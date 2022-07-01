9Things to do in Colorado this 4th of July weekend

The first weekend of July brings aromas of roast turkey legs, steak on a stake, fresh-baked goods and Independence Day celebrations.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — Happy Independence Day weekend!

Celebrate the United States of America's 246th birthday by soaking in the best summer festivals and events Colorado has to offer. With fireworks, parades, festivals, fairs, rodeo, soccer, racing and baseball, there's so much to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this first weekend of July.

Remember to share your holiday weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app. Have a fun and safe 4th of July weekend!

Independence Day fireworks

COLORADO — Fourth of July weekend is here and many may be contemplating where to watch fireworks blast into the night sky. Luckily, there are plenty of firework shows planned throughout Colorado from which to choose.

Check out our handy list and map of places to help celebrate America’s 245th birthday. As always, make sure to read up on the firework laws in your area.

Cherry Creek Arts Festival

DENVER — A Colorado tradition returns this weekend at Denver's Cherry Creek North Shopping District. The Cherry Creek Arts Festival has been an award-winning celebration of the visual, culinary and performing arts for more than 30 years. In addition to 250 national juried artists selling incredible original artworks, the show offers live performers, live music, interactive art experiences, food booths, drinks and a full block of family-friendly activities. The festival runs Friday to Sunday on 2nd Avenue through 3rd Avenue from Clayton Street to Steele Street. To learn more, visit CherryCreekArtsFestival.org.

Greeley Stampede

GREELEY — The Greeley Stampede continues through Monday, July 4 at Greeley's Island Grove Regional Park. The 13-day festival has been a Colorado tradition since 1922 focused on celebrating and preserving our state's Western heritage through rodeo, concerts, a carnival, vendor fair, food and more. The Greeley Stampede features a large Independence Day celebration. The annual parade will be held Monday morning and fireworks are planned Monday night.

Fan Expo Denver

DENVER — Fan Expo Denver is the largest expo in Colorado to celebrate all things in pop culture. Fan Expo Denver runs from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3 at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd — the four hobbits from the Oscar-winning trilogy "The Lord of the Rings" — will be at the show. William Zabka, Martin Kove, Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List of "Cobra Kai" stardom are to appear at all three days of the event. "Sons of Anarchy" star Charlie Hunnam, C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels, "The Book of Boba Fett" star Ming-Na Wen as well as "Clerks" stars Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman and Brian O'Halloran are also scheduled. Fan Expo Denver tickets are on sale at FanExpoHQ.com.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies will light off two of the largest fireworks displays in the state this weekend. The Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks play Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Coors Field. Post-game fireworks are set for Friday and Saturday. Snag your seats at Rockies.com/Tickets.

Colorado Rapids’ 4thFest

COMMERCE CITY — The Colorado Rapids’ will host its 25th annual 4thFest at Dick's Sporting Goods Park as part of the club's match against Austin FC on Monday, July 4. The Independence Day holiday game has been an annual tradition for the club since its inception in 1996.

This year's event will feature a family festival and block party prior to the match along with the post-game fireworks display. The Rapids said the pre-match family festival outside the Commerce City soccer stadium will have live music, a bounce house, soccer darts, rock-climbing wall, mobile ropes course, alpine tubing slide, mechanical bull, trackless train, pedal carts and toddler zone. The family festival is free and open to the public. Tickets to the Rapids' match and in-stadium seating for the fireworks are available at ColoradoRapids.com/Tickets.

Meeker Range Call

MEEKER — The 137th annual Range Call will be held this weekend in Meeker. The rodeo, which began in 1885, is the "oldest annual rodeo in Colorado." A CPRA rodeo is scheduled for Friday, July 1 at the RBC Fairgrounds. This year's headliner is Maddie and Tae at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2. For tickets and a complete Range Call schedule, visit MeekerRangeCall.com.

Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo

PAGOSA SPRINGS — The 73rd annual Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo takes place Saturday through Monday. The event features a grand entry, 4-H truck raffle, mutton bustin’, Red Ryder BB gun drawing and sanctioned rodeo events each day. Tickets are available at the gate of the Western Heritage Event Center Rodeo Grounds at Highway 160 and 84 or online.

High Country Stampede Rodeo

FRASER — The High Country Stampede Rodeo begins its 39th rodeo season this Saturday night. This week's rodeo theme is "Celebrating the 4th of July," so be sure to wear red, white and blue. The rodeo also features delicious food options at the Chuck Wagon Grill which will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The 2022 High Country Stampede Rodeo continues Saturday nights through Aug. 13 with tickets available at gate.

4th of July Parade & Rodeo

GRANBY — Granby will have three days of Independence Day festivities. Granby will host a rodeo at Flying Heels Arena featuring the Westernaires on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3. Fireworks will be launched after Sunday's rodeo. Granby’s 77th annual 4th of July Parade steps off at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 4.

Top Golf Stadium Series

BOULDER — The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour will visit Folsom Field at the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) this weekend. The immersive golf experience will come to the home of the Colorado Buffaloes football through Saturday, July 2. The stadium tour lets players tee it up inside some of the country's most iconic stadiums, hitting golf balls at on-field targets placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

LARKSPUR — Take a magical tour through time and legend at the annual Colorado Renaissance Festival. The festival's village streets will have artisans selling original art, fresh-baked goods, roasted turkey legs, steak on a stake and much more. There will be jousting, comedy shows and a cast of hundreds walking and performing throughout the faire. The festival runs on weekends through Aug. 7. Tickets are sold at ColoradoRenaissance.com.

