9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 5-7

The summer harvest has begun along with dozens of country fairs, festivals, rodeos, concerts and celebrations in all corners of the Centennial State.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts, but this first weekend of August is all about fairs.

There are more county fairs this weekend than any weekend of the year. Celebrate the season this weekend by enjoying a corn dog or funnel cake, under the Rocky Mountain summer sky. Check out the unique 4-H projects on which Coloradans have worked all year. Enjoy a cool night at a rodeo, concert or carnival in every corner of the state.

From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this weekend. Remember to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

Olathe Sweet Corn Festival

OLATHE — Sweet corn season has arrived in Colorado. The 30th annual Olathe Sweet Corn Festival returns to Colorado's Western Slope on Saturday, Aug. 6. The full day of all-you-can-eat sweet corn, games and family food kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m. There will be live music from Narrow Gauge and Hugh Phillips on the downtown Olathe main stage.

Adams County Fair

BRIGHTON — The Adams County Fair is celebrating its 117th fair Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 7 at Riverdale Regional Park. The fair brings together family and friends from across Adams County with live entertainment, rides and amusements, 4-H competitions, food and more. Country music star Lauren Alaina will headline a concert at the fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. and Tyler Rich performs after Thursday night's rodeo. To see a complete fair schedule or to purchase tickets, visit AdamsCountyFair.com.

Larimer County Fair and Rodeo

LOVELAND — Northern Colorado will be in the fair spirit with the Larimer County Fair from Friday, Aug. 5 to Tuesday, Aug. 9. The fair is free to attend and parking is free. Bring some money for the carnival, however, or grab a carnival Mega Pass online. PRCA rodeos are scheduled for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at the Budweiser Events Center with tickets available at the box office, by phone at 877-544-TIXX or BudweiserEventsCenter.com. To see a full 4-H and entertainment schedule, hop onto LarimerCountyFair.org.

Douglas County Fair & Rodeo

CASTLE ROCK — The Douglas County Fair and Rodeo runs through Sunday, Aug. 7. PRCA rodeos are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The fair has a carnival, food and vendor marketplace, petting zoo, discovery ranch, livestock sale, top hogs show, barn dance and more. Visit DouglasCountyFairandRodeo.com for a complete fair schedule.

Moffat County Fair

CRAIG — The 2022 Moffat County Fair kicks off this weekend with an open horse show on Friday, Aug. 5. The Moffat County Fair Family Rodeo begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Country gospel music band John Wayne Band performs at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The fair kicks into full swing next weekend, beginning Thursday, Aug. 11.

Elbert County Fair

KIOWA — This is the perfect weekend to experience the hot days and cool nights of summer at the county fair this weekend in Kiowa. The 2022 Elbert County Fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 7 with livestock shows, kiddie rides, 4-H projects, market sale, shopping, trade show, face painting and more. A fair parade steps off at 11 a.m. Sunday followed by a family fun rodeo with mutton bustin', bull riding and ice cream-eating contest. Check out the complete schedule at ElbertCountyFair.com.

Baca County Fair & Rodeo

SPRINGFIELD — The final weekend of the Baca County Fair has numerous 4-H events scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6. The Dry Creeks Ranch Rodeo has a start time of 7 p.m. Friday. The Baca County Fair Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday followed by a community BBQ. Touch-a-truck, community barbeque, tractor pull and demolition derby complete the festivities on Saturday.

Delta County Fair

HOTCHKISS — The 117th annual Delta County Fair comes to a close on Sunday, Aug. 7, but not before a packed weekend schedule. A ranch rodeo is set for Thursday, Aug. 4, a concert and street dance is Friday night and a rodeo begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Middle Park Fair & Rodeo

KREMMLING — The Middle Park Fairgrounds in Kremmling are decked out for the 106th annual Middle Park Fair & Rodeo. This weekend's events include a community dance, agricultural shows, kid's games and activities, horse races, pony rides, ranch rodeo, cowboy church and more. The 2022 fair ends Sunday afternoon with a CPRA rodeo.

Logan County Fair & Rodeo

STERLING — The Logan County Fair & Rodeo continues through Sunday, Aug. 7 in Sterling with PRCA Rodeos scheduled on Thursday and Friday. Saturday’s night show concert features Sawyer Brown and Uncle Kracker. A demolition derby highlights the festivities on Sunday at the Logan County Fairgrounds.

Teller County Fair

CRIPPLE CREEK — Two full weekends of fun in Cripple Creek end Sunday, Aug. 7, but not before lots of terrific events. A Teller County Fair livestock auction begins at 6 p.m. Friday. Family Fun Day on Saturday begins at 9:30 a.m. and the delightful demolition derby at 2 p.m. The final day of the fair includes Cowboy Church services and a 3 p.m. Sunday rodeo. Here's the fair schedule.

