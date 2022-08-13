50 things to do in Colorado this August weekend

A new era in Broncos Country begins this weekend when football returns to Empower Field.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — Summer fair and festival season continues in Colorado and Broncos football is back this second weekend of August.

There are outdoor celebrations in Wheat Ridge, Hugo, Lamar, La Veta, Keenesburg, Strasburg, Durango, Buena Vista, Denver, Cripple Creek, Telluride, Vail, Craig and more.

From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this weekend. Remember to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys

DENVER — Are you ready for some football? Denver Broncos football is back! The Broncos and Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2022 preseason Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High. The game will air on KTVD Channel 20 — that's channel 657 if you have Xfinity. For those in 9NEWS' viewing area, the games will also air live on the 9NEWS+ streaming app — for Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV — as well as on 9NEWS.com. Some tickets are available for the game at Ticketmaster.com.

Boulder County Fair

LONGMONT — The Boulder County Fair is the oldest fair in Colorado, operating since 1869. Kids, families and friends will enjoy lots of free entertainment and activities throughout the fair which runs through Sunday, Aug. 14. The 153rd annual Boulder County Fair features a daily carnival, food, 4-H shows, petting zoo, live music and more. For tickets and the 2022 schedule, check out BoulderCountyFair.org.

Lincoln County Fair

HUGO — The Lincoln County Fair runs through Saturday, Aug. 13. Admission to the fair is free, plus there's kids’ events, 4H shows, rodeo and camping. A parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday. Check out the complete Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo schedule here.

Southeast Weld County Fair

KEENESBURG — The Southeast Weld County Fair is celebrating its 100th anniversary this weekend. Two days of 4-H activities, horse, hog, poultry, beef, sheep, dairy and goat shows lead to rodeos at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13. The 2022 Fair Parade steps off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday on South Marin followed by a livestock sale, beef barbecue, kid’s rodeo, ranch rodeo and concert featuring Chancey Williams.

Sand & Sage Round-Up

LAMAR — The Sand & Sage Round-Up turns 121 years old in 2022. The fair’s second weekend includes a chuck wagon barbecue at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by a PRCA Rodeo. A parade will step off at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night at the Sand & Sage Roundup is Saturday with a beer garden, PCRA rodeo, barbecue, junior livestock sale and 4-H/FFA Parade of Champions. See a full fair schedule here.

Huerfano County Fair

LA VETA — This year's Huerfano County Fair is underway and runs until Sunday, Aug. 14. Friday's schedule has rabbit, poultry, sheep, goat and swine shows. There will be a dance at 8 p.m. Saturday night. The Huerfano County Fair concludes Sunday with a Cowboy Church, dinner and livestock sale.

Moffat County Fair

CRAIG — It's sure to be a great weekend at the 2022 Moffat County Fair. The annual PRCA/WPRA Rodeo is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. Swine, rabbit, poultry and 4-H shows are scheduled throughout Friday, with root beer floats at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 is the final day of the fair, but it's a full day with a free pancake breakfast, tractor driving contest, entertainment, ranch games, lawnmower pulls, pie-eating contest, turtle races, Coca-Cola floats, and dance. Check out the full Moffat County Fair schedule here.

La Plata County Fair

DURANGO — The La Plata County Fair is underway at the La Plata County Fairgrounds in Durango. In addition to a carnival, beer garden, 4-H and FFA exhibits, shows and sales, Friday night will also feature a concert by Asleep at the Wheel with Midnight Backhand. A demolition derby is set for noon Saturday. The 2022 fair ends Sunday, Aug. 14.

Hometown Days

STRASBURG — Strasburg Hometown Days takes place Friday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 14. The celebration commemorates the joining of the first continuous railroad in the country which took place just east of the town in 1870 when the Kansas Pacific Railroads met. This weekend’s festivities include a community barbeque, vendor fair, hay rides, family dinner, square dance, chili cook-off and watermelon feed, movies, 5K run and more. Visit StrasburgParks.org for a complete Hometown Days schedule.

Gold Rush Days

BUENA VISTA — Buena Vista’s signature annual event is back this weekend at the McPhelemy Park. Gold Rush Days offers free live music, kids’ games, beer garden, good food, historical reenactments, duck race and more. Gold Rush Days runs Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14.

Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival

WHEAT RIDGE — The 53rd annual Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival will be held at Anderson Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The festival began as a promotion of the city's 32 carnation nurseries, but has evolved into a family celebration of everything Wheat Ridge with a carnival, vintage car show, parade, art show, live music and more.

Friday's events include a spaghetti dinner, fireworks, carnival and live music. Saturday morning will begin with a pancake breakfast followed by the Carnation Festival Parade along 38th Avenue as well as live music, carnival and fireworks. The Big Wheels on the Farm vintage car show starts Sunday at 9 a.m. For a complete schedule, visit TheCarnationFestival.com.