4th of July Spectacular

AURORA — The City of Aurora will celebrate the 246th birthday of the United States of America with a celebration at the Aurora Municipal Center. The free 4th of July Spectacular runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday with live musical performances by Syndicate, Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles, and Brothers of the Sun, followed by Aurora's 30-minute firework display launched from nearby Bicentennial Park.

Stars & Stripes Celebration

BRIGHTON — Adams County will enjoy the Stars & Stripes Independence Eve Celebration at Riverdale Regional Park on Sunday, July 3. The party takes place from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Riverdale Regional Park with live music from The Junebugs and Caitlyn Ochsner, food vendors, beer and fireworks.

Fort Carson Freedom Fest

FORT CARSON — Freedom Fest hosted by Fort Carson and the 4th Infantry Division will be held Friday, July 1 at Iron Horse Park. The event will be open to the public. Visitors and guests will not need to have a pass to enter post for this event. Entertainment will include a concert featuring Matt Stell, Eric Paslay, Elvie Shane and The Jeffrey Alan Band, food and beverages will be available for purchase and the evening will conclude with a large fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Stars and Stripes Forever Concert & Fireworks

LITTLETON — Arapahoe Philharmonic, in collaboration with Breckenridge Brewery, presents "Stars and Stripes Forever Concert and Fireworks" in-person and livestream on Sunday, July 3 at 8 p.m. The Breckenridge Brewery Littleton Beer Garden will have food, drinks, music and patriotic fireworks. Purchase tickets online at Arapahoe-Phil.org.

4th of July Parade

GRAND JUNCTION — Downtown Grand Junction’s annual 4th of July Parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4 on Main Street. The parade if free to the public.

Fire Up the Cliffs

KREMMLING — Town of Kremmling will host its free Fire Up the Cliffs block party from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4. The party will have live music, beer garden and family activities leading up to Kremmling’s fireworks display.

4th of July Celebration

WELLINGTON — Wellington’s Independence Day Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4 on Cleveland Avenue. The 32nd annual Northern Colorado Car & Truck Show and festival begins at 11 a.m. at Wellington Community Park. Fireworks at planned to launch around 9:30 p.m.

Festival on the Fourth

PALMER LAKE — Palmer Lake's 2nd annual Festival on the Fourth is set for Monday, July 4 starting at 2 p.m. There will be four local bands, local restaurants, shops and food trucks. Organizers will booked 25 local vendors which will provide food, beverage, goods, services and crafts. Fun activities for the family include inflatable bounce castles and obstacle courses, hole-in-one disc golf contest, games and entertainment.

Art in the Park

LA VETA — Celebrate summer with La Veta’s beautiful Art in the Park event this weekend. Featuring handmade arts, crafts, jewelry, apparel, paintings, ceramics, glass, wood and more, Art in the Park will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday with free admission.

Snowmass Art Festival

SNOWMASS — The three-day Snowmass Art Festival will showcase local and national artists representing a wide array of mediums including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood and more. Holiday weekend festivities in beautiful Snowmass include a concert by Hazel Miller on Sunday and fireworks on Monday. The Snowmass Art Festival runs Saturday through Monday.

Colorado National Speedway

DACONO — Colorado’s fastest three-eighths-mile NASCAR-sanctioned racetrack, Colorado National Speedway, will host two big nights of racing and fireworks this Independence Day weekend. King of the Wing Sprint Cars, Bandolero, Legends and Circle Drags will headline Saturday and Sunday night’s extravaganzas. Gates open at 4 p.m. each night with tickets at the gate or ColoradoSpeedway.com.

KYGO Birthday Bash

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Denver's 98.5 KYGO is bringing in some big names in country music for its birthday concert. Chris Young, Walker Hayes, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wade and Callista Clark will perform at KYGO's Birthday Bash concert. 98.5 KYGO is celebrating its 42nd birthday with the Saturday, July 2 concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.

Colorado Music Festival

BOULDER — The Colorado Music Festival is back. The summer concert series offers 22 performances of orchestral and chamber music by the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra and guest artists. Concerts begin Thursday, June 30 and continue through Sunday, Aug. 7 at Chautauqua Auditorium. For a full list of in-person and live-streaming performances and to purchase all tickets, visit ColoradoMusicFestival.org.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Movies this weekend

“Elvis” led the movie box office last weekend, but “Top Gun: Maverick” continues to rule Hollywood. The Joseph Kosinski-directed film starring Tom Cruise has earned about $1 billion worldwide, including more than $520 million domestically.

New movies this weekend

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Mr. Malcolm's List

Last weekend's box office

Elvis — $31.1 million Top Gun: Maverick — $30.5 million Jurassic World: Dominion — $26.4 million Black Phone — $23.4 million Lightyear — $17.7 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — $1.7 million Jugjugg Jeeyo — $0.7 million Everything Everywhere All at Once — $0.5 million The Bob's Burgers Movie — $0.5 million The Bad Guys — $0.4 million

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have a patriotic weekend!

PHOTOS | Cherry Creek Arts Festival in Denver 1/25

2/25

3/25

4/25

5/25

6/25

7/25

8/25

9/25

10/25

11/25

12/25

13/25

14/25

15/25

16/25

17/25

18/25

19/25

20/25

21/25

22/25

23/25

24/25

25/25 1 / 25

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.