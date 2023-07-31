9Things to do in Colorado this July 28-30 weekend

July concludes with fairs and festivals in Aurora, Castle Rock, Greeley, Salida, Eagle, Conifer, Burlington, Evergreen and more.

COLORADO, USA — County fair season in Colorado is in full swing with summer festivals planned across the Centennial State and the Denver Broncos are back after the offseason with 12 practices open to fans for free in Englewood.

Did you miss the first weekend of the Daddy of 'Em All? Cheyenne Frontier Days continues this weekend with Cody Johnson, Tim McGraw, Jon Pardi, Kip Moore, Carly Pearce, and Whiskey Myers.

From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this final weekend of July. Remember to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

Arapahoe County Fair

AURORA — The Arapahoe County Fair is back in Aurora with a packed schedule from Thursday to Sunday. Included in the admission price is event parking, unlimited carnival rides, two CPRA rodeos, fireworks, tractor pulls, Dock Dogs, mutton bustin’, public competitions, petting farm, 4-H livestock shows, kids’ corral and homestead take-and-make crafts. Fireworks are scheduled for Friday and Saturday night. Head to ArapahoeCountyFair.com to see a complete event schedule or to purchase tickets.

Douglas County Fair & Rodeo

CASTLE ROCK — The Douglas County Fair and Rodeo begins Friday. The Fair Parade, which originated in 1954, begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in downtown Castle Rock. There will be horses, floats, music, candy, smiles and more. Randy Houser and Chase Bryant are scheduled to perform Friday night. The 2023 Douglas County Fair runs to Sunday, Aug. 6. Visit DouglasCountyFairandRodeo.com for a complete fair schedule.

Weld County Fair

GREELEY — The 105th annual Weld County Fair is a free, annual event in Greeley open to the public with music, food, displays, car show and more. Youth and adults in Weld County will be exhibiting their skills in agriculture, livestock, natural resources, engineering, consumer and family, fine arts, horticulture and family living. The Weld County Fair is open through Monday, July 31, at Greeley's Island Grove Regional Park.

Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo

PONCHA SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo runs through Sunday. This summer's fair includes rodeos, mutton busting, live music and 4-H exhibits. Saturday is Kids Fun Day with a stock dog competition, tractor pull, barrel race, ranch rodeo, hot dog eating contest and more. Tickets and a schedule are available at ChaffeeCountyFair.com.

Eagle County Fair & Rodeo

EAGLE — The 83rd annual Eagle County Fair & Rodeo will be open through Saturday at the Eagle County Fairgrounds. Admission to the fair and rodeo grounds is free. Guests can view livestock exhibits, browse vendors booths, enjoy free concerts and participate in educational seminars. PRCA-sanctioned rodeos take place each night at 7 p.m.

Montrose County Fair and Rodeo

MONTROSE — The 2023 Montrose County Fair is now open and has events scheduled through Saturday at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. Bull riding is Friday at 7 p.m. and a CPRA rodeo is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Phillips County Fair

HOLYOKE — The Phillips County Fair is in full swing with events scheduled through Sunday with 4‑H exhibits, vendors, food, fun and entertainment. Stock car races are set for 7 p.m. Friday and a CPRA rodeo is Saturday at 7 p.m.

Kit Carson County Fair

BURLINGTON — The 106th annual Kit Carson County Fair and Rodeo is happening now at the Kit Carson County Fairgrounds. All types of animals and exhibits are being shown by FFA and 4-H members, plus there are carnival rides, food and music. Aaron Watson is set to perform following Saturday's rodeo. The Kit Carson County Fair and Rodeo runs through Saturday.

Las Animas County Fair

TRINIDAD — Fair weekend has arrived in Trinidad. The Las Animas County Fair continues through Saturday. There's a swine show, pancake breakfast, sheep show, dog show, cattle show, chili cookoff, dance, cornhole tournament and market sale.

Wray Daze

WRAY — Wray's fair weekend is here. Lots of Wray Daze events are planned Friday through Sunday that are sure to please the entire family. Events include a pancake breakfast, car show, free community BBQ, pickleball tournament, beer keg battle and Wray Daze Parade. Visit WrayChamber.net for a complete Wray Daze schedule.

Eastern Colorado Roundup

AKRON — The annual Eastern Colorado Roundup brings 4-H youth projects, hamburgers and cotton candy to Washington County this weekend. Horse, swine, goats, cattle, sheep and poultry call the Washington County Fairgrounds home during this event. The Roundup runs through Sunday.

