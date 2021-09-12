5 ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

September kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with art exhibits, speaker series, music and festivals in the Centennial State.

DENVER — Hispanic Heritage Month is just days away, and so far it appears to be a month packed with spectacular events in the city. The monthlong celebration begins Sept. 15 and ends Oct.15.

From art exhibits to speaker series and festivals, there is a lot to see, explore, eat, hear and learn about Hispanic and Latin American heritage, and to celebrate their contributions to the American culture.

September begins with an art exhibit, the first craft beer festival in the country celebrating Latino craft breweries, a visit from Linda Alvarado, the first Latino owner of a Major League Baseball team, art workshops and of course, a fusion of music with the fifth annual Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Americas.

Here are a few events to kickstart the celebration.

Americas COVID-19 Memorial

Denver — The free in-person exhibition runs from Sept. 3 and through Sept. 25 at Museo de las Americas. It highlights the artworks of 21 artists from 10 countries across the Americas to explore how art can create a space to memorialize the grave impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Western Hemisphere. On Sept. 16, you will have a chance to hear from the artists and curators of the exhibition at 6 p.m through the ConnectArte event.

Latino Heritage Month

Denver — Colorado business leader Linda Alvarado, the first Latino owner of a Major League Baseball team, will kick off the Bold Women. Change History. Speaker Series at the History Colorado Center in downtown Denver on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

>Video above is about Hispanic Heritage: Art by Latina women

Every Human

Denver — The Every Human Empathy Campaign, an art-focused workshop on how to approach intergenerational resilience, in partnership with Denver-based artists and the Colorado Art Therapy Association, is hosting a two-day art-based workshop Sept. 18 and 19 focusing on providing tools for intergenerational resilience in BIPOC communities. The event starts at 10 a.m.

Suave Fest Latino Craft Beer Festival

Denver — Suave Fest is the first craft beer festival in the country celebrating Latino craft breweries, brewers, beers community and culture. Starting at 12 p.m. Saturday at Raices Brewing Company, you can enjoy a wide variety of craft beers that will be featured from several Latino-owned craft breweries from around Colorado, Latin American and Caribbean cuisine from a diversity of vendors, more than six hours of entertainment including musical performances from top Latino artists and groups from the Centennial state.

Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Americas