is advised to dress very warmly for the outdoor service.

The sermon for the Easter Sunrise Service will be led by Rev. John Yu, senior pastor at True Light Community Church in Denver.

Rev. Dr. Thomas Mayes of Living Water Christian Center Church and Bishop Kae Madden of the Ecumenical Catholic Communion will also serve as worship leaders.

In addition, Blood Brothers, Sheryl Renee and Father Michael J. Nicosia will serve as musical worship leaders.

The service is sponsored by the Colorado Council of Churches, a statewide organization that represents 13 Christian denominations and more than 800 churches in Colorado.

The service will also be streamed online on Colorado Council of Churches website, Facebook and YouTube pages. An American Sign Language interpreter will provide translation for the hearing impaired.

Anyone who plans to attend is advised to monitor weather reports before going to the venue in case the service is canceled due to inclement weather.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

