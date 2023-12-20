9Things to do in Colorado this July 21-23 weekend

Summer fairs are back in Denver, Greeley, Calhan, Walden and Poncha Springs while Eric Church opens the Daddy of 'em All.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival returns to Denver's Sloan Lake as summer fairs return to Greeley, Evergreen, Walden, Calhan and Poncha Springs.

The "Daddy of 'Em All" is back in Cheyenne for a 127th year. Eric Church, Old Dominion, and Zach Bryan help kick off the annual Western celebration Cheyenne Frontier Days. Art, beer and wood-carving festivals, dance and rap concerts, and live events are also planned this weekend.

From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this hot July weekend. Remember to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival

DENVER — The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival, a celebration of Asian and Asian American heritage, will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Denver's Sloan Lake. The biggest pan-Asian dragon boat festival in the country, the event features dragon boat races across Sloan Lake. There will be live music, performing arts, martial arts and educational shows. "Taste of Asia" food vendors will have cuisines from China, India, Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Philippines, Laos, Thailand, Hawaii, Ethiopia, Mexico and the United States. The 2023 Colorado Dragon Boat Festival Opening Ceremony is Saturday at 9:45 a.m.

Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE — The 127th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days opens Friday. The 10-day western celebration has a packed festival schedule of rodeos, parades, pancake breakfasts and concerts with Tim McGraw, Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, Jon Pardi, Old Dominion, Eric Church and more. The centerpiece of the celebration is the world's largest outdoor rodeo which draws the top professionals who compete for more than $1 million in prize money. Here's what to know about the 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Related Articles A guide to the 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days

Weld County Fair

GREELEY — The 105th annual Weld County Fair is a free, annual event in Greeley open to the public with music, food, displays, car show and more. Youth and adults in Weld County will be exhibiting their skills in agriculture, livestock, natural resources, engineering, consumer and family, fine arts, horticulture and family living. The Weld County Fair is open Saturday through Monday, July 31, at the Island Grove Regional Park.

El Paso County Fair

CALHAN — The El Paso County Fair in Calhan rolls on this weekend with a demolition derby, junior livestock sale, roping and racing events. The fair runs through Saturday. General admission tickets can be purchased at ElPasoCountyFair.com.

Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo

PONCHA SPRINGS — The 2023 Chaffee County Fair opens Friday. This summer's fair includes rodeos, mutton busting, live music, 4-H exhibits and more. The Chaffee County Fair runs through Sunday, July 30. Tickets and a schedule are available at ChaffeeCountyFair.com.

Big Balloon Build

GREELEY — The Big Balloon Build is coming to Greeley and its only the fourth of its kind in the United States. The Big Balloon Build is a traveling festival where 75-plus balloon artists from around the world donate time, talent and expenses to create temporary, immersive magical wonderlands to raise money for local children’s charities. Using 125,000 balloons, artists will build a one-of-a-kind balloon art installation in the ballroom of the Aims Community College Welcome Center from Thursday through Sunday.

Chainsaws and Chuckwagons

FREDERICK — Some of the most talented chainsaw carvers in the country will be in Colorado this weekend for a carving competition that pits the best against the best. The Chainsaws and Chuckwagons competition will take place on Main Street in downtown Frederick. Artists will turn giant logs into beautiful works of art starting Wednesday. There will be live music and food trucks on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. The completed wood carvings will be on display on Saturday at Centennial Park.

North Park Days

WALDEN — North Park Days opens Friday with vendors, food trucks, beer garden, car show, live music, kids' games and more. The celebration is held at the old courthouse in Walden, one block west of Main Street.

Cheesman Park Art Fest

DENVER — The Cheesman Park Art Fest will return for a 10th year at one of Denver's most historic parks. The free two-day festival runs Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m. each day. Over 150 artists and craftsmen will showcase their work in pottery, jewelry, glass, painting and much more. The festival will also feature food trucks and live music. For a full music lineup, visit DashEventsDenver.com.