Wishes and Heroes

LITTLETON — The Wishes and Heroes Benefit Concert is back. The 2022 Wishes and Heroes Benefit Concert will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton. The public is invited to come to the brewery to enjoy music, food, drinks, dancing and three live bands: Chris Dismuke, 9's A Pair, and Phat Daddy. Get your tickets at TicketWeb.com.

9NEWS Mornings' Corey Rose started the concert fundraiser in 2011 to honor the memory of her father, Gary. Over the years, Wishes and Heroes has been part of granting dozens of wishes and has helped many firefighters and family members when tragedy strikes.

Sculpture in the Park

LOVELAND — The annual Sculpture in the Park show and art sale will be open at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. This weekend’s event, which will have about 160 artists, is now the largest outdoor juried sculpture show in the country. Proceeds from Sculpture in the Park go towards the purchase of sculpture for Loveland’s Benson Sculpture Garden, plus park capital improvements and landscaping.

Donkey Derby Days

CRIPPLE CREEK — Cripple Creek's most popular event returns this weekend for an 91st year. People from all over the world will descend on downtown Cripple Creek for Donkey Derby Days, drawn by a chance to watch a race inspired by the town's resident donkey herd, believed to be distant relatives of the original donkeys used in the town's Gold Rush days. Saturday's event will have a pancake breakfast, a parade, beer garden, food vendors, kids’ activities, donkey photo-op and donkey races. Admission to Donkey Derby Days is free. To see a schedule, visit VisitCrippleCreek.com.

Fun on the Uncompahgre

MONTROSE — Fun on the Uncompahgre Fest offers a lineup of events on land and water. The festival, held at the Montrose Water Sports Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, includes water competitions such as the Riverbottom Downriver Race, Western Slope River Surf Competition, FUNCy Kayak Rodeo and the Start Here & Paddle Everywhere Community Floating Parade. Head to VisitMontrose.com to see a complete event schedule.

Western Welcome Week

LITTLETON — For 93 years, Littleton residents have been holding a community celebration. This year’s Western Welcome Week is a 10-day fest, Friday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 21. The event schedule is packed with more than 40 events from a fishing derby to hometown pig roast benefiting dozens of local nonprofits. A community barbeque, concert by the Denver Municipal Band and fireworks are planned Friday, Aug. 12 at Sterne Park. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

LYONS — This weekend is the 32nd annual Rocky Mountain Folks Festival. The event brings together songwriters and fans for three days of music, camping and inspiration along the St. Vrain River in Lyons. Indigo Girls, John Craigie, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Ani DiFranco, Robert Earl Keen, Yola, Sarah Jarosz and Rodney Crowell are just a few of this weekend's performers.

Black Forest Festival

BLACK FOREST — The 2022 Black Forest Festival is a full day of fun and live music held at the Black Forest Community Club. The day begins with a pancake breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. The Black Forest Parade will step off at 10:30 a.m. Expect craft booths, children's games, demos, outhouse races, music, food vendors and more.

Colorado Prairie Music Fest

HUGO — The Colorado Prairie Music Fest is back this year and will feature William Clark Green along with country rising star Kylie Frey at the Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 13. Gates open at 4 p.m., with Kylie Frey hitting the stage at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now.

Centennial Under the Stars

CENTENNIAL — It’s a laserific musical marvel. Centennial Under The Stars is Saturday, Aug. 13, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The free outdoor even features live music by live performances by The Man Cubs, Jenny Shawhan and Prince tribute band Paizley Park. A laser light show tops off the evening. There’s also food trucks and free kids activities. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

Concert in the Park

LITTLETON — Hazel Miller & The Collective will perform a free concert at Grant Amphitheater at Clement Park on Friday, Aug. 12. The concert benefits Hands of The Carpenter which offers automotive services for single moms needing to get to work and provide for their children. There will be food trucks on site.

Telluride Jazz Festival

TELLURIDE — The Telluride Jazz Festival is back for three days of jazz, funk, soul, folk and gospel music. The event also has on-site camping, free yoga, cozy late-night club shows, interactive artist performances, children's activities, outdoor recreation and more. Yola, The Motet, and Cory Wong are set to headline. The 45th annual Telluride Jazz Festival runs Friday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 14 and tickets are at TellurideJazz.org.

Telluride Fine Art Festival

TELLURIDE — The Mountain Village and Telluride Fine Art Festival is Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. The show will take place at Heritage and Conference Plazas in Mountain Village and features local and national artists and fine crafters. Admission is free.

