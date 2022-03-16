9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 18-20

Frozen Dead Guy Days, Denver Powwow, Denver Home Show and events, fairs and festivals this weekend.

COLORADO, USA — The Denver March Powwow returns to the Denver Coliseum, the Denver Home Show returns to the National Western Complex and Nederland celebrates a frozen corpse.

From Billie Eilish and the Nuggets to the Shamrock Stampede and Denver Cat Show, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this March weekend. Celebrate coming of spring by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special.

Frozen Dead Guy Days

NEDERLAND — One of the country’s quirkiest winter festivals is back for the first time since 2019. The three-day Frozen Dead Guy Days celebration pays homage to Bredo Morstol, who is housed in a Tuff Shed on dry ice above the town. The “frigidly fun festival” features 30 live bands in huge heated tents, coffin races, polar plunge, hearse parade, turkey bowling, frozen t-shirt contests and more. Frozen Dead Guy Days offers free outdoor event viewing with access to beer and food vendors, as well as entry to three live music tents for $25 online or $30 day of show. A complete Frozen Dead Guy Days schedule is available at FrozenDeadGuyDays.org.



Denver March Powwow

DENVER — A Colorado tradition returns to the Denver Coliseum this weekend. The 46th annual Denver March Powwow takes place Friday through Sunday. The general public is invited to attend the Denver March Powwow where there will be dancers, storytellers, vendors, arts, crafts, fry bread concessions and more.

The modern powwow is a social gathering where Native Americans come together to sing and dance and honor their heritage. Many different tribes will attend this weekend's event in Denver. Tickets are sold at the Denver Coliseum door or in advance at AXS.com but service fees are added.

Denver Home Show

DENVER — Homeowners will find fresh inspiration at the Denver Home Show at the National Western Complex. The show is the ideal place to find great deals, new ideas, and practical advice, with trusted local experts to make your dream home a reality. The Denver Home Show will have more than 400 hundred experts in kitchens and baths, landscaping, flooring, décor and more. Clint Harp of HGTV’s "Fixer Upper" and Magnolia Network’s "Restoration Road" is at the show which runs Friday, March 18 through Sunday, March 20. Tickets are sold at DenverHomeShow.com.

Wizard of Oz

DENVER — This is the final weekend to see Colorado Ballet's fan-favorite production "The Wizard of Oz" at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Commissioned by Colorado Ballet, Kansas City Ballet, and Royal Winnipeg Ballet, "The Wizard of Oz" is described as a testament to innovation and collaboration, complete with flying monkeys, swirling tornados, and all of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters. Athletic choreography and live music merge with immersive special effects, puppetry, and a gravity-defying fly system to bring the cherished story to life. "The Wizard of Oz" closes Sunday, March 20. For tickets and showtimes, visit ColoradoBallet.org.

ShamROCK Stampede

CASTLE ROCK — The 4th annual ShamROCK Stampede is Saturday, March 19. The event offers a Lucky 7K, 3.3k, FREE 1k Kid’s Sham-Scram Family Fun Run/Walk at the Douglas County Event Center. The event’s Irish Sham-Jam will have local breweries and food, local bands and awards. A complete event schedule is viewable at ShamRockStampede.com.

Spring Equinox Half Marathon & 4 Mile

FORT COLLINS — Celebrate the arrival of spring with the 6th annual Spring Equinox Half Marathon and 4 Mile runs in Fort Collins this Sunday, March 20. The courses, which include scenic country dirt and paved roads, start and finish at The Biergarten at Anheuser-Busch Brewery. Spring Equinox registration can be completed online.

Denver Restaurant Week

DENVER — Denver Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, March 20. The 19th annual event aims to celebrate the Mile High City’s restaurant scene while encouraging the community to continue to support the hospitality industry. Denver Restaurant Week features specially priced, multi-course menus at some of the top restaurants throughout the metro area. Neighborhood favorites, as well as new hotspots, will offer one of three available price points – $25, $35 or $45 per person. Check out the menus and purchase a meal at DenverRestaurantWeek.com.

Billie Eilish

DENVER — Billie Eilish brings the "Happier Than Ever: The World Tour" to downtown Denver's Ball Arena on Saturday, March 19. After a sold-out performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2019, Eilish was to play Ball Arena on April 1, 2020 on her first arena world tour. Eilish played three concerts on that tour before the remainder was canceled due to the pandemic.

Colorado Mammoth vs. Vancouver Warriors

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth are back in the Mile High City this weekend to take on the Vancouver Warriors. The Mammoth play Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m. at downtown Denver's Ball Arena. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

New this season, the Mammoth have a Party Zone between sections 108 and 118 where fans can enjoy games and entertainment with a rotating band and DJ appearances. The unique, standing-room-only area features a fun mix of yard games, drink options, social opportunities and more.

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics

DENVER — NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and the red-hot Denver Nuggets are back at Ball Arena this weekend to battle the Boston Celtics. The Nuggets and Celtics tip off at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at downtown Denver's Ball Arena. For tickets, check out Ticketmaster.com.

Denver Cat Show

BRIGHTON — The Econo Cat Club will hold its 10th annual Denver Cat Show on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 at the Adams County Fairgrounds. The family-friendly show features hundreds of different cat breeds, a cat agility tournament and cat education ring. Tickets for this weekend's show are available online.

Immersive Frida Kahlo

DENVER — On the heels of the popular "Immersive Van Gogh," Lighthouse Immersive and Maestro Immersive Art have opened the new "Immersive Frida Kahlo." The exhibition showcases works of the 20th century Mexican artist known for her self-portraits and pieces inspired by life in Mexico. "Immersive Frida Kahlo" brings Kahlo's paintings to life by a world-renowned master of digital art Massimiliano Siccard and a musical score from Luca Longobardi. The exhibition runs through May 30.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

DENVER — Fans of the "Jurassic Park" franchise can now experience the majesty of its dinosaurs for the first time in a new family-friendly show. "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" is now open at the new Stockyards Event Center of the National Western Center.

An immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" has become a global success with more than three million visitors since 2016. Exhibition visitors walk through the world-famous Jurassic World gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs and explore richly themed environments. Tickets for the Denver run of "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" are on sale now at JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs

DENVER — The newest exhibition at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS) is now open. “Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs” transports guests to the distant past to explore ancient Egyptian culture and the land of pharaohs. The exhibition explores the everyday life of Egypt 5,000 years ago with hundreds of artifacts, artwork and engaging interactives. To purchase tickets, visit DMNS.org/Egypt.

Hamilton

DENVER — Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hit musical is back in the Mile High City for the first time in four years. The national tour of "Hamilton" plays Denver's Buell Theatre through Sunday, March 27. After first performing in Denver in 2018, the show was scheduled for a Colorado return from Aug. 12 to Oct. 4, 2020. That engagement was postponed in May 2020 due to the pandemic.

While tickets are sold out, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) will have 40 tickets available for $10 per ticket for all performances in Denver. The ticket lottery is now open on the official Hamilton app.

Movies this weekend

"The Batman" has leg the box office for two straight weekends. Robert Pattinson's film, which had the second-biggest debut of the pandemic era, will likely lead for another weekend with only two new small films set to be released. After three months, "Spider Man: No Way Home" is still hanging out in the top 5.

New movies this weekend

X

Umma

Last weekend's box office

The Batman — $66.5 million Uncharted — $9.3 million BTS: Permission to Dance — $6.8 million Dog — $5.2 million Spider-Man: No Way Home — $4.1 million

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or in the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.







