9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 4-6

The summer harvest has begun along with dozens of country fairs, festivals, rodeos, concerts and celebrations in all corners of the Centennial State.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts, but this first weekend of August is all about fairs.

There are more county fairs this weekend than any weekend of the year. Celebrate the season this weekend by enjoying a corn dog or funnel cake, under the Rocky Mountain summer sky. Check out the unique 4-H projects on which Coloradans have worked all year. Enjoy a cool night at a rodeo, concert or carnival in every corner of the state.

From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this weekend. Remember to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

Olathe Sweet Corn Festival

OLATHE — Sweet corn season has arrived in Colorado. The 33rd annual Olathe Sweet Corn Festival returns to Colorado's Western Slope this Friday and Saturday. Full of all-you-can-eat sweet corn, games and family food, the festivities include a parade, corn-eating contest, water fight, royalty pageant, karaoke competition, demo derby, car show, live music and more.

Taste of Ethiopia Festival

DENVER — Colorado's Taste of Ethiopia Festival is back. The 9th annual festival takes place Saturday at Parkfield Lake Park in northeast Denver. For nearly a decade, the Taste of Ethiopia Festival has brought thousands of people together to celebrate the rich culture and heritage of Coloradans of Ethiopian origin. This family-friendly outdoor event showcases culture, food, coffee, arts, traditions, heritage and a diverse set of vendors. The festival is free to the public.

Adams County Fair

BRIGHTON — The Adams County Fair is celebrating its 118th fair Wednesday, through Sunday at Riverdale Regional Park. The fair brings together family and friends from across Adams County with live entertainment, rides and amusements, 4-H competitions, food and more. Country music star Priscilla Block will headline a concert at the fairgrounds on Wednesday. Jordan Davis and Callista Clark perform after Thursday night's rodeo. To see a complete fair schedule or to purchase tickets, visit AdamsCountyFair.com.

Larimer County Fair and Rodeo

LOVELAND — Northern Colorado will be in the fair spirit with the 140th Larimer County Fair from Friday to Tuesday. The fair is free to attend and parking is free. Bring some money for the carnival, however, or grab a carnival Mega Pass online. PRCA rodeos are scheduled for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at the Budweiser Events Center with tickets available at the box office, by phone at 877-544-TIXX or BudweiserEventsCenter.com. To see a full 4-H and entertainment schedule, hop onto LarimerCountyFair.org.

Douglas County Fair & Rodeo

CASTLE ROCK — The Douglas County Fair and Rodeo runs through Sunday. PRCA rodeos are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The fair has a carnival, food and vendor marketplace, petting zoo, discovery ranch, livestock sale, top hogs show, barn dance and more. Visit DouglasCountyFairandRodeo.com for a complete fair schedule.

Moffat County Fair

CRAIG — The 105th Moffat County Fair kicks off this weekend with an open horse show on Friday. The Moffat County Fair Family Rodeo begins at 6 p.m. Saturday. Country gospel music band John Wayne Band performs at 8 a.m. Sunday. The fair kicks into full swing next weekend, starting Thursday, Aug. 10.

Elbert County Fair

KIOWA — This is the perfect weekend to experience the hot days and cool nights of summer at the county fair this weekend in Kiowa. The 2023 Elbert County Fair runs through Sunday with livestock shows, rides, 4-H projects, a market sale, shopping, trade show, face painting and more. A fair parade steps off at 11 a.m. Sunday followed by mutton bustin' and an ice cream-eating contest. Check out the complete schedule at ElbertCountyFair.com.

Baca County Fair & Rodeo

SPRINGFIELD — The final weekend of the Baca County Fair has numerous 4-H events scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The Dry Creeks Ranch Rodeo has a start time of 7 p.m. Friday. The Baca County Fair Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday followed by a community BBQ. Touch-a-truck, community barbeque, tractor pull and demolition derby complete the festivities on Saturday.

Delta County Fair

HOTCHKISS — The 118th annual Delta County Fair comes to a close on Sunday, but not before a packed weekend schedule. A ranch rodeo is set for Thursday, mutton bustin', mini broncos and mini bulls are set for Friday, and a rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Logan County Fair & Rodeo

STERLING — The Logan County Fair & Rodeo continues through Sunday in Sterling with PRCA Rodeos scheduled on Thursday and Friday. Saturday’s night show concert features Josh Turner and Casey Donahew. A demolition derby highlights the festivities on Sunday at the Logan County Fairgrounds.

Teller County Fair

CRIPPLE CREEK — Two full weekends of fun in Cripple Creek end Sunday, but not before lots of terrific events. A Teller County Fair livestock auction begins at 6 p.m. Friday. Family fun day on Saturday begins at 9 a.m. and the delightful demolition derby at 1:30 p.m. The final day of the fair includes Cowboy Church services and a 2 p.m. Sunday bull bash final series. Here's the fair schedule.