Urban Market

DENVER — The Urban Market open air marketplace is at Union Station this Saturday and Sunday with local arts, crafts, clothing, jewelry, antiques, furniture, unique treasures and food. The market is Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station.

Avon Arts Celebration

AVON — The 4th annual Avon Arts Celebration takes place Saturday and Sunday. The outdoor event features juried artists from across the nation. This free outdoor fine art show will be presented on the grounds of Harry A. Nottingham Park and will include painting, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, metal, and woodwork and more.

River Run Art Festival

KEYSTONE — Keystone's River Run Village is where artists from around the country will convene on from Friday through Sunday. The 7th annual River Run Village Art Festival will showcase original art including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage, mixed media and more. Admission is free and open to the public.

Global Dance Festival

DENVER — The 2023 Global Dance Festival returns to Empower Field at Mile High on Friday and Saturday. Now in its 20th year, the festival features more than 40 artists on multiple stages outside the stadium, plus immersive art installations, a food truck marketplace and VIP village. Zedd, Lost Kings, Miss Dre, Green Velvet, James Egbert, Austeria, Bear Grillz, Bruer, Capozzi, and Ecotek are among the dozens in the lineup this year.

Summer at Skyline Park

DENVER — Summer at Skyline Park has brought pickleball, volleyball, roller skating, mini golf and a beer garden to downtown Denver's Skyline Park. Volleyball has been set up at Skyline Park 1, while pickleball and outdoor movies are at Skyline Park 2 this summer, along with the with the return of the Skyline Beer Garden, City Skate rink and mini golf. The summer celebration will remain open through Sept. 30.

Denver Summer Brew Fest

DENVER — Beer lovers, rejoice! The annual Denver Summer Brew Fest is Saturday at Denver’s Mile High Station. Over 40 breweries will be on hand offering samples of more than 100 beers and ciders. The festival takes place inside Mile High Station and spreads out into the parking lots where there will be live music and food trucks. Tickets are available online.

The Hero's Journey 5K

AURORA — The Hero's Journey 5K relates to any person who faces a challenge, encounters struggles to overcome it and returns home a hero. The 5K run/walk makes its way through Aurora's City Center and culminates in the 7/20 Memorial Reflection Garden. For those over 21, this race includes admission into the 7/20 Foundation's annual beer festival. Proceeds go towards the Zack Golditch Opportunity Scholarship. The run/walk begins at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Dash for Smiles

DENVER — Central Park will be home base of the 13th annual Dash for Smiles 5K run and walk on Sunday. The event aims to raise funds for the cleft lip and palate programs at Children's Hospital Colorado and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. Sunday's run and walk will start at 8 a.m. If you'd like to register for the Dash for Smiles, visit DashForSmiles.org.

Tough Mudder

BYERS — The Tough Mudder mud run and obstacle course is back in Colorado this weekend. The event is being held at May Farms, 55 minutes from Denver. Mudders from all walks of life can come tackle Tough Mudder's famous obstacles, enjoy a post-race beer, and relax at the recovery zone. Register at ToughMudder.com.

50 Cent

DENVER — Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is on tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'." The "Final Lap Tour" will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Sunday. Tour organizers Live Nation said 50 Cent will be "performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades." The tour features support from special guest Busta Rhymes at every show and Jeremih. Ticketmaster.com has tickets starting at $40.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule (announced so far) is still growing into the autumn.

Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival

CAÑON CITY — The 14th annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival returns Friday and Saturday. Held in the refurbished and family-friendly Centennial Park, the festival pairs boats, bands, and beer for a weekend of fun-filled — and whitewater-fueled — events. The festival’s mantra is “Boats, Bands, Beer and Bikes!” Admission is $5 for adults and gets 12 and under are free.

Rocky Mountain State Games

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Rocky Mountain State Games is a multi-sport festival for athletes of all ages and athletic abilities. About 30 sports competitions will be held this weekend, beginning Friday, and next weekend at the Olympic Training Center, National Strength & Conditioning Association, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, Colorado College and Memorial Park. Some sports require a small ticket fee to attend, but most are free for spectators. Head to RockyMountainStateGames.org and click on a sport to see when and where the competition is being held.

