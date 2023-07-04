9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 14-16

Colorado hosts county fairs, rodeos, art festivals, the NHRA Mile-High Nationals and the Donor Dash.

COLORADO, USA — Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift brings her massive "Eras Tour" to Colorado this July weekend and NHRA drag racing heads to Bandimere Speedway for the last time.

From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this July weekend. Be sure to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

Taylor Swift

DENVER — Taylor Swift is coming back to Colorado for the first time in five years. Swift brings her wildly popular "The Eras Tour" to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Friday and Saturday. Swift last played Empower Field at Mile High in 2018 on her "Reputation" stadium tour. Tickets to this weekend's performances are sold out, but fans are planning to party outside the stadium and at other venues across Colorado.

NHRA Mile-High Nationals

MORRISON — The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series comes to Bandimere Speedway for the last time, as the final Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals takes place Friday to Sunday. Massive crowds are expected all weekend to help close out racing at Bandimere Speedway in style. Leah Pruett (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won the 2022 event. To purchase tickets to the 43rd and final Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, fans can visit Bandimere.com.

Mesa County Fair

GRAND JUNCTION — Hard work meets fun at the Mesa County Fair. The annual tradition on the Western Slope runs through Saturday and will showcase the best of the Grand Valley, form peaches to livestock. Gate admission is free to the fair which will have family friendly activities, carnival, shows, food and drink vendors and livestock auction. For show tickets and a complete 2023 fair schedule, head to MesaCountyFair.com.

Park County Fair

FAIRPLAY — The Park County Fair is underway and the schedule is packed. The 2023 schedule includes 4-H shows, livestock shows, carnival, live music beer garden, kids’ activities, exhibits and parade. The fair ends Sunday. You can view a complete schedule at ParkCoFair.com.

El Paso County Fair

CALHAN — The El Paso County Fair in Calhan opens Friday and continues through Saturday, July 22, with bull riding, demolition derby, roping and racing events, plus family activities, live music and food. General admission tickets can be purchased at ElPasoCountyFair.com.

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado tradition is underway at the scenic Norris-Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs. The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, now in its 82nd year, runs through Saturday with professional rodeo's top talent competing in bareback, saddle bronc, team roping, barrel racing, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, mutton bustin, bull riding, and freestyle bullfighting. Rodeo events are scheduled through Saturday. The rodeo grounds also have a mechanical bull, pony rides, photo opportunities with longhorns, vendor booths, roadhouse saloon, dancing and food and drink options. Get your tickets ahead of time at PikesPeakorBust.org.

Cattlemen’s Days

GUNNISON — For 123 years, Gunnison Valley has celebrated the Western way of life with Cattlemen's Days. Selected by "American Cowboy" magazine as one of the best western events in the country, Cattlemen's Days honors ranching culture with the "Granddaddy of Colorado Rodeos." The western celebration, which includes a carnival, parade and 4-H events, runs through Sunday.

Donor Dash

DENVER — The 24th annual Donor Dash is Sunday at Denver's Washington Park. The dash is a 5K run/walk to honor the lives of organ and tissue donors, celebrate the lives of organ and tissue recipients and recognize those who continue to wait for a lifesaving transplant. Race day registration begins at 7 a.m. and the walk and runs are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. To register for the 2023 Dash, head to DonorAlliance.org.

Kooza

DENVER — One of Cirque du Soleil's biggest touring productions is back in Colorado. Cirque du Soleil's "Kooza" has returned to the parking lot of Ball Arena where it will perform through Sunday, Aug. 13. The company said "Kooza" pays tribute to the traditional circus with "whimsical characters, daring acrobatics, mischievous clowns, lavish costuming, colorful sets, and a powerful live score." The production is notable for its high wire, teeterboard and wheel of death acts. Since its first opening in 2007, the show has been seen by eight million people in 22 countries. Cirque du Soleil tickets are available at CirqueduSoleil.com/kooza.



Blues & BBQ

EDGEWATER — The 26th annual Blues & BBQ returns to Citizens Park in Edgewater on Saturday. Money raised from the event will go to Habitat for Humanity Metro Denver. May Be Fern, Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers, Pneumatics, Knifty Kick, The Duke Street Kings, and Wild Love Tigress are on Saturday's schedule. On hand will be food vendors, local breweries and local artisans. Tickets are $10.

