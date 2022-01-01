9Things to do in Denver and Colorado this January weekend

With the National Western Stock Show, Colorado Indian Market, RV and boat shows, there's lots to do in Colorado this weekend.

COLORADO, USA — The National Western Stock Show is back for a second weekend and the annual Colorado Indian Market, Colorado RV Adventure Travel Show, Wintersköl and Denver Boat Show return this January weekend.

The Nuggets, Avalanche and Danny Elfman are all in the Mile High City this weekend as well. Don't forget about your New Year's resolutions, there are several refreshing 5K and 10K runs — because there's certainly more to do this weekend than watch football. Check out one of these fun events across Colorado this January weekend.

> Have an event tip? Send it here.

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show is underway in the Mile High City. A tradition since 1906, this part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage. Whether you're a native Coloradan or a transplant to the Centennial State, you can't miss this annual event, which runs through Sunday, Jan. 23 at the National Western Complex and Denver Coliseum at I-70 and Brighton Blvd. You haven’t experienced Denver until you’ve experienced the National Western Stock Show.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 40th annual Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest will bring 150 of the country's top juried artists and craftsmen to the Colorado Springs Event Center this Friday to Sunday. In addition to southwestern, Native American and western art, the show will have festive foods and live entertainment from Bill Miller, Injunity, Red Feather Woman, Syd Masters, Gary Roller and more. Single-day and multi-day tickets are available to purchase online.

DENVER — After a one-year hiatus, the annual Colorado RV Adventure & Travel Show is back with 2022 models of motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, truck campers and tent trailers from the nation's top manufacturers. Those interested in exploring the world of RVs for the first time, as well as the most-serious RV enthusiasts, can check out hundreds of RVs, discover campgrounds and travel destinations and hear from RV and travel experts. The Colorado RV Adventure & Travel Show runs Thursday to Saturday at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets are available at AXS.com.

DENVER — The annual Denver Boat Show arrives this weekend at the Colorado Convention Center. The show is Colorado's largest boat show with 250,000 square feet of personal watercraft, fishing boats, cruisers, runabouts, pontoon boats, wakeboard and surf boats and all the newest 2022 boating accessories. Tickets are also available at DenverBoatShow.com.

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony will play Danny Elfman's famous film scores at this can't-miss symphonic event this weekend. The music of "Batman," "Edward Scissorhands," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Beetlejuice" and more will be brought to life on stage by the orchestra, enhanced by visuals of Tim Burton’s original film sketches, drawings and storyboards on the big screen.

Danny Elfman himself will be performing some of his own works live from stage along with frequent collaborator violinist Sandy Cameron. Performances take place Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Elfman will also be hold an intimate afternoon forum at 2:30 p.m. Saturday that will cover his career scoring for film, television and orchestras. For tickets, visit ColoradoSymphony.org.

DENVER — Known across the globe as "the ultimate-feel good show," "The Choir of Man" offers up 90 minutes of indisputable joy for all ages. Featuring pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes, "The Choir of Man" has hair-raising harmonies, foot-stomping singalongs, world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community. With a real working bar on stage, come ready to drink in the action. The international hit plays Denver's Buell Theatre Friday, Saturday and Sunday and Aspen's Wheeler Opera House on Thursday.

BERTHOUD — Originally scheduled for December, the Colorado Snow Sculpting Competition was moved to January because of warm weather and a lack of snow. Now in the crisp January air, artists began packing snow on Monday and carving began in Berthoud on Wednesday. Artists will be finishing their sculptures Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Berthoud Main Street will open voting for the peoples choice awards on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. and voting will be open until 4 p.m.

ASPEN — The 71st annual Wintersköl runs Thursday to Sunday in Aspen. The four-day celebration features on-mountain activities, snow sculptures, a torchlight descent down Aspen Mountain and more. Snowmass Luminescence, an interactive art and light display, will take place after dusk and fireworks are planned for Sunday night. Look for Wintersköl Snow Sculptures each day on the Mill Street Mall.

LONGMONT — A one-day shopping extravaganza will call the Boulder County Fairgrounds "home" this weekend. The 28th annual Super Duper Garage Sale takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Super Duper Garage Sale is an epicenter for antiques, collectibles and garage items of every variety.

DENVER — The red-hot Colorado Avalanche battle the Arizona Coyotes this Friday night at downtown Denver's Ball Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Friday. For tickets, check out Ticketmaster.com.

DENVER — Your Denver Nuggets play not one, not two, but three games at Ball Arena this weekend. The Nuggets host the Portland Trailblazers at 8 p.m. Thursday, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. Saturday and finally the Utah Jazz come to town at 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available online at DenverNuggets.com.

GOLDEN — The 33rd annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering has been a Colorado tradition since 1989. The event, which celebrates the poetry that began from workers on cattle drives and ranches, rans Saturday and Sunday at the American Mountaineering Center in Golden. This weekend's lineup includes Andy Nelson, Carol Heuchan, Dave Stamey, Eli Barsi, Gary Allegretto, Jean Prescott, Susie Night and Terry Nash. Tickets are available online.

DENVER — Are you — or someone you know — tying the know in 2022? The Colorado Bridal Show is your one-stop shop for wedding planning, gowns, flowers, samples, prizes and more. The Colorado Bridal Show will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sheraton Denver Tech Center Hotel. Show tickets can be purchased online.

WESTMINSTER — If you're looking to keep your New Year's resolutions at least through January, head to Westminster for one of these fun races this Sunday. With a half marathon, 5K and 10K, there's a length for all skill levels. The races will be held at the Westminster Promenade Terrace and run along Big Dry Creek Trail. All participants will receive a long-sleeved t-shirt and finisher's pint glass. You can register online here.

DENVER — The Polar Bear 5K is set for a 9 a.m. start this Sunday at Denver's Washington Park. All participants receive get a Polar Bear Super Chill swag item and finisher's medal. A free Kids Fun Run will take place just before the 5K. Polar Bear 5K registration can be completed online.

DENVER — Civil Rights Leader Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy is commemorated in Denver with what has grown to be one of the largest MLK Day celebrations in the U.S. — even larger than that of Washington D.C. The annual Marade on Monday starts at E. Colfax Ave. south of City Park. Participants head west along Colfax, ending three miles later at Civic Center Park. Festivities run from 9:30 a.m. Monday until about 1 p.m.

Movies this weekend

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is still continuing its domination at the box office. While topping the weekend box office for a fourth-straight weekend, "Spider-Man" has become sixth highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office and the eighth-biggest worldwide.

Opening this weekend

Scream

Last weekend's box office

Spider-Man: No Way Home — $32.6 million Sing 2 — $11.6 million The 355 — $4.6 million The King's Man — $3.2 million American Underdog — $2.3 million The Matrix Resurrections — $1.8 million West Side Story — $1.7 million

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.







