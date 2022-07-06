9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 26-28

Cirque du Soleil returns, the Colorado State Fair opens, plus 8 art festivals and corn, peach, Polish, and Ukrainian celebrations.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — Our state's largest summer fair is here!

The Colorado State Fair opens Friday for 11 days of family-friendly fun, free attractions, carnivals, rodeos, concerts and entertainment.

Other annual events underway this August weekend include Loveland's Corn Roast Festival, the Colorado Ukrainian Festival in Littleton, the Summer Art Market in Denver, and the Trinidaddio Blues Fest. Colorado will also be home to beer, car, art, music, Elvis and brunch festivals. Finally, rubber duck races are scheduled in Boulder and Loveland.

Don't forget to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" tab on the 9NEWS app. Have a great weekend!

Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — The largest summer event in Colorado is here. The Colorado State Fair opens Friday, Aug. 26 in Pueblo with a carnival, 4-H exhibits, agricultural competitions, tractor pulls, live music performances, rodeos, bake offs and amazing food options. The State Fair Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 in downtown Pueblo.

This weekend’s scheduled performers include Walker Hayes, Randy Rodger Band, Lou Gramm, Jim Gaffigan and Eddie Montgomery. The Colorado State Fair runs through Monday, Sept. 5 with concerts from The Band Perry and Stone Temple Pilots plus monster truck shows and a demolition derby. Check out the full fair schedule at ColoradoStateFair.com.

Loveland Corn Roast Festival

LOVELAND — Loveland's oldest festival returns this weekend. The 126th annual Old-Fashioned Corn Roast Festival includes corn-shucking competitions, live music, fireworks, kids’ activities, vendors, beer garden and delicious Colorado-grown corn. A parade and Loveland Rotary Duck Dance are scheduled for Saturday. The Corn Roast takes place Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Old Fairgrounds Park.

Fort Collins Peach Festival

FORT COLLINS — You'll be able to wash down a peach pie or peach cobbler with a peach beer or peach margarita at the Fort Collins Peach Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27. The festival will also feature plenty of food trucks and craft beer brewers. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Fort Collins' Holiday Twin Drive-In.

Colorado Ukrainian Festival

LITTLETON — The Colorado Ukrainian Festival celebrating Ukraine independence is set for Saturday, Aug. 27 rom 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Littleton’s Clement Park. The festival offers activities for kids and grownups including Ukrainian food, beer and live music.

Polish Food Festival

DENVER — The Polish Food Festival features numerous food options including Polish pierogi, hunter's stew, potato pancakes, kiełbas, kaszanka and more, plus Polish beer and pastries. There will also be live music from Amber Band, entertainment from DJ’s M&M, children's playground and more. The Polish Food Festival runs Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 at Saint Joseph Polish at 517 E. 46th Ave.

Unity in the Community

LONGMONT — Longmont's final festival of the summer season is a family-friendly evening of entertainment, music, food, drink, debate, and connection. The celebration will take place Friday, Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Kimbark Street and 4th Avenue in downtown Longmont. The event will have a concert featuring local band The Pamlico Sound. There will also be a dunk tank, arcade and more.

Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings

DENVER — The Denver Broncos wrap their preseason schedule on Saturday, Aug. 27, at home at Empower Field at Mile High against the Minnesota Vikings. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com for the 7 p.m. contest.

The game will air on KTVD Channel 20 — that's channel 657 if you have Xfinity. For those in 9NEWS' viewing area, the games will also air live on the 9NEWS+ streaming app — for Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV — as well as on 9NEWS.com.

Ovo

LOVELAND — Cirque du Soleil has brought a touring circus to Colorado for the first time since 2019. "Ovo" makes a stop in Loveland this weekend, before heading to Colorado Springs and Denver in September. The show "Ovo" — meaning "egg" in Portuguese — is comprised of 100 people from 25 countries, including 52 artists, with high-level acrobatic acts. "Ovo" is at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland from Friday, Aug. 26 to Sunday, Aug. 28.

Summer Art Market

DENVER — The Art Students League of Denver hosts the 28th annual Summer Art Market on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. This year's market will be held in the West Washington Park neighborhood between 1st Avenue and 4th Avenue and between Logan Street and Sherman Street. There will be more than 120 visual art booths, artist demonstrations, kids programming, live music as well as food and beverage vendors. The market offers a wide range of media including ceramics, fiber arts, mixed media, book arts, painting, drawing, photography, printmaking and sculpture. Tickets are $5 and kids 12 and under are free.