Rio Blanco County Fair

MEEKER — Forget your labor and bring your neighbor to the Rio Blanco County Fair. The 2023 fair is underway now and concludes Saturday in Meeker. A full day of 4-H activities ends with live music, dancing and food.

Archuleta County Fair

PAGOSA SPRINGS — The 72nd annual Archuleta County Fair takes place from Thursday to Sunday in beautiful Pagosa Springs. Daily activities at the fair include 4-H displays, live music, petting farm and shows. Bares, Broncs, 'n Bulls is set for Friday night in the rodeo arena and an open rodeo will start at noon Saturday. Venture on ArchuletaCountyFair.com for the 2023 lineup of events.

Yuma County Fair

YUMA — Since 1915, Yuma County has been known to have one of the state's finest fairs. This year's fair runs through Monday with a packed lineup. The Yuma County Fair Parade steps off at 9 a.m. Saturday in downtown Yuma. Cowboy church services begin a Sunday schedule that also features horse racing, draft horse pulling and the Yuma County Ministerial Associations Program. The 2023 fair concludes with a PRCA Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Monday. See a complete fair schedule at YumaCounty.net.

Kersey Days

KERSEY — The Kersey Days celebration is back. The two-day festival opens Friday with mower and kart races. Saturday events include a 5K race, pancake breakfast, parade, sports tournaments, vendor booths, kids' activities, beer garden, concession stands and musical entertainment. The Steve Manshel Trio performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday followed by and end of festival display.

Sand & Sage Round-Up

LAMAR — The Sand & Sage Round-Up in Lamar is turning 122 years old in 2023. The fair features a carnival, vendors and 4-H activities and has festivities planned through Saturday, Aug. 12. You can check out the full schedule at SandandSageRoundup.com.

Colorado Scottish Festival

SEDALIA — The 59th Colorado Scottish Festival has moved to the Denver Polo Club on Saturday and Sunday. The festival explores aspects of Scottish culture, traditions and history. The festival will have pipe bands, highland game competitions, whisky tastings, dancing, traditional Scottish and Irish music, drumming, beer and food vendors and children's activities. Tickets are available at the gate or through the website.

Unicorn Fest

CASTLE ROCK — Outlets at Castle Rock is bringing back Unicorn Fest, its most fantastical event of the year. Break out your rainbow manes and prepare to be enchanted from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The magic at the 4th Street Promenade includes live unicorns, face painting, baby animals, manicures, crafts corner, colored hair extensions, and unicorn-approved treats.

Dam Ducky Derby

EVERGREEN — The annual Dam Ducky Derby is this Saturday in downtown Evergreen. At this delightful event, spectators buy one or more uniquely-numbered ducks. The ducks are then dumped by fire truck above the dam into Bear Creek. The ducks race down the creek with cash prizes going to the winning ducks. The Dam Ducky Derby event begins at 11 a.m. and ducks drop at 1 p.m. Buy your ducks ahead of time at DowntownEvergreen.com.

Littleton Twilight Criterium

LITTLETON — The 2023 Littleton Twilight Criterium and Bike Fest takes place Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. A criterium is a bike race on a short, closed-circuit course which is great for spectators because the races fly by every few minutes at nearly 30 miles per hour. Saturday's race takes place on the streets of historic downtown Littleton with some of the best racers in the nation. The event also includes a beer garden, live music and a cruiser ride.

Back to School Kickoff

AURORA — Aurora Public Schools (APS) hosts its 15th annual Back to School Kickoff this weekend at Town Center at Aurora. The event provides students and families an opportunity to meet their school staff, pick up a free backpack and school supplies while enjoying food and entertainment. If you are new to the district, you can also register your child for school. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Town Center at Aurora.

Brent’s Place Block Party

AURORA — Brent’s Place will host its 3rd annual Block Party at the Anschutz Medical Campus Parade Grounds starting Saturday at 11 a.m. The party is a free event that will bring together current and past resident families with supporters of the organization and community members in a celebration of hope and healing. This family-friendly carnival-themed event will include games, live entertainment, music, water activities, inflatables and food trucks.

Run for the Ring 5K Run/Walk

AURORA — The 9th Annual Run for the Ring 5K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run is set for Saturday starting at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes (BDC). The run brings together BDC patients, supporters and athletic aficionados to run or walk for the cure for diabetes. Proceeds from this event support the efforts and programs of The Guild of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation. Day-of registration begins at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

Human Race

FORT COLLINS — The Human Race is back at Fort Collins' Civic Center Park with classic race courses (5K, 10K and half marathon) and the Mountain Avenue Mile race. The 40th annual Human Race is Saturday and the 25th annual Mountain Avenue Mile is Friday.

