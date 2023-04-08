9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 11-13

Donkey Derby Days, Western Welcome Week, Rocky Mountain Folks Festival and county fairs are underway across Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — Summer fair and festival season continues in Colorado this second weekend of August.

There are outdoor celebrations in Littleton, Wheat Ridge, Hugo, Lamar, La Veta, Keenesburg, Strasburg, Durango, Alamosa, Montrose, Buena Vista, Denver, Cripple Creek, Telluride, Vail, Craig and more.

From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this weekend. Remember to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival

WHEAT RIDGE — The 54th annual Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival will be held at Anderson Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The festival began as a promotion of the city's 32 carnation nurseries, but has evolved into a family celebration of everything Wheat Ridge with a carnival, vintage car show, parade, art show, live music and more.

Friday's events include a spaghetti dinner, fireworks, carnival and live music. Saturday morning will begin with a pancake breakfast followed by the Carnation Festival Grand Parade along 38th Avenue as well as live music, carnival and fireworks. The Big Wheels on the Farm vintage car show starts Sunday at 9 a.m. For a complete schedule, visit TheCarnationFestival.com.

Boulder County Fair

LONGMONT — The Boulder County Fair is the oldest fair in Colorado, operating since 1869. Kids, families and friends will enjoy lots of free entertainment and activities throughout the fair which runs through Sunday. The 154th annual Boulder County Fair features a daily carnival, food, 4-H shows, petting zoo, live music and more. For tickets and the 2023 schedule, check out BoulderCountyFair.org.

Gold Rush Days

BUENA VISTA — Buena Vista’s signature annual event is back this weekend at the McPhelemy Park. The 73rd Gold Rush Days offers free live music, kids’ games, beer garden, good food, vendors, toilet seat races, dunk tank and more. Gold Rush Days runs Saturday and Sunday.

Lincoln County Fair

HUGO — The Lincoln County Fair runs through Sunday. Admission to the fair is free, plus there's kids’ events, 4H shows, rodeo and camping. A parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday. Check out the complete Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo schedule here.

Southeast Weld County Fair

KEENESBURG — The Southeast Weld County Fair is celebrating its 101st anniversary this weekend. Two days of 4-H activities, horse, hog, poultry, beef, sheep, dairy and goat shows lead to rodeos at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The 2023 Fair Parade steps off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday on South Marin followed by a livestock sale, beef barbecue, kid’s rodeo, ranch rodeo and concert featuring Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts Live Band.

Sand & Sage Round-Up

LAMAR — The Sand & Sage Round-Up turns 122 years old in 2023. The fair’s second weekend includes a chuck wagon barbecue at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by a PRCA Rodeo. A parade will step off at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night at the Sand & Sage Roundup is Saturday with a beer garden, PCRA rodeo, barbecue, junior livestock sale and 4-H/FFA Parade of Champions. See a full fair schedule here.

Huerfano County Fair

LA VETA — This year's Huerfano County Fair is underway and runs until Sunday. Friday's schedule has rabbit, poultry, sheep, goat and swine shows. There will be a dance at 7 p.m. Saturday night. The Huerfano County Fair concludes Sunday with a Cowboy Church, dinner and livestock sale.

Moffat County Fair

CRAIG — It's sure to be a great weekend at the 2023 Moffat County Fair. The annual PRCA/WPRA Rodeo is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. Swine, rabbit, poultry and 4-H shows are scheduled throughout Friday, with root beer floats at 2 p.m. Saturday is the final day of the fair, but it's a full day with a free pancake breakfast, tractor driving contest, entertainment, ranch games, lawnmower pulls, pie-eating contest, turtle races, Coca-Cola floats, and dance. Check out the full Moffat County Fair schedule here.

Middle Park Fair & Rodeo

KREMMLING — The Middle Park Fairgrounds in Kremmling are decked out for the 107th annual Middle Park Fair & Rodeo. This weekend's events include a community dance, agricultural shows, kid's games and activities, horse races, pony rides, ranch rodeo, cowboy church and more. The 2023 fair ends Sunday afternoon with a CPRA rodeo.

La Plata County Fair

DURANGO — The La Plata County Fair is underway at the La Plata County Fairgrounds in Durango. In addition to a carnival, beer garden, 4-H and FFA exhibits, shows and sales, Friday night will also feature a concert by the Bellamy Brothers. A demolition derby is set for noon Saturday. The 2023 fair ends Sunday.

