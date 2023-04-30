9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 28-30

This weekend brings alpacas and monster trucks to Colorado while the state's biggest theme park turns 133.

Elitch Gardens

DENVER — Prepare yourself for funnel cakes and teacup rides: Colorado's largest theme park opens on Saturday. Elitch Gardens Theme Park, which has been going strong in Denver since 1890, has prepared for summer by ordering more than 100,000 souvenir cups, 200,000 stuffed animals and planting 7,200 pansies. Season passes, which pay for themselves after two visits, are $74.99 and on sale at ElitchGardens.com.

Monster Jam

COLORADO SPRINGS — Monster Jam is back for another weekend in Colorado. Monster Jam brings fans to the edge of their seats with adrenaline-charged, high-flying, four-wheel excitement for the entire family. Megalodon, El Toro Loco, Monster Mutt Dalmatian, Velociraptor, Raminator, Rammunition, and the one-and-only Grave Digger will hold four shows at the Broadmoor World Arena from Friday to Sunday. Tickets are on sale at AXS.com.

Mountain Plover Festival

KARVAL — Bird watchers will travel to a tiny Colorado town this weekend to spot a super rare bird. The 15th annual Mountain Plover Festival is back from Friday through Sunday. Karval, an eastern Colorado town of 35 people, invites adventurous and bird-loving individuals to the unique festival in one of North America’s largest breeding grounds of the elusive mountain plover.

Unlike a typical festival, the Mountain Plover Festival gets attendees involved in an intense way. The entire festival boards buses at 6 a.m. and heads out to public and private land to see Native American ruins, one-room school houses, historic ranches, lots of wildlife and to search for the elusive little bird.

Great Western Alpaca Show

DENVER — The Great Western Alpaca Show is ready to bring hundreds of alpacas, alpaca enthusiasts and fiber art enthusiasts to Denver this weekend. The 2023 show at the National Western Stock Show Complex runs from Friday to Sunday and promises to be bigger than ever. The show features alpacas in show ring competition, farm displays, alpaca selfies and vender booths selling the latest in alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items. Admission to the Great Western Alpaca Show is free and parking is $10.

Garden of the Gods Motorless Morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday is a Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods. All of the park will be closed to motor vehicles from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a unique opportunity to connect with the sounds and feelings of nature. As always, the park is free and open to the public.

Colorado National Speedway

DACANO — Race fans, rejoice! Colorado National Speedway begins its 2023 season Saturday night. Located just north of Denver along Interstate 25, Colorado National Speedway is a 3/8-mile paved oval track that features fierce short-track competition. Saturday nights at CNS are family-friendly, highly-entertaining and affordable. Qualifying begins at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Super Late Model, Grand American Modified, Super Stock and Figure 8 races on the schedule. If you don't know what that all means, don't worry. You'll love it. Tickets are available at ColoradoSpeedway.com.

Oddity & Bizarre Expo

COLORADO SPRINGS — The weird, unusual and bizarre will be featured at this weekend’s Oddity & Bizarre Expo in Colorado Springs. The show has everything from morbid taxidermy, bizarre art, creepy dolls, steampunk items, odd décor, palm readers and more. The expo takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Colorado Springs Event Center. Grab your tickets at OddityAndBizarreExpo.com.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies are back in town. The Rockies host the Arizona Diamondbacks from Friday through Sunday at Coors Field. After this three-game series, the Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers next Tuesday to Thursday. Rockies.com/Tickets has the best seats at Coors Field.

Five Star 5K and Wellness Festival

BRIGHTON — The annual Five Star 5K and Wellness Fair is Saturday at Riverdale Regional Park. The Five Star 5K is inclusive of all so you can run/walk/roll the certified track as well as check out the free wellness festival. There will be a DJ, food, door prizes and special appearances.

Walk to End MS

PUEBLO — Walk to End MS, which aims to bring a community of passionate people together to end MS forever, returns to Pueblo this April weekend. The one-mile or three-mile walk begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk. On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. or online at NationalMSSociety.org.

5K Glow Run

LAKEWOOD — GiGi’s Playhouse Denver is hosting its second annual GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge 5K Glow Run on Saturday to advocate and create awareness for the local Down syndrome community. The 5K Glow Run event will feature a one-mile walk, a Kids Dash for Down syndrome, and a 5K timed race. Attendees will also enjoy music, games, refreshments, and community partners at the resource fair. The event begins at 5 p.m. at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park.

365 Health Fair

COLORADO — There are many reasons to attend a 365 Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, and talk to several medical professionals. Register in advance or just show up, doesn’t matter to us! We just hope to see you there. Either way, isn’t it time you make your health a priority? Find a fair near you at 365Health.org.

Día del Niño at Denver Museum of Nature & Science

DENVER — Admission to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science is free on Sunday. The museum’s 10th annual Día del Niño celebration will include multicultural music and dance performances, activities and crafts. Día del Niño guests can also enjoy 50% off admission to the exhibition "Bugs" and 50% off admission to Infinity Theater and Gates Planetarium showings throughout Sunday.

Día del Niño at Denver Art Museum

DENVER — The Denver Art Museum will celebrate Día del Niño on Sunday with free admission for children as well as adults. The museum will also have live music, dances, kids’ activities and more. Festivities, which begin at 10 a.m., will take place inside and outside of the museum. Learn more at DenverArtMuseum.org.