Rio Blanco County Fair

MEEKER — Forget your labor and bring your neighbor to the Rio Blanco County Fair. The 2022 fair is underway now and concludes Saturday, Aug. 6 in Meeker. A full day of 4-H activities ends with live music, dancing and food.

Archuleta County Fair

PAGOSA SPRINGS — The 71st annual Archuleta County Fair takes place from Thursday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 7 in beautiful Pagosa Springs. Daily activities at the fair include 4-H displays, live music, petting farm and shows. "Bares, Broncs, 'n Bulls" is set for Friday night in the rodeo arena and an open rodeo will start at noon Saturday. Venture on ArchuletaCountyFair.com for the 2022 lineup of events.

Yuma County Fair

YUMA — Since 1915, Yuma County has been known to have one of the state's finest fairs. This year's fair runs through Monday, Aug. 8 with a packed lineup. The Yuma County Fair Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Yuma. Cowboy church services begin a Sunday schedule that also features horse racing, draft horse pulling and the Yuma County Ministerial Associations Program. The 2022 fair concludes with a PRCA Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Monday. See a complete fair schedule at YumaCounty.net.

Montezuma County Fair

CORTEZ — The 2022 Montezuma County Fair runs through Saturday, Aug. 6. This weekend's schedule in Cortez features 4-H exhibits, a ranch rodeo, a greased pig chase and livestock sale.

Kersey Days

KERSEY — The Kersey Days celebration is back. The two-day festival opens Friday, Aug. 5 with lawnmower races at Kohler Farms. Saturday events include a 5K race, pancake breakfast, parade, sports tournaments, vendor booths, obstacle course, kids' activities, beer garden, concession stands, farmer's market, and musical entertainment. Kelsey Jo and The Wild Cars perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday followed by fireworks.

Sand & Sage Round-Up

LAMAR — The Sand & Sage Round-Up in Lamar is turning 121 years old in 2022. The fair features a carnival, vendors and 4-H activities and has festivities planned through Saturday, Aug. 13. You can check out the full schedule at SandandSageRoundup.com.

Colorado Scottish Festival

DENVER — The 58th Colorado Scottish Festival returns to Citizen’s Park after a two year hiatus on Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7. The festival explores aspects of Scottish culture, traditions and history and although the flavor is Scottish, the festival offers something for all cultures and ages. The festival will have pipe bands, highland game competitions, whisky tastings, dancing, Scottish and Irish music, beer and food vendors and children's activities. Tickets are available at the gate or through the website.

Dam Ducky Derby

EVERGREEN — The annual Dam Ducky Derby takes place Saturday, Aug. 6 in downtown Evergreen. At this delightful event, spectators buy one or more uniquely-numbered ducks. The ducks are then dumped by fire truck above the dam into Bear Creek. The ducks race down the creek with cash prizes going to the winning ducks. The Dam Ducky Derby event begins at 11 a.m. and ducks drop at 1 p.m. Buy your ducks ahead of time at DowntownEvergreen.com.

Littleton Twilight Criterium

LITTLETON — The 2022 Littleton Twilight Criterium and Bike Fest takes place Saturday, Aug. 6 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. A criterium is a bike race on a short, closed-circuit course which is great for spectators because the races fly by every few minutes at nearly 30 miles per hour. Saturday's race takes place on the streets of historic downtown Littleton with some of the best racers in the nation. The event also includes a beer garden, live music and a cruiser ride.

Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair

ARVADA — The popular Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair makes a return to Olde Town Arvada this weekend for a Friday night and Saturday afternoon celebration of all things handmade. More than 130 handmade artisans will be along Olde Wadsworth in Olde Town Square and within the parking lot at 57th & Yukon.

Pretty Woman: The Musical

DENVER — "Pretty Woman: The Musical" has arrived in the Mile High City. Based on the beloved 1990 romantic comedy film, the Broadway musical stars Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and rising star Olivia Valli as the charming Vivian Ward. "Pretty Woman: The Musical" plays at Buell Theatre in Denver through Sunday, Aug. 14. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Back to School Kickoff

AURORA — Aurora Public Schools (APS) hosts the 14th annual Back to School Kickoff this weekend at Town Center at Aurora. The event provides students and families an opportunity to meet their school staff, pick up a free backpack and school supplies and enjoy food and entertainment. The event will be on the south side of the Town Center near the food court with activities both inside and outside the mall. APS will also provide free COVID-19 vaccinations at this year's event, which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

Meow Wolf Vortex

DENVER — Meow Wolf's outdoor festival experience, Vortex, takes place Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7 at The Junkyard in Denver. Festival-goers can expect two stages of multi-genre entertainment plus food and drink trucks, experiential art, offbeat performers, wild costumes and Meow Wolf revelry. Headliners include Toro y Moi, Duke Dumont, Pabllo Vittar, Channel Tres, 100 gecs, Bladee, Dixon, Sad Night Dynamite, Bob Moses, Boy Harsher, Neil Frances, and Maya Jane Coles.