Little Feat and Leftover Salmon

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — "Boogie Your Summer Away Tour" arrives at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. Friday with Little Feat and Leftover Salmon. Tickets are available starting at $35 at AXS.com.

Colorado is for Lovers

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Hawthorne Heights is bringing its concert festival to the Denver area this weekend. Colorado is for Lovers will feature headliner Alkaline Trio with support from The Story So Far, Pup, Four Year Strong, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, AJJ and more. The concert begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.

Kooza

DENVER — One of Cirque du Soleil's biggest touring productions is back in Colorado. Cirque du Soleil's "Kooza" has returned to the parking lot of Ball Arena where it will perform through Sunday, Aug. 13. The company said "Kooza" pays tribute to the traditional circus with "whimsical characters, daring acrobatics, mischievous clowns, lavish costuming, colorful sets, and a powerful live score." The production is notable for its high wire, teeterboard and wheel of death acts. Since its first opening in 2007, the show has been seen by eight million people in 22 countries. Cirque du Soleil tickets are available at CirqueduSoleil.com/kooza.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

LARKSPUR — Take a magical tour through time and legend at the annual Colorado Renaissance Festival. The village streets of the festival are full of artisans selling original art, fresh baked goods, roasted turkey legs, steak on a stake and much more. There will be jousting, comedy shows and a cast of hundreds walking and performing throughout the faire. The Renaissance Festival runs on weekends through the first weekend of August. Tickets are available at ColoradoRenaissance.com.

Music in the Mountains

DURANGO — Durango's Music in the Mountains has been home to one of the premiere classical music festivals in the country for more than 30 years. The music festival has free and ticketed rehearsals, lectures and concerts. Music in the Mountains has concerts scheduled through Sunday, July 30. Tickets are available at MusicintheMountains.com.

The North Pole: Santa's Workshop

CASCADE — Colorado's favorite Christmas-themed amusement park is open for the season. Home to Santa's village and the jolly old elf himself, The North Pole: Santa’s Workshop, located at 7,500 feet at the foot of Pikes Peak west of Colorado Springs, opened last weekend and will now remain open through Christmas. With vintage rides and sweet treats, the park as been spreading Christmas cheer since 1956.

Denver Trolley

DENVER — The historic Denver Trolley has run along the South Platte River for more than 30 years. This summer, the trolley operates Thursdays through Mondays starting at 10 a.m. with a final departure at 5 p.m. The Denver Trolley departs from the home platform at REI/Confluence Park every 30 minutes. Roundtrip rides last about 25 minutes and include a narration about the surrounding area.

In the Heights

AURORA — Vintage Theatre presents "In the Heights" through Sunday, July 30. From the creator of “Hamilton,” “In the Heights” tells the story of vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm and wisdom of three generations of family, love, and music. "In the Heights" opened on Broadway in March 2008. The production was nominated for thirteen Tony Awards. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Movies this weekend

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” launched with a franchise-best $80 million over five days last weekend. The Paramount Pictures debut was boosted by strong overseas sales of $155 million from 70 markets.

Though competition of “Barbenheimer” — the much-anticipated debuts of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” — arrives this weekend, “Mission: Impossible” should play well for weeks to come.

New movies this weekend

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Last weekend's box office

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” $56.2 million.

“Sound of Freedom,” $27 million.

“Insidious: The Red Door,” $13 million.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” $12 million.

“Elemental,” $8.7 million.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” $6.1 million.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” $3.4 million.

“No Hard Feelings,” $3.3 million.

“Joy Ride,” $2.6 million.

“The Little Mermaid,” $2.4 million.

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

Cheyenne Frontier Days: Daddy of 'em All 1/21

2/21

3/21

4/21

5/21

6/21

7/21

8/21

9/21

10/21

11/21

12/21

13/21

14/21

15/21

16/21

17/21

18/21

19/21

20/21

21/21 1 / 21

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.