Breckenridge Summer Beer Festival

BRECKENRIDGE — The annual Breckenridge Beer Festival returns Saturday at Beaver Run Resort. The festival has dozens of breweries on tap for tastings plus live music, VIP area, food and retail vendors. The Breckenridge Beer Festival runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Unlimited tasting, VIP experience, general admission and designated driver tickets are available online.

Rocky Mountain Antique Festival

LOVELAND — Antique dealers from several states will be in Loveland this weekend selling antique items in jewelry, furniture, silver, western, Native American, shabby chic, art glass, pottery, vintage toys, kitchenware, postcards and more. The Rocky Mountain Antique Festival runs Saturday and Sunday at The Ranch Events Complex. Tickets start at $6 online.

Pearl Street Arts Fest

BOULDER — The 43rd annual Pearl Street Arts Fest will be held in downtown Boulder on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A celebration of visual art, the festival includes many varieties of art from whimsical to modern sculptures to watercolors, oils and more. The festival runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Pearl Street Arts Fest will be held on Pearl Street Mall and admission is free.

Silverthorne Fine Art Festival

SILVERTHORNE — The 5th annual Silverthorne Fine Art Festival will be held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Silverthorne Recreation Center at the base of the Gore Range in Summit County. The festival will feature artisans in 13 categories from around the world. Admission to this weekend’s festival is free.

Lake Dillon Arts Festival

DILLON — The 17th annual Lake Dillon Arts Festival will have 85 artists showing fine work in painting, jewelry, ceramics, sculpture, metal and woodwork, fiber and more this weekend. The Summit County art show runs Friday through Sunday, at 104 Village Place in Dillon.

Downtown Aspen Art Festival

ASPEN — The Downtown Aspen Art Festival returns to Aspen’s Paepcke Park for its 20th edition. The 2023 festival will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free outdoor art festival offers a wide-range of creations in sculpture, photography, glass, paintings, ceramics, one-of-a-kind jewelry and mixed media. Paepcke Park on Main Street is located near downtown Aspen shops and restaurants.

Festival in the Clouds

ALMA — Now in its 25th year, Festival in the Clouds brings three days of music and art to Alma, the highest incorporated town in the USA. The festival — which runs from Friday to Sunday — includes 25 musical acts, 40 regional artists, food, beer garden, children’s activities, dancing and more. Admission to Festival in the Clouds is free, but the festival serves as a fundraiser for area community projects as well. A complete schedule is available at AlmaFoundation.com.

92nd Annual Bazaar

DENVER — Now in its 92nd year, the Our Lady of Mount Carmel's Annual Bazaar is one of Denver's oldest Bazaars. The event will run Saturday and Sunday at 3549 Navajo Street. You can expect live music, Italian food, Italian vendors featuring salami, cheeses and imported items, Italian-style ceramics, Colorado peaches to order, games, a grand raffle, bingo and bazaar food including pizza, pizza fritta, sausage, sandwiches, pies with ice cream, root beer floats, wine, beer, meatball sandwiches, corn, fruit kabobs, hot dogs and more. A procession will follow Sunday's 2:30 p.m. Mass. More information is available online at OurLadyMountCarmel.com.

Water Lantern Festival

THORNTON — Experience the magic of floating lanterns as the soft glow reflects upon the water at Thornton's Carpenter Park. The Water Lantern Festival combines friends, family, great food and an array of twinkling lanterns on the waterfront. There will be local vendors, live music, lawn games and lantern-decorating stations. The festival opens at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and lanterns will be launched between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs for a relaxing evening at the park.

Drums Along the Rockies

FORT COLLINS — Colorado's biggest marching music event is back at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins this Saturday. Drums Along the Rockies, which steps off at 6:45 p.m., is annually one of the best and most popular events of its kind in the world with bands from Arizona, Utah, California, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming and Colorado scheduled to compete. An all-star line up of drum corps including the Blue Devils, Boston Crusaders, Troopers of Wyoming, Battalion of Utah, and Colorado’s Blue Knights are set to appear. Drums Along the Rockies tickets are sold online at CSU's website.