Summerfest

EVERGREEN — Evergreen's Buchanan Park will be home to the 43rd annual Summerfest on Saturday and Sunday. This event is a family-friendly festival of art, crafts, music and beer. Over 100 artisans and craftspeople will be selling their work in ceramics, digital art, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture, wood and more. Admission to the festival is $5 for adults and children are free.

Elevation Celebration

CONFIER — The 10th annual Elevation Celebration, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday is Conifer's signature summer festival. There's a street fair with live music on two stages, vendors, food, games, kids’ zone and more. A complete Elevation Celebration schedule can be seen at GoConifer.com.

Bronc Day Festival

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS — The 85th annual Bronc Day Festival features a packed schedule of events this Saturday. The family-friendly event offers a pancake breakfast, arts and craft booths, parade, bounce house, family games, face painting and more. Visit BroncDayFestival.org for a complete 2023 schedule.

Carbondale Mountain Fair

CARBONDALE — The 52nd annual Carbondale Mountain Fair runs Friday to Sunday with live music, performing arts, family activities, food competitions, vendors, wood-splitting competitions, pie-baking competitions, kids' activities and more. Check out the complete fair schedule at CarbondaleArts.com.

Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE — Located just seven miles past the Colorado-Wyoming border, Cheyenne Frontier Days, CFD, the Daddy of 'em All, is a must-see. It's the world's largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration. The ten-day event continues through Sunday. There's a carnival, western art show, old west museum, dancin' saloon, old frontier town, daily rodeos, professional bull riding, Indian Village and night show entertainment acts.

This weekend’s entertainment lineup includes Cody Johnson, Tim McGraw, Jon Pardi, Kip Moore, Carly Pearce, and Whiskey Myers. There will also be a parade through downtown Cheyenne on Saturday. To see the Cheyenne Frontier Days schedule or to purchase tickets, check out CFDRodeo.com.

Denver Broncos Training Camp

ENGLEWOOD — A new era in Broncos Country begins Friday. The Denver Broncos open training camp Friday morning at Centura Health Training Center. The public morning practices begin at 10 a.m. with gates opening at 9 a.m. Fans will primarily be seated along the berm on the west end of the Broncos' practice fields. Broncos players will again be available to sign autographs for fans after each practice open to the public.

New this year, all practices will require a free ticket for entry from Ticketmaster.com. The Broncos will participate in an NFL-wide football celebration called "Training Camp: Back Together Weekend" on Saturday, July 29.

Colorado Rockies vs. Oakland Athletics

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies baseball team is back at home beginning Friday. The Rockies will play a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics from Friday through Monday. Friday's game is Colorado Mesa University Night while Sunday's afternoon game will have a 30th anniversary cargo snapback cap giveaway. For tickets, visit Rockies.com.

Alicia Keys

DENVER — Alicia Keys is making a stop in Colorado this week as part of her latest concert tour. The 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist will play Ball Arena in Denver at 8 p.m. Thursday on the "Keys to the Summer" North American summer tour. Tickets are available starting at $87 at Ticketmaster.com.

Luke Bryan

DENVER — Five-time country music Entertainer of the Year and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan will bring his "Country On Tour" to Ball Arena in Denver this Saturday at 7 p.m. Special guests include Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock. Ticketmaster.com has tickets starting at $70.

Greta Van Fleet

DENVER — Greta Van Fleet is coming to Colorado on Monday for on its "Starcatcher World Tour." The Grammy Award-winning rock band will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The "Starcatcher World Tour" will include support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy, and Black Honey. Tickets are available starting at $50.

Colorado Rapids vs. Toluca

COMMERCE CITY — The Colorado Rapids play a Leagues Cup match on Monday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. The Rapids and Toluca play at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com starting at $25.

RockyGrass Festival

LYONS — The 51st annual RockyGrass Festival runs Friday to Sunday in Lyons. This weekend's music lineup includes Béla Fleck, Larry & Joe, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Big Richard, Sam Bush Bluegrass Band, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Peter Rowan’s Bluegrass Band, Fireside Collective, Sierra Hull and more.

Underground Music Showcase

DENVER — This weekend's Underground Music Showcase features three outdoor stages and more than 20 indoor venues. Hundreds of bands and artists will perform at the music festival along Denver's South Broadway from Friday through Sunday. Full-weekend and single-day tickets are available online.