Evergreen Fine Arts Festival

EVERGREEN — The 56th annual Evergreen Fine Arts Festival runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. The juried fine art show at Buchanan Fields has children’s activities, local music, food, drink and free shuttle service from Bergen Meadow Elementary School and Evergreen Middle School.

Art in the Park

PARKER — An annual Parker tradition, Art in the Park, opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 at O'Brien Park in downtown Parker. Artisans will be exhibiting their original work for sale in painting, photography, woodwork, metalwork, jewelry, pottery and more.

Handmade in Colorado Expo

ESTES PARK — The 14th annual Handmade in Colorado Expo features original handcrafted goods from metals, paper, glass, fibers, food, fabricated objects, clay, paint, wax, gems and more. This event has free admission and live music. The event runs Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28 at Bond Park on MacGregor Ave and Elkhorn Avenue in downtown Estes Park.

Smash Fine Arts Festival

DENVER — The summer Smash Fine Arts Festival returns Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 in Fillmore Plaza in Cherry Creek North. The event offers national artists, catering and live violin, piano and guitar music. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Affordable Arts Festival

LITTLETON — The annual Affordable Arts Festival takes place Sunday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the campus of Arapahoe Community College. All of the art, from more than 165 Colorado and national artists, is priced for $100 or less. Tickets are $12 with proceeds going to the Arapahoe Community College College Foundation.

Firefly Handmade Summer Market

DENVER — Artisans will return to Denver’s historic South Gaylord Street on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 for the annual Firefly Handmade’s Summer Market. The market in the Washington Park neighborhood will feature new and returning artisans, cocktails, beer, wine and live music. Vendors will be showcasing their handmade goods, jewelry, skincare, ceramics, art, artisanal food, pet goods and more.

Mod Vintage Market

ENGLEWOOD — The 16th annual Mod Vintage Market features dozens of vendors from around the county selling a wide variety of vintage and contemporary mid-century, art deco, retro, pop, modernist furnishings, artwork and objects. The event runs Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Exploration of Flight Hangar at Centennial Airport. Tickets and a full schedule can be found at DenverModernismWeek.com.

Family Fest & Bears Bash

GREELEY — The Family Fest & Bears Bash runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at the UNC practice fields next to Nottingham Field. The family-friendly event features food trucks, local businesses and members of the University of Northern Colorado sports teams. The public is invited to meet students from the band, cheerleading team, soccer team, football team and jump in the bounce houses.

Touch-A-Truck

BRIGHTON — The City of Brighton is bringing out the heavy machinery for the 4th annual Touch-A-Truck event at the Brighton City Hall parking lot. Kids of all ages will be able to get behind the wheel, climb and explore vehicles of all sizes including police cars, fire trucks, tractors, snow plows, buses and more. Touch-A-Truck will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

Breckenridge Hogfest: Bacon & Bourbon

BRECKENRIDGE — "Bacon is the most loved food in the universe and the route to all things swine and divine," said organizers of the Breckenridge Hogfest. "Add in the quintessential American liquor, bourbon; mind blown. These indulgences come together for Breckenridge Hogfest." This three-day festival at Main Street Station & The Village in Breckenridge offers pork samples, whiskeys, single malt scotches and barrel-aged spirits with live music. Tickets for Breckenridge Hogfest, which runs Friday, Aug. 26 to Sunday, Aug. 28, are available online.

San Juan Brewfest

DURANGO — The San Juan Brewfest is back for a 23rd year at Buckley Park in downtown Durango. Brewfest features 35 breweries and dozens of beers and live music. Friday, Aug. 26 is VIP Day from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 27 is general admission day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for San Juan Brewest can be purchased at SanJuanBrewfest.com.

Broomfield Plane Pull

BROOMFIELD — The 2022 Broomfield Plane Pull is Saturday, Aug. 27 at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. There will be a Strong Human Challenge, Young Athletes Truck Tug, food, snacks, vendors, giveaways, games and activities. Proceeds benefit more than 18,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes.

Morgan Adams Concours d'Elegance

ENGLEWOOD — The 19th annual Morgan Adams Concours d’Elegance returns Saturday, Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Signature Flight Support North at Centennial Airport. The event brings together vintage and modern aircraft, automobiles and motorcycles to benefit the Morgan Adams Foundation, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to making sure children diagnosed with cancer have access to the best possible research and therapeutic options. For tickets, visit MorganAdamsConcours.org.