Estes Park Wine Festival

ESTES PARK — The 7th annual Estes Park Wine Festival will be held at Bond Park in downtown Estes Park. In addition to showcasing wines from over 20 Colorado wineries, there will be food and shopping vendors and live entertainment over the two-day festival from Ryan Millard, David Henning and Jon Portillo, and Wendy Woo Band. The Estes Park Wine Festival runs Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. Tickets are sold online.

Vail Valley Brew’Au

AVON — A family friendly celebration of craft beer with a luau theme, the Vail Valley Brew ‘Au is back at Harry A. Nottingham Park on Saturday, Aug. 13. Attendees will enjoy unlimited samples of 40+ brews, seltzers and ciders in a souvenir sampling glass, live music by the Sweet Lillies and Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Review, water lanterns, food vendors and kids’ activities. This event supports the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.

Vail Wine Classic

VAIL — Wine makers and enthusiasts will be in Vail for the three-day Vail Wine Classic. The festival runs Thursday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 13 with mountainside tasting of hundreds of high-end wines, spirits and food. The event schedule features grand tastings, wine dinners, lunches, workshops and more.

RiNo Beer Fest

DENVER — RiNo Beer Fest is throwing it back to the 1990s with a dance party and unlimited samplings from more than 20 breweries, cideries and distilleries. The beer festival begins Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. at Zeppelin Station. There will be an indoor food hall, costume contest, lawn games, photo booth and music.

130th Anniversary at Brown Palace

DENVER — The Brown Palace will hold its 130th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. Amidst its Grand Lobby and Mezzanine, the iconic Colorado hotel will be commemorating 130 years of hospitality and historical legacy with cake, champagne, craft beers, specialty wine and cocktails. Reservations are encouraged at BrownPalace.com or 303-297-3111.

Touch-A-Truck

ERIE — Kids of all ages can honk the horn, turn the wheel and touch the buttons at Saturday’s Touch-A-Truck event in Erie. Trucks, cars, vans and equipment of all sizes will be at the event. The free, family-friendly event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Erie Community Center.

Cockpit Demo Day

DENVER — Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum is having a Cockpit Demo Day on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included in the price of admission, attendees can get an up-close look inside select aircraft at the museum and learn about the history of the aircraft, instruments and controls. Featured aircraft include Cessna U-3A “Blue Canoe,” Martin EB-57, Alexander Eaglerock, Bede BD-5 and Rotorway Scorpion II.

Bubble Bash

WESTMINSTER — What is it about giant bubbles that so fascinates kids and kids-at-heart. Find out during Bubble Bash at The Orchard Town Center on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids of all ages will have access to a dozen free different bubble stations where they’ll learn about the science behind bubbles, make their own creations, explore chemistry, and even place themselves in a giant bubble… just to name a few. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

Rail Fair & Steamup

GOLDEN — Colorado Railroad Museum's end-of-summer Rail Fair & Steamup event on Saturday, Aug. 13 features steam-powered train rides and special demonstrations. The event will celebrate the role railroads have played in Colorado’s agricultural, mining, and transportation history, and offer attendees the opportunity to ride behind one of the last coal-fired steam locomotives operating in Colorado.

Denver Parade of Homes

DENVER — The Denver Parade of Homes, the hallmark event hosted by the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver, returns Thursday, Aug. 11 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 28. The largest showcase of the latest in architecture and home design along the Front Range will feature newly-designed model, custom homes throughout the Denver area. Parade-goers will discover unique homes and floor plans, beautiful communities, the latest in interior design trends and home technology, exterior finishes and outdoor living, and landscaping that will inspire. Denver Parade of Homes is free and open to the public.

You can tour the homes when and where you want with options for on-demand virtual tours or in-person tours Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Download directions to participating homes at ParadeOfHomesDenver.com or download a print map here.

Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit

CASCADE — The Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit bicycle race up Pikes Peak is back this Saturday, Aug. 13. This competitive style hill climb consists of multiple medal categories giving cyclists of all skill levels the opportunity to take on America's Mountain. Visit CycletotheSummit.org for details.

Celestial Seasonings B Strong Ride

BOULDER — The 12th annual Celestial Seasonings B Strong Ride on Saturday, Aug. 13 is a Celebration of Survivorship. Families and non-riders welcome at the event which features four bicycle rides including a 68-mile route, 38-mile route, 24-mile route, and Sleepytime Mini B one-mile route. To learn more or to register for the event, which raises money for Boulder Community Hospital and other cancer charities, head to BStrongRide.com.

Run the Rockies Trail Half Marathon and 10K

FRISCO — One of Colorado’s most beautiful races is back in Frisco this weekend. Saturday’s Run the Rockies Trail 10K and Half Marathon will lead runners through the Frisco Peninsula trails with views of Lake Dillon and the Ten Mile Range. Organizers say the course is great for a first-time half-marathoner or runner looking for a fun course that offers single track and dirt road trails.