Día del Niño at WOW! Children’s Museum

LAFAYETTE — WOW! Children’s Museum’s annual Día del Niño is set for Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature bilingual storytimes, a special performance by the Colorado Youth Mariachi Program, and more. Admission is free all day, though capacity may be limited.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule (announced so far) is still growing and this spring and summer looks to be one for the record books.

85 South Show Live

DENVER — The 85 South Show Live will bring together three funny and fearless comedians on Sunday at Denver's Bellco Theatre. DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, and Karlous Miller first teamed up in Steve Harvey’s studio to begin recording a podcast that showcased their improv, freestyling and roasting skills. Comedy fans were quick to discover the chemistry between the three performers, and now they are continuing their “85 South Show Live” across the country. The show is for those 18 and older. Tickets are sold at AXS.com.

FoCoMX

FORT COLLINS — The 15th annual Fort Collins Music eXperiment (FoCoMX) weekend will host more than 400 Colorado bands on more than 30 venues representing a wide variety of genres and styles. This year’s lineup is filled with live music to explore including bands who have made their mark on the Fort Collins’ and Colorado music scene and many new acts for fans to discover. FoCoMX will be held Friday and Saturday.

Plant and succulent sale

GOLDEN — The Colorado Cactus & Succulent Society and Rocky Mountain Chapter of the North American Rock Garden Society are having a weekend cactus, succulent and plant sale that promotes ethical and sustainable gardening. The sale will be held at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stegosaurus Day

MORRISON — Morrison Natural History Museum will host Stegosaurus Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Morrison is where the world's first Stegosaurus fossils were excavated back in 1877 by School of Mines professor Arthur Lakes on what is now known as Dinosaur Ridge. Some of those bones are on display at Morrison Natural History Museum. Hand-on activities will include touchable fossils and fossil casts and the opportunity to help remove rock from dinosaur bone. Combine your Morrison Museum visit with a tour of Dinosaur Ridge with the “Morrison Dino Pass”- available online or at the main desks of either location.

The 39 Steps

DENVER — "The 39 Steps" is back at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts after a sold-out run in 2010. A fresh take on the classic adventure-comedy, the production is theatre at its best as an absurd, delightful journey that can only be brought to life on stage. "The 39 Steps" plays the Singleton Theatre through June 18. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Shakespeare Festival

DENVER — The Denver Public Schools’ (DPS) 39th annual Shakespeare Festival returns to the Denver Arts Complex on Friday. This year’s festival theme is “King Lear” and will feature student performances on numerous stages throughout the Arts Complex. Students will perform scenes, monologues and other performances inspired by some of Shakespeare’s greatest works at the Denver Arts Complex. Multiple venues will be created to support nearly 5,000 fully costumed actors and performers with decorated sets, stands and professional support.

Ballet Ariel

LAKEWOOD — Ballet Ariel adds another ballet to its repertoire with the premiere of "Firebird." Performed to Stravinsky’s score, "Firebird" is the tale of a prince and his princess and the beautiful firebird that rescues them from the torments of an evil sorcerer and his goblins. Performances will be Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Lakewood Cultural Center.

The Color Purple

DENVER — "The Color Purple" is the newest musical from the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Beloved by audiences worldwide, few stories have had the cultural significance and lasting power as Alice Walker's story that reaffirms Black is beautiful, that women are powerful, and that love is love. This musical adaptation of "The Color Purple" features soul, gospel, jazz and blues vocals. "The Color Purple" plays the Wolf Theatre though Sunday, May 7. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

The Inheritance, Parts 1 & 2

AURORA — Vintage Theatre Productions presents the regional premiere of the award-winning play "The Inheritance, Parts 1 & 2" beginning Friday. Set decades after the AIDS epidemic, three generations of gay men grapple with the tragedy of their past and what it means for their future. This two-part epic explores healing, class divide and what it means to call a place home. "The Inheritance, Parts 1 & 2" plays at Vintage Theatre through May 14. Tickets from $20 to $38 are on sale at 303-856-7830 or VintageTheatre.org.

Bugs

DENVER — The Denver Museum of Nature & Science has opened its newest interactive exhibition. “Bugs” takes you into the world of insects as you learn how to think, work and use your superpowers like nature’s true geniuses. Bugs make up 90% of all animal species on Earth, yet few of us know how essential and powerful these creatures really are. Discover how their adaptations are inspiring solutions to some of our most complex problems and imagine what’s possible in the future in “Bugs.”

Movies this weekend

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” continued to rack up coins at the box office, leading ticket sales for the third straight weekend, as the hit neared $1 billion after 18 days in theaters.

When “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” soon passes $1 billion worldwide, it will be just the fourth film of the pandemic era to reach that benchmark, following “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Top Gun Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Opening this weekend

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World

Last weekend's box office

"Super Mario Bros," $58.2 million. “Evil Dead Rise,” $23.5 million. “The Covenant,” $6.3 million. “John Wick: Chapter 4,” $5.8 million. “Air,” $5.5 million. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” $5.4 million. “The Pope's Exorcist,” $3.3 million. “Renfield,” $3.1 million. “Beau Is Afraid,” $2.7 million. “Suzume,” $1.6 million.

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have an dandy weekend!