Golden Oldies Car Classic

NORTHGLENN — The 19th annual O'Meara Ford Golden Oldies Car Classic will be held Saturday, Aug. 27 at O'Meara Ford Center at Interstate 25 and 104th. The car show is free to enter and free to attend, plus all makes and models are welcome. There will be live music by Van Jeffries and the first 250 cars will get a dash plaque and a shirt. To register your vehicle, visit OMearaFord.com.

Colorado Elvis Festival

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — The first annual Colorado Elvis Festival will celebrate all things Elvis from the 50th anniversary celebration of Elvis on Tour to the rockabilly stylings of Johnny Cash plus tributes to Frankie Valli and Elton John. The festival runs Thursday, Aug. 25 through Saturday, Aug. 27 at the DoubleTree by Hilton DTC.

Fort Collins Comic Con

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins Comic Con is happening this weekend with two days of panels, classes, hands-on demos, open forums, lectures and screenings about movies, television, comics and books. Artists, writers, creators and vendors will be on hand. Proceeds from the event benefit Poudre River Public Library District to encourage children’s literacy and increase access to art, culture and local creators. Fort Collins Comic Con will be held Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 at Northside Aztlan Community Center. Tickets are on sale at FocoComicCon.com.

Larimer Square Birthday Celebration

DENVER — Larimer Square is throwing a Birthday Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 27. There will be free historic walking tours every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., live music, and Captain Crepes will be serving up crepes with the first 250 crepes free for attendees. Local artist Jennifer Mosquera is will be making a major chalk art piece.

Trinidaddio Blues Fest

TRINIDAD — Sugaray Rayford, Mark Hummel, Tad Robinson, The James Cotton Tribute Band, and Cash Box Kings are among the performers at the 2022 Trinidaddio Blues Fest. The fest runs Friday, Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Main and Commercial Street.

Headwaters Music Festival

CREEDE — The annual Headwaters Music Festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Ball Field in Creede. Saturday's lineup includes Verlon Thompson & Shawn Camp, Bo Depena, Dave Becker Band, Rally Round, and Caldera. The Rifters, McLeod Nine, Trouble Bound, and Stoney Gabel are scheduled for Sunday. Single or two day tickets can be found at HeadwatersMusicFestival.com.

Denver Parade of Homes

DENVER — The Denver Parade of Homes, the hallmark event hosted by the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver, runs through Sunday, Aug. 28. The largest showcase of the latest in architecture and home design along the Front Range features newly-designed model, custom homes throughout the Denver area. Parade-goers will discover unique homes and floor plans, beautiful communities, the latest in interior design trends and home technology, exterior finishes and outdoor living, and landscaping that will inspire. Denver Parade of Homes is free and open to the public.

You can tour the homes when and where you want with options for on-demand virtual tours or in-person tours Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Download directions to participating homes at ParadeOfHomesDenver.com or download a print map here.

Baker Home Tour

DENVER — The Historic Baker District Home Tour is back post-pandemic and is opening homes to the community on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This weekend's tour will spotlight “tiny living,” showcasing Accessory Dwelling Units, or carriage houses. The neighborhood boasts the largest concentration of Queen Anne Victorian architecture in Denver’s heart, many with carriage houses. The Baker Home Tour is a fundraising event and a portion of the proceeds are donated to DCIS at Fairmont Elementary School.

Loveland Rubber Duck Race

LOVELAND — The annual Loveland Rubber Duck Race is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Fairgrounds Park in Loveland. The race is a fundraiser for the Loveland Rotary Club which benefits students in Thompson School District R2-J. The winners will be announced at the Rotary Duck Race booth shortly after the race concludes and you don’t have to be present to win.

Great Boulder Duck Race

BOULDER — Scott Carpenter Pool's Lazy River hosts the annual Great Boulder Duck Race on Sunday, Aug. 28. The event is free and open to the public. Donations will help fund Boulder Parks and Recreation’s programming for low-income families and people with disabilities. You can adopt a rubber duck or join a team. The more ducks you adopt, the more chances you have to win prizes from local businesses.

Denver BrunchFest

DENVER — You are going to brunch so hard at the annual Denver BrunchFest this Sunday, Aug. 28. Brunch lovers can enjoy bottomless mimosas and tasty Blood Marys while enjoying the best brunch options from dozens of Colorado restaurants. There will also be live music and entertainment and plenty of Colorado sunshine. Denver BrunchFest takes place Sunday at the York Street Yards at Steele Street and East 39th Avenue. Tickets can be purchased at DenverBrunchClub.com.