Moffat County Balloon Festival

CRAIG — The Moffat County Balloon Festival returns this weekend at Loudy-Simpson Park in Craig. Balloon launches are scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s festivities include a 5K fun run/walk and the Colorado Cruiser's Classic Car Show. There will also be a rubber duck race, arts, crafts, food vendors, beer garden and live music. See the complete event schedule at MCBalloonFestival.com.

Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2023 Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo returns to the Norris Penrose Event Center on Saturday. Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo features authentic working ranch cowboys in the largest WRCA-sanctioned ranch rodeo in the country. After the rodeo is "Dance in the Dirt" with live music from The Jason Wulf Band. Tickets are available at RideForTheBrand.org.

Hops in the Hangar

DENVER — Enjoy aircraft, cars and brews at Denver’s most unique beer festival. Hops in the Hangar returns Saturday at 5 p.m. at Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum. There will be beers from 19 local Denver breweries, live music from Shadow Ridge Rockers, food trucks, games and photo booth. Reserve your tickets online.

Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival

KEYSTONE — The sounds and flavors of Appalachia are coming to the Rockies. The 26th annual Keystone Bluegrass & Beer Festival has down-home cooking, frothy flavors and mountain music. The event on Saturday and Sunday features brews from Colorado craft breweries. The Lil Smokies, Ms Amy and the Jet Set, Meadow & Fields, Bear Hat, High Lonesome, and Arkansauce are among those set to perform. Tickets for the River Run Village event are available online.

First Friday Block Party

SILVERTHORNE — Silverthorne’s First Friday community block party takes place Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. More than 35 local artists that will have goods on display with artful activities available for both adults and kids. Attendees will enjoy music from nine local bands across five stages with additional musicians located throughout the party. Angry James Brewery will host the Afterparty with Shakey Hand String Band following the formal event.

Fort Collins Art Festival

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Art Festival is set for Saturday and Sunday on Linden Street in downtown Fort Collins. The summer celebration features high quality art, hand-crafted goods, local merchants and live music in the center of Old Town. This is one of the only art and craft shows of the year that happens in Fort Collins and admission is free.

Breckenridge August Art Festival

BRECKENRIDGE — The 22nd annual Breckenridge August Art Festival runs Thursday through Sunday at The Village at Breckenridge. The fine art festival features 100 artists from Colorado and beyond. Admission to the family friendly festival is free.

Beaver Creek Art Festival

BEAVER CREEK — The 35th annual Beaver Creek Art Festival opens at 10 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Beaver Creek Resort. The free event offers a range of artistic mediums including paintings, sculptures, ceramics, photography, and more.

Denver Burger Battle

DENVER — The amazing Denver Burger Battle is back at Auraria Campus on Thursday. This epic battle has one simple goal: determine the Best Burger in Denver. Twenty restaurants across the area will compete so that burger fanatics and an expert panel of judges can determine the top burgers of the town. Get your tasty tickets at DenverBurgerBattle.com.

Kooza

DENVER — One of Cirque du Soleil's biggest touring productions is back in Colorado. Cirque du Soleil's "Kooza" has returned to the parking lot of Ball Arena where it will perform through Sunday, Aug. 13. The company said "Kooza" pays tribute to the traditional circus with "whimsical characters, daring acrobatics, mischievous clowns, lavish costuming, colorful sets, and a powerful live score." The production is notable for its high wire, teeterboard and wheel of death acts. Since its first opening in 2007, the show has been seen by eight million people in 22 countries. Cirque du Soleil tickets are available at CirqueduSoleil.com/kooza.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

LARKSPUR — This is the final weekend of 2023 to take a magical tour through time and legend at the Colorado Renaissance Festival. The village streets of the festival are full of artisans selling original art, fresh baked goods, roasted turkey legs, steak on a stake and much more. There will be jousting, comedy shows and a cast of hundreds walking and performing throughout the faire. Tickets are available at ColoradoRenaissance.com.

Vail Dance Festival

VAIL — One of the top summer dance destinations in the world, the annual Vail Dance Festival features both performance and educational elements. The performances continue through Monday.

Summer at Skyline Park

DENVER — Summer at Skyline Park has brought pickleball, volleyball, roller skating, mini golf and a beer garden to downtown Denver's Skyline Park. Volleyball has been set up at Skyline Park 1, while pickleball and outdoor movies are at Skyline Park 2 this summer, along with the with the return of the Skyline Beer Garden, City Skate rink and mini golf. The summer celebration will remain open through Sept. 30.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule (announced so far) is still growing into the autumn.

