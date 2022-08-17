9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 20-22

Check out a festival in Aurora, Arvada, Denver, Rocky Ford, Greeley, Hayden, Severance or Littleton this weekend.

COLORADO, USA — The summer isn't over yet. There are still plenty of outdoor fairs, block parties, and concerts to keep you entertained all weekend long.

Festivals take place this weekend in Aurora, Arvada, Rocky Ford, Greeley, Hayden, Denver, Severance, Littleton and more. Plus, the peach is back: Lafayette honors the Colorado peach with a festival this weekend. The Weeknd, NOFX, Swedish House Mafia, A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World and Pitbull are in Colorado for weekend concerts.

Global Fest

AURORA — Aurora's annual Global Fest returns to the Aurora Municipal Center on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. With more than 170 languages spoken in Aurora, the festival provides a unique opportunity for the community to become one. The free festival offers musical and dance performances, a fashion show, a parade of nations, international marketplace, food and vendors.

Arvada Days

ARVADA — Arvada Days returns Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clear Creek Valley Park. Arvada Days is a festival dedicated to family fun featuring games, vendors, train rides, face painting, live music, food trucks, and inflatables. Proceeds from the Arvada Days beer garden benefit Ralston House.

Lafayette Peach Festival

LAFAYETTE — The 23rd annual Lafayette Peach Festival honors the Palisade peach with peach pies, peach cobbler and peach smoothies. The festival runs Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Old Town Lafayette on Public Road. Food vendors, crafters, antique dealers and artists from Colorado and the western region will be on hand as well. Palisade's Morton's Orchards and Tate Orchards will be providing thousands of pounds of peaches at the festival. More than 600 peach pies and pans of cobbler will be served while supplies last.

Arkansas Valley Fair

ROCKY FORD — The 145th annual Arkansas Valley Fair opens Wednesday, Aug. 17 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Rocky Ford Fairgrounds. Friday is Parade Day with the Arkansas Valley Fair Grand Parade set to step off at 10 a.m. on downtown Main Street. A rodeo is planned for 7 p.m. Friday and the crunching of the demolition derby begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Front gate admission is free.

Routt County Fair

HAYDEN — The community of Routt County and visitors will come together this August weekend for the 108th annual Routt County Fair in Hayden. The exhibition hall at midway at the Routt County Fairgrounds open Thursday, Aug. 18 with rabbit, goat, lamb and sheep shows, horse races, and bonfire. A demolition derby and beer garden are set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. and a concert by Ned LeDoux begins Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The Lion’s Club Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Hayden. See the full fair schedule and entertainment lineup at RouttCountyFair.org.

South by Southeast

DENVER — The 5th annual South by Southeast community festival in Bible Park is Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The day begins with a bike parade starting and features a beer garden with local craft brews, six local bands, food trucks, a solar-powered bubble tower, local vendors and lawn games.

Monster Day

GREELEY — Monster Day is back! Monster Day is family-friendly celebration of all things "monster" in downtown Greeley. Monster Day is Saturday, Aug. 20 and features roaming costumed monsters, music, entertainment, face painting, costume contests, demonstrations, vendor booths and more. Come dressed up in your favorite monster costumes or just enjoy everyone else's. Greeley’s famous monster makers Distortions Unlimited will be on hand with some of their monstrous creations on display.

Severance Days

SEVERANCE — The Town of Severance’s annual Severance Days kicks off Friday, Aug. 19 with an all-town dinner, live music, and beer garden. The annual fishing derby at Blue Spruce Park will open Saturday’s festivities at 7 a.m. Community Park will have booths and food trucks after 11 a.m. Starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Community Park will have food trucks, craft brews, an oyster eating contest and a concert by Chase Wright.

Western Welcome Week Parade

LITTLETON — For 93 years, Littleton residents have been holding a community celebration. This year’s 10-day Western Welcome Week runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. Saturday is Festival Day with a Grand Parade set to begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Littleton. There will also be an arts and crafts fair, kids' zone, carnival games and more. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

Pickin’ on the Divide

MONUMENT — Pickin’ on the Divide Music Festival will feature Colorado Bluegrass bands performing Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., rain or shine, at Limbach Park in downtown Monument. This year’s lineup includes Tenderfoot Bluegrass, WireWood Station, Ashtōnz, John Spengler & Friends, and Hickabee. Tickets are $20 at PickinontheDivide.com.