Evergreen Jazz Festival

EVERGREEN — The 20th annual Evergreen Jazz Festival takes place Friday to Sunday at four festival venues in Evergreen. Performers scheduled this year include After Midnight, Capt. John Royen’s New Orleans Rhythm, James Dapogny’s Chicago Jazz Band, Carl Sonny Leyland Trio, The Poudre River Irregulars and more. Tickets are available for the full weekend, full days and each session at EvergreenJazz.org.

Vail Dance Festival

VAIL — One of the top summer dance destinations in the world, the annual Vail Dance Festival features both performance and educational elements. The performances begin Friday and continue through Aug. 7.

Elevation Run/Walk

CONIFER — The 11th annual Conifer Elevation Run/Walk is set for Saturday featuring a 10K, 5K and two-mile fun run. The courses celebrate the Conifer Trails and will explore the scenic Aspen Park neighborhoods on paved and dirt roads and trails. A complete schedule can be seen at GoConifer.com.

The North Pole: Santa's Workshop

CASCADE — Colorado's favorite Christmas-themed amusement park is open for the season. Home to Santa's village and the jolly old elf himself, The North Pole: Santa’s Workshop, located at 7,500 feet at the foot of Pikes Peak west of Colorado Springs, opened last weekend and will now remain open through Christmas. With vintage rides and sweet treats, the park as been spreading Christmas cheer since 1956.

Summer at Skyline Park

DENVER — Summer at Skyline Park has brought pickleball, volleyball, roller skating, mini golf and a beer garden to downtown Denver's Skyline Park. Volleyball has been set up at Skyline Park 1, while pickleball and outdoor movies are at Skyline Park 2 this summer, along with the with the return of the Skyline Beer Garden, City Skate rink and mini golf. The summer celebration will remain open through Sept. 30.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule (announced so far) is still growing into the autumn.

Kooza

DENVER — One of Cirque du Soleil's biggest touring productions is back in Colorado. Cirque du Soleil's "Kooza" has returned to the parking lot of Ball Arena where it will perform through Sunday, Aug. 13. The company said "Kooza" pays tribute to the traditional circus with "whimsical characters, daring acrobatics, mischievous clowns, lavish costuming, colorful sets, and a powerful live score." The production is notable for its high wire, teeterboard and wheel of death acts. Since its first opening in 2007, the show has been seen by eight million people in 22 countries. Cirque du Soleil tickets are available at CirqueduSoleil.com/kooza.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

LARKSPUR — Take a magical tour through time and legend at the annual Colorado Renaissance Festival. The village streets of the festival are full of artisans selling original art, fresh baked goods, roasted turkey legs, steak on a stake and much more. There will be jousting, comedy shows and a cast of hundreds walking and performing throughout the faire. The Renaissance Festival runs on weekends through the first weekend of August. Tickets are available at ColoradoRenaissance.com.

Music in the Mountains

DURANGO — Durango's Music in the Mountains has been home to one of the premiere classical music festivals in the country for more than 30 years. The music festival has free and ticketed rehearsals, lectures and concerts. Music in the Mountains has concerts scheduled through Sunday. Tickets are available at MusicintheMountains.com.

Denver Trolley

DENVER — The historic Denver Trolley has run along the South Platte River for more than 30 years. This summer, the trolley operates Thursdays through Mondays starting at 10 a.m. with a final departure at 5 p.m. The Denver Trolley departs from the home platform at REI/Confluence Park every 30 minutes. Roundtrip rides last about 25 minutes and include a narration about the surrounding area.

In the Heights

AURORA — Vintage Theatre presents "In the Heights" through Sunday. From the creator of “Hamilton,” “In the Heights” tells the story of vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm and wisdom of three generations of family, love, and music. "In the Heights" opened on Broadway in March 2008. The production was nominated for thirteen Tony Awards. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Movies this weekend

“Barbenheimer” didn’t just work – it spun box office gold. The social media-fueled fusion of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer" brought moviegoers back to the theaters in record numbers last weekend.

“Barbie” claimed the top spot with a massive $155 million in ticket sales while “Oppenheimer" also soared past expectations, taking in $80.5 million.

New movies this weekend

Haunted Mansion

Last weekend's box office

“Barbie,” $155 million. “Oppenheimer,” $80.5 million. “Sound of Freedom,” $20.1 million. “Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part I,” $19.5 million. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” $6.7 million. “Insidious: The Red Door,” $6.5 million. “Elemental,” $5.8 million. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” $2.8 million. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” 1.1 million. “No Hard Feelings,” $1.1 million.

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