An Evening Under The Stars

GRAND JUNCTION — The 30th annual Evening Under The Stars is a free outdoor concert at beautiful Las Colonias Amphitheater. The Grand Junction Centennial Band and the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra will be performing while bratwursts are served by members of the Grand Junction Symphony Guild. Food and drinks begin at 5:30 p.m. and music at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Grab your tickets online.

Overland Expo Mountain West

LOVELAND — Overland Expo Mountain West is returning to The Ranch in Loveland from Friday, Aug. 26 to Sunday, Aug. 28. The expo for do-it-yourself outdoor enthusiasts features hands-on training, classes and roundtable discussions. There will be gear venders, raffles, camping outfitters and more than 300 session-hours of education.

Festival For Life 5K

DENVER — Festival of Life 5K Walk/Run will be held at Denver's Cheesman Park on Saturday, Aug. 27. The festival brings together people from across the state to raise money for HIV/AIDS service organizations throughout Colorado. After the walk, a festival will have free health screenings, a refreshment garden, panels from the Memorial Quilt and free live music from Dzire Gold, Erin Stereo, and Sophie Gray. Walk and run registration is available online.

Be A Hero 5K

FORT COLLINS — The 4th annual Be A Hero 5K, a family-friendly event for runners of all skill levels, begins at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at Rolland Moore Park. Runners will receive a t-shirt, swag bag and post-race refreshments from local vendors. Registration can be completed online.

Boulder Sunset 5K, 10K Run

BOULDER — Scenic and flat courses are set for the Boulder Sunset 5K and 10K runs at Boulder Reservoir. The event opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Register now at bbscendurance.com.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS & STERLING — Held annually in towns across the country, the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's aims to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Steamboat Springs’ Yampa River Botanic Park will be home to a walk on Sunday, Aug. 28. On-site registration will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 10:45 a.m. You can register online at Act.Alz.org.

Another walk will be held at the Logan County Courthouse Square in Sterling on Saturday, Aug. 27. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the walk is at 9 a.m. Registration can be completed at Act.Alz.org.

West Denver Bike Loop

DENVER — The West Denver Bike Loop is back on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Odell Brewing in Sloan's Lake with an "I Love the 90s" theme. The West Denver Bike Loop includes neighboring breweries WestFax Brewing Company, Hogshead Brewing, Odell Brewing (Sloan’s Lake) and Joyride Brewing Company who have teamed up to celebrate the joy of biking from brewery to brewery. Riders earn $1 off a pour at each brewery and a free beer after completing the loop.

Rocky Mountain Cigar Festival

BROOMFIELD — Saturday's Rocky Mountain Cigar Festival will let attendees mingle with cigar manufacturers and cigar celebrities from around the world. The festival, held at Omni Interlocken Hotel, offers the latest in cigars, brews, spirits and wine. Each ticket purchase comes with a festival bag with over 40 cigars samples, cutter, lighter, festival glass, t-shirt and drink tickets.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

DENVER — There are just two weekends left to see "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" at the new Stockyards Event Center of the National Western Center. An immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on the blockbuster movie franchise, "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" allows visitors to walk through the world-famous Jurassic gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs and explore richly themed environments. Tickets for the Denver run of "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" are on sale now at JurassicWorldExhibition.com. The show will be in Denver through Monday, Sept. 5.

Kid Cudi

DENVER — Kid Cudi is making more than two dozen stops on his "To the Moon – 2022 World Tour" — including a date at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, Aug. 27. Kid Cudi will be supported by Don Toliver and Strick. Ticketmaster.com is the spot for tickets with seats starting at $40.

Alice in Chains & Breaking Benjamin & Bush

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush have teamed for a large U.S. tour. The "Sayonara Summer" tour stops at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 27. Head to AXS.com for tickets.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre! The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule is still growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Movies this weekend

“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” topped “Beast” last weekend for the widest-ever opening for an anime.

“Top Gun: Maverick” finished fourth in its 13th weekend in theaters. It's made over $683 million in North America to date, enough to overtake “Avengers: Infinity War” as the sixth highest grossing domestic release of all time.

New movies this weekend

The Invitation

Breaking

Samaritan

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Last weekend's box office

Bullet Train — $ million DC League of Super-Pets — $ million Nope — $ million Thor: Love and Thunder — $ million Minions: The Rise of Gru — $ million Top Gun: Maverick — $ million Where the Crawdads Sing — $ million Easter Sunday — $ million Elvis — $ million The Black Phone — $ million

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.









Jurassic World: The Exhibition 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.