Golden Fine Arts Festival

GOLDEN — The 32nd annual Golden Fine Arts Festival is back this weekend in the heart of historic downtown Golden. The juried art show will have art, live performances, craft beer, food vendors and children's activities. One hundred artists have been selected to showcase and sell their work in the mediums of jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture and more. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21.

Pueblo Pride

PUEBLO — Mineral Palace Park is the site of the annual Pueblo Pride event. This weekend’s festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. The Pueblo Pride Parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. with a route through the park. There will be vendors, live entertainment, food and more.

Panorama Park Reopening

COLORADO SPRINGS — Panorama Park, which has been undergoing the largest neighborhood park renovation in Colorado Springs history, reopens Saturday, Aug. 20 with a grand reopening celebration. The free event kicks off at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony and official ribbon cutting on Panorama’s new event lawn. There will be food, activities, musical performances, drop-in sport clinics, giveaways, cycling demonstrations, outdoor classroom instruction and demonstrations in the skatepark.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

LONE TREE — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its tour across the U.S. with its all-pink cafe on wheels carrying exclusive treats and collectibles celebrating all things Hello Kitty. The truck will be at Park Meadows at the Vistas near Loft on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.





Pressed Fest: Hard Cider Tasting

LAKEWOOD — Colorado’s largest hard cider tasting event will feature more than 50 different interpretations on this spirited beverage from across the region. Hosted in partnership with the Colorado Cider Guild, Pressed Fest is Saturday, Aug. 20 at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park. Tickets are $40 online.

Front Range Wine Festival

WINDSOR — The 10th annual Front Range Wine Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Main Park in Windsor. The festival will feature wines from over 35 Colorado wineries, live music, food and retail vendors. General admission tickets include a commemorative wine glass, wine tote and unlimited tastings.

Tacos + Margs in the Mountains

WINTER PARK — The first-ever Tacos + Margs in the Mountains is Saturday, Aug. 20 at Winter Park Resort. Admission includes 10 tickets for a variety of margarita samples from blanco to reposado to something spicy and a variety of flavors in between. There will also be unlimited street tacos, margarita-making classes, live music, walking taco races and giveaways.

Cherry Creek Al Fresco

DENVER — Cherry Creek Al Fresco: A Food & Wine Event takes place Wednesday, Aug. 17, through Saturday, Aug. 20. The event offers a diverse lineup of culinary experiences leading up to the Grand Tasting on Fillmore Plaza on Friday, Aug. 19 and culminating with Dinner on the Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 20, curated by James Beard Award-Winner Chef Charleen Badman, celebrity chef Mary Dumont and Local Jones Executive Chef Brendalee Vialpando.

The Weeknd

DENVER — The "After Hours Til Dawn Global Stadium Tour" has arrived in the Mile High City. The Weeknd will perform at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Thursday, Aug. 18. The Super Bowl halftime show headliner will be joined by Canadian electronic artist Kaytranada and DJ-producer Mike Dean at the concert. Some tickets to the show are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Swedish House Mafia

DENVER — Global supergroup Swedish House Mafia brings its first full tour since 2012 to Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday, Aug. 21. Consisting of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, Swedish House Mafia released its next full-length album, "Paradise Again," in April. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Channel 93.3's Big Gig

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Channel 93.3's Big Gig is back. The concert returns to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 19. This weekend's Big Gig lineup features A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World, Silversun Pickups, The Maine, Girlfriends, Citra, Bury Mia, Years Down, Suitable Miss, and Capture This. Tickets for the all-ages concert are on sale at AXS.com.

Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — NOFX will headline the returning Punk in Drublic craft beer and music festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. In addition to NOFX, the punk music lineup at this year's festival also includes Pennywise, Circle Jerks, The Suicide Machines and many more. Tickets for the all-ages festival are on sale at AXS.com.

Tri-State Hot Rod Revival

JULESBURG — Julesburg’s 7th annual Tri-State Hot Rod Revival runs Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Julesburg Drag Strip. The strip holds the title of the oldest drag racing track in the country sanctioned by the NHRA. The weekend begins with a Friday night cruise along Main Street in Julesburg. Festivities planned for Saturday and Sunday include food vendors, live music and more.