Keystone Wine and Jazz Festival

KEYSTONE — No matter if you're a Chardonnay fan or you prefer a nice Riesling, you'll find something you'll like among the hundreds of varieties of wine at the Keystone Wine and Jazz Festival. There will be local food vendors, live music, and wines to sip and savor at River Run Village on Saturday and Sunday.

Castle Rock WineFest

CASTLE ROCK — More than 180 varieties of Colorado wine from more than two dozen wineries will be available for swirlin' and sippin' at this outdoor wine event at Castle Rock's Bison Park in the Meadows on Saturday. If wine isn't your cup of tea, there will be a beer garden, food trucks and live music. This event is for adults only, so leave the kids and pets with a sitter. You can buy tickets to the 19th annual Castle Rock WineFest at CastleRockChamber.com.

Central Park Beer Festival

DENVER — The Central Park Beer Festival is Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the South Green at Central Park. The festival features a variety of craft breweries, local food trucks, and live music from Ryan Chrys & The Roughcuts.

Crested Butte Wildflower Festival

CRESTED BUTTE — The 36th annual Crested Butte Wildflower Festival continues through Sunday. The festival offers opportunities for hiking and walking, photography and art workshops, birding and butterfly outings, geology, geobotany, garden tours, cooking classes and backcountry Jeep tours. To learn more about the festival or to register for one of the many offerings, head to CrestedButteWildflowerFestival.com.

Related Articles 9 wildflower hikes that are 45 minutes or less from Denver

Lavender Festival

LITTLETON — Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms will host its Lavender Festival on Saturday and Sunday. With more than 2,000 lavender plants, the family-friendly celebration will have products made by local growers and artisans, demonstrations, live music, kids’ activities, farm tours, vendors and more. Tickets for the celebration are sold at BotanicGardens.org.

Music in the Mountains

DURANGO — Durango's Music in the Mountains has been home to one of the premiere classical music festivals in the country for more than 30 years. The music festival has free and ticketed rehearsals, lectures and concerts. Music in the Mountains has concerts scheduled through Sunday, July 30. Tickets are available at MusicintheMountains.com.

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Yankees

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies play a three-game series against the New York Yankees this weekend. The Rockies and Yankees play Friday through Sunday at Coors Field. The 1:10 p.m. game on Sunday is University of Northern Colorado Day at the downtown Denver ballpark.

Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo FC

COMMERCE CITY — The Colorado Rapids are back at home this weekend. The Rapids host Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Ticket are sold at Ticketmaster.com.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule (announced so far) is still growing into the autumn.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

LARKSPUR — Take a magical tour through time and legend at the annual Colorado Renaissance Festival. The village streets of the festival are full of artisans selling original art, fresh baked goods, roasted turkey legs, steak on a stake and much more. There will be jousting, comedy shows and a cast of hundreds walking and performing throughout the faire. The Renaissance Festival runs on weekends through the first weekend of August. Tickets are available at ColoradoRenaissance.com.

The North Pole: Santa's Workshop

CASCADE — Colorado's favorite Christmas-themed amusement park is open for the season. Home to Santa's village and the jolly old elf himself, The North Pole: Santa’s Workshop, located at 7,500 feet at the foot of Pikes Peak west of Colorado Springs, opened last weekend and will now remain open through Christmas. With vintage rides and sweet treats, the park as been spreading Christmas cheer since 1956.

In the Heights

AURORA — Vintage Theatre presents "In the Heights" through Sunday, July 30. From the creator of “Hamilton,” “In the Heights” tells the story of vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm and wisdom of three generations of family, love, and music. "In the Heights" opened on Broadway in March 2008. The production was nominated for thirteen Tony Awards. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Denver Trolley

DENVER — The historic Denver Trolley has run along the South Platte River for more than 30 years. This summer, the trolley operates Thursdays through Mondays starting at 10 a.m. with a final departure at 5 p.m. The Denver Trolley departs from the home platform at REI/Confluence Park every 30 minutes. Roundtrip rides last about 25 minutes and include a narration about the surrounding area.

Movies this weekend

Harrison Ford's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" has new competition this weekend in Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One." Cruise's Ethan Hunt and his IMF team are back for their most dangerous mission yet.

Opening this weekend

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have a super weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

Wildflowers near Crested Butte 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.