Leadville 10K Run

LEADVILLE — The Leadville 10K Run begins just after 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at the corner of 6th and Harrison Avenue. Registration can be completed online.

Sunrise Stampede

LONGMONT — At 37 years strong, the Sunrise Stampede is a cornerstone community event in Longmont. This year's Sunrise Stampede will be a 5K run/walk with a 1-mile fun run. In-person races begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Silver Creek High School. Race registration is available at SunriseStampede.org.

Run for the Ring 5K

AURORA— The 8th annual Run for the Ring 5K will bring together Barbara Davis Center patients, supporters and running enthusiasts to run for a cure for type 1 diabetes. 5K & Fun Run Registration includes breakfast bites, timing chip, race bib, awards ceremony and Run for the Ring performance t-shirt. The run begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Anschutz Medical Campus.

Pancake Stampede 5K

LITTLETON — Part of Littleton’s Western Welcome Week, the 11th annual Pancake Stampede 5K will be held before the annual pancake breakfast at Hudson Gardens & Event Center. Registration includes entry to the Western Welcome Week Pancake breakfast with all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, juice, milk, and coffee. The Pancake 5K runs along the Platte River on the Mary Carter Greenway with the start/finish in front of Hudson Gardens Event Center. Register now here.

Rock N Roll Car Show

MORRISON — The KBPI Rock and Roll Car Show goes down this Sunday, Aug. 14 with cars, trucks, bikes, hot rods, muscle cars, tuners and more. There will also be grudge runs, a burnout contest, live music and vendor midway. The KBPI Rock 'n Roll Car Show begins at 7 a.m. Sunday at Bandimere Speedway.

Living History Days

FAIRPLAY — The annual Living History Days returns to Fairplay this weekend. The special event lets you revisit a restored 1880s mining town with miners, cowboys, mountain men, blacksmith and towns people all dressed in 1880s costumes. Guests will feel transported back in time when they see South Park City, which has over 40 restored historical buildings including a drugstore, bank, general store, saloon, court house, blacksmith shop, doctor and dentist office, barber shop, stagecoach inn, pioneer homes, mining exhibits, an old train and more than 60,000 artifacts. Living History Days takes place Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14 and is organized by the South Park Historical Foundation.

Lost 80's Live

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — "Lost 80's Live" tour has arrived in Colorado. A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, The English Beat, and Men Without Hats are among ten announced acts for a concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 13. Tickets are on sale at AXS.com.

OneRepublic

DENVER — Colorado's own OneRepublic is on the road for a 40-city summer tour. The “Never Ending Summer Tour” will make a stop at Denver's Ball Arena on Friday, Aug. 12, with special guest Needtobreathe. Grab your tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

Comedy Explosion

DENVER — Denver’s Comedy Explosion starring DC Young Fly, Michael Blackson, Chico Bean, Karlous Miller and Gary Owen, is live at the Bellco Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 13. Comedy Explosion is for ages 18 and up. Tickets are on sale at AXS.com.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies continue their homestand with a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks that runs through Sunday, Aug. 14. The Rockies and Diamondbacks play at 6:40 p.m. Friday, 6:10 p.m. Saturday and 1:10 p.m. Sunday. Fans at Saturday's game can get there early for a Kris Bryant bobblehead and Sunday is Faith Day at the Denver ballpark.

Colorado Rapids vs. Columbus Crew

COMMERCE CITY — The Colorado Rapids return to Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City this weekend. The Rapids host the Columbus Crew at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Ticketmaster.com is the place for tickets.

Pretty Woman: The Musical

DENVER — "Pretty Woman: The Musical" has arrived in the Mile High City. Based on the beloved 1990 romantic comedy film, the Broadway musical stars Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and rising star Olivia Valli as the charming Vivian Ward. "Pretty Woman: The Musical" plays at Buell Theatre in Denver through Sunday, Aug. 14. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule is still growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Movies this weekend

“Bullet Train,” starring Brad Pitt, arrived with a $30.1 million opening weekend. It's the last big movie of Hollywood's summer recovery.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jurassic World: Dominion,” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru” helped lead the great summer at the box office. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar 2” are two of the blockbusters coming later this year.

New movies this weekend

Summering

Mack & Rita

Last weekend's box office

Bullet Train — $30 million DC League of Super-Pets — $11 million Nope — $8.5 million Thor: Love and Thunder — $7.7 million Minions: The Rise of Gru — $7.1 million Top Gun: Maverick — $7 million Where the Crawdads Sing — $5.6 million Easter Sunday — $5.4 million Elvis — $3.9 million The Black Phone — $1.5 million

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.









Pretty Woman: The Musical 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.