Pedal with Polumbus

AURORA — The 3rd annual Pedal with Polumbus to BEAT Ovarian Cancer is taking place this Saturday, Aug. 20. Former Denver Bronco Tyler Polumbus, created the event to increase awareness of ovarian cancer and raise funds for the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance after losing his mother to the disease in 2020. Tyler will lead a group of 75 riders on a 45-mile bicycle ride through the rolling hills east of Denver. To donate or register, visit PedalwithPolumbus.com.

Pajama Jog

DENVER — Sleep Tight Colorado's 10th annual Pajama Jog will be held Saturday, Aug. 20 at Denver's City Park. The 5K is professionally timed and participants can choose to run, jog or walk. Proceeds from the race go towards buying sleeping bags for those experiencing homelessness in Colorado. Race registration is available at SleepTightColorado.org.

Dog Day 5K

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Colorado Animal Rescue is hosting the 10th annual Dog Day 5K in Glenwood Springs on Saturday, Aug. 20. The 5K is a run/walk to support the animal rescue organization. Day-of race registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. at Two Rivers Park. Online race registration can be completed at ColoradoAnimalRescue.org.

Mt. Sneffels Marathon & Half Marathon

OURAY — This weekend’s Mt. Sneffels Marathon & Half Marathon will be run in the “Switzerland of America” - Ouray, Colorado. The races support the Mount Sneffels Education Foundation. The event takes place Saturday, Aug. 20 with race amenities and finish line activities. Registration can be completed at MtSneffelsMarathon.com.

Ralston House .5K Endurance Challenge

ARVADA — Ralston House will host the next running of its .5K Endurance Challenge Race/Walk on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Clear Creek Valley Park. Registration is open for this fundraiser designed to raise awareness about child abuse and honor the children who are brave and tell their story at Ralston House.

Race for Research 5K

DENVER — Cancer League of Colorado presents the 26th annual Race for Research, a 5K run/walk, on Sunday, Aug. 21 at Denver’s Washington Park. Cancer League of Colorado is an all-volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to funding cancer research in Colorado. Runners and walkers will enjoy a 5K loop around Washington Park, a post-race expo, kids’ zone with games, craft beer garden, goodie bags and more. Register today at Race4Research.com.

RugbyTown Sevens Tournament

GLENDALE — Infinity Park hosts the 10th annual RugbyTown Sevens Tournament from Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21. There will be food trucks, arcade games and 20 rugby teams from across the world, competing for a prize of $10,000. This weekend has teams from Germany, South Africa, Israel, United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Barbados, plus teams from five military branches.

Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo

COMMERCE CITY — Your Colorado Rapids welcome the Houston Dynamo to Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, Aug. 20. The Major League Soccer match begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have a big weekend planned at Coors Field. The Rockies host the San Francisco Giants Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21. The Texas Rangers come to Denver next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Denver Parade of Homes

DENVER — The Denver Parade of Homes, the hallmark event hosted by the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver, runs through Sunday, Aug. 28. The largest showcase of the latest in architecture and home design along the Front Range will feature newly-designed model, custom homes throughout the Denver area. Parade-goers will discover unique homes and floor plans, beautiful communities, the latest in interior design trends and home technology, exterior finishes and outdoor living, and landscaping that will inspire. Denver Parade of Homes is free and open to the public.

You can tour the homes when and where you want with options for on-demand virtual tours or in-person tours Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Download directions to participating homes at ParadeOfHomesDenver.com or download a print map here.

Aviation Day

DENVER — Both Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum locations are celebrating Aviation Day with "pay as you wish" admission on Friday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be special Aviation Day activities for kids like paper airplane building, scavenger hunts and more. Pre-sale tickets are not available for this event. Admission will be available at the door.

Water World

FEDERAL HEIGHTS — There are just three weekends left to visit the largest water park in Colorado. Water World is open daily through Sunday, Aug. 21 before the park moves to a weekend-only schedule through Labor Day weekend. Water World opens at 10 a.m. each day this weekend.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule is still growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Movies this weekend

Brad Pitt's “Bullet Train” topped the box office for a second straight weekend while “Top Gun: Maverick” rocketed back into third place in its 12th week.

New movies this weekend

Beast

Last weekend's box office

Bullet Train — $13.4 million Top Gun: Maverick — $7.0 million DC League of Super-Pets — $7.0 million Thor: Love and Thunder — $5.3 million Nope — $5.3 million Minions: The Rise of Gru — $5 million Where the Crawdads Sing — $4 million Bodies Bodies Bodies — $3.2 million Elvis — $2.5 million Fall— $2.5 million