Moffat County Balloon Festival

CRAIG — The Moffat County Balloon Festival returns this weekend at Loudy Simpson Park in Craig. Balloon launches are scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s festivities include a 5K fun run/walk and the Colorado Cruiser's Classic Car Show. There will also be a rubber duck race, arts, crafts, food vendors, beer garden and live music. See the complete event schedule at MCBalloonFestival.com.

Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2022 Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo returns to the Norris Penrose Event Center on Saturday, Aug. 6. Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo features authentic working ranch cowboys in the largest WRCA-sanctioned ranch rodeo in the country. After the rodeo is "Dance in the Dirt" with live music from Jason Wulf and Friends. Tickets are available at RideForTheBrand.org.

Boulder Taco Fest

BOULDER — Tacos, craft breweries, tequilas, luchadores, live music and free activities for kids are the highlight's of the annual Boulder Taco Fest. The all-ages festival runs from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Held near Boulder Creek at the civic area and Boulder Library, the festival's general admission wristbands include a concert, wrestling and four tickets for food and drinks.

San Luis Valley Beat the Heat BBQ & Brews

ALAMOSA — San Luis Valley Beat the Head BBQ returns to Cole Park in Alamosa. The two-day event on Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6 has professional BBQ teams competing for $15,000 in prizes. In addition to tasting People’s Choice BBQ, eventgoers can compete in the cornhole tournament, let their kids do the cooking in the Kid’s Q and run in the Hogwaller Mud Run.

Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival

KEYSTONE — The sounds and flavors of Appalachia are coming to the Rockies. The 25th annual Keystone Bluegrass & Beer Festival has down-home cooking, frothy flavors and mountain music. The event on Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7 features brews from Colorado craft breweries. Oakhurst, White Water Ramble, Head for the Hills, and Kitchen Dwellers are among those set to perform. Tickets for the Keystone’s River Run Village event are available online.

Ironman Boulder 70.3

BOULDER — The 2022 Ironman 70.3 Boulder triathlon is Saturday, Aug. 6. Athletes will begin their Ironman 70.3-mile journey throughout Boulder County. Register at IronMan.com.

Human Race

FORT COLLINS — The Human Race is back at Fort Collins' Civic Center Park with classic race courses (5K, 10K and half marathon) and the addition of the Jane Welzel Mountain Avenue Mile race. The 39th annul Human Race is Saturday, Aug. 6 and the 24th annual Mountain Avenue Mile is Friday, Aug. 5.

Denver Burger Battle

DENVER — The amazing Denver Burger Battle is back at Auraria Campus on Thursday, Aug. 4. This epic battle has one simple goal: determine the Best Burger in Denver. Dozens of restaurants across the area will compete so that burger fanatics and an expert panel of judges can determine the top burgers of the town. Get your tasty tickets at DenverBurgerBattle.com.

Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United FC

COMMERCE CITY — The boys in burgundy are back in Commerce City on Saturday, Aug. 6. The Colorado Rapids host Minnesota United FC at 7 p.m. at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Pick out your perfect seat at Ticketmaster.com.

Machine Gun Kelly

DENVER — Machine Gun Kelly brings his North American tour to Ball Arena in Denver this Sunday, Aug. 7. MGK will be joined by special guests Travis Barker and Willow. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com. Machine Gun Kelly has amassed over 15.5 billion streams online and sold over 10 million album units.

Yacht Rock Revue

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — 1970s light rock tribute band Yacht Rock Revue performs at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 5. The group is known for spot-on renditions of Hall & Oates, Michael McDonald and Steely Dan, blurring the lines between a tribute, an original act, and a comedic troupe. Tickets for Friday's concert are sold at AXS.com.

Three Dog Night

CASTLE ROCK — Grammy nominated rock band Three Dog Night comes to Castle Rock on Saturday, Aug. 6. Now in their fifth decade, Three Dog Night are known for their hits “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala” and “One.” Three Dog Night and special guest Danny McGaw perform Saturday at The Amphitheater at Philip S. Miller Park. Tickets are sold at TicketWeb.com.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule is still growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Movies this weekend

“DC League of Super-Pets” captured the box office crown last weekend, knocking Jordan Peele’s “Nope” into second place. “Top Gun: Maverick,” remains in the box office top five even in its 10th weekend, bringing its domestic total to $650.1 million.

The Brad Pitt action film “Bullet Train” leads the new releases this weekend.

New movies this weekend

Bullet Train

Easter Sunday

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Last weekend's box office

DC League of Super-Pets — $23 million Nope — $18.5 million Thor: Love and Thunder — $13.1 million Minions: The Rise of Gru — $10.9 million Top Gun: Maverick — $8.4 million Where the Crawdads Sing — $7.5 million Elvis — $5.7 million The Black Phone — $2.4 million Jurassic World: Dominion — $2.1 million Vengeance — $1.7 million