Denver Parade of Homes

DENVER — The Denver Parade of Homes returns Thursday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 27. The largest showcase of the latest in architecture and home design along the Front Range will feature 55 newly designed model, custom homes by 24 area residential builders located in neighborhoods throughout the greater Denver area. Attendees can see unique homes and floor plans, beautiful communities, the latest in interior design trends and home technology, exterior finishes and outdoor living, and landscaping that will inspire. Denver Parade of Homes is free and open to the public.

Tour when and where you want with options for on-demand virtual tours or in-person tours Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. during the Parade. Download directions to participating homes at ParadeOfHomesDenver.com or download a print map here.

Monster Day

GREELEY — Monster Day is back. Monster Day is family-friendly celebration of all things "monster" in downtown Greeley. Monster Day is Saturday and features roaming costumed monsters, music, entertainment, face painting, costume contests, demonstrations, vendor booths and more. Come dressed up in your favorite monster costumes or just enjoy everyone else's. Greeley’s famous monster makers Distortions Unlimited will be on hand with some of their monstrous creations on display.

Donkey Derby Days

CRIPPLE CREEK — Cripple Creek's most popular event returns this weekend for an 92nd year. People from all over the world will descend on downtown Cripple Creek for Donkey Derby Days, drawn by a chance to watch a race inspired by the town's resident donkey herd, believed to be distant relatives of the original donkeys used in the town's Gold Rush days. Saturday's event will have a pancake breakfast, a parade, beer garden, food vendors, kids’ activities, donkey photo-op and donkey races. Admission to Donkey Derby Days is free.

Block Party

EAGLE — Block Party, a three-day outdoor music festival that will showcase 13 bands on three stages, will be held Friday through Sunday. The party will offer an eclectic mix of live blues, funk, and rock in the heart of downtown Eagle. Lettuce, Oteil & Friends, Pepper, Paul Cauthen, and Sam Bush are on the schedule.

Beat the Heat BBQ & Brews

ALAMOSA — San Luis Valley Beat the Head BBQ is back this weekend in Alamosa. The annual celebration on Friday and Saturday has professional BBQ teams, craft beer, live music and yard games. The Spare Keg Brewers Beerfest is Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hometown Days

STRASBURG — Strasburg Hometown Days takes place Friday to Sunday. The celebration commemorates the joining of the first continuous railroad in the country which took place just east of the town in 1870 when the Kansas Pacific Railroads met. This weekend’s festivities include a free community barbeque, vendor fair, hay rides, family dinner, square dance, chili cook-off and watermelon feed, movies, 5K run and more. Visit StrasburgParks.org for a complete Hometown Days schedule.

Fun on the Uncompahgre Fest

MONTROSE — Fun on the Uncompahgre Fest offers a lineup of events on land and water. The festival, held at Riverbottom Park on Saturday and Sunday, includes water competitions such as the Riverbottom Downriver Race, Western Slope River Surf Competition, FUNCy Kayak Rodeo and the Start Here & Paddle Everywhere Community Floating Parade. Head to VisitMontrose.com to see a complete event schedule.

Kooza

DENVER — Cirque du Soleil's "Kooza" ends its run in Colorado this weekend. The show has set up in the parking lot of Ball Arena where it will perform through Sunday. "Kooza" pays tribute to the traditional circus with "whimsical characters, daring acrobatics, mischievous clowns, lavish costuming, colorful sets, and a powerful live score." The production is notable for its high wire, teeterboard and wheel of death acts. Since its first opening in 2007, the show has been seen by eight million people in 22 countries. Cirque du Soleil tickets are available at CirqueduSoleil.com/kooza.

Bubble Bash

WESTMINSTER — The Orchard Town Center will transform into a magical bubble wonderland for all to enjoy for free on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. From giant shimmering spheres that dance in the air to intricate bubble sculptures that defy belief, the day will be filled with amazement and endless entertainment for the whole family. Other Bubble Bash bubble-themed activities include bubble-blowing contests, bubble workshops and interactive bubble fun.

Sculpture in the Park

LOVELAND — The annual Sculpture in the Park show and art sale will be open at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Over 2,000 sculptures created by 160 national and international artists are featured during this weekend-long event, now the largest outdoor juried sculpture show in the country. This event serves as a public showcase of bronze, wood, stone, ceramic, metal, and mixed media sculptures.

Gold Rush Days

GOLDEN — Colorado Railroad Museum's end-of-summer Gold Rush Days event is set for this Saturday and Sunday. The celebration features steam-powered train rides and special demonstrations. The event will celebrate the role railroads have played in Colorado’s agricultural, mining, and transportation history, and offer attendees the opportunity to ride behind one of the last coal-fired steam locomotives operating in Colorado. Grounds open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with special programs and activities taking place both days between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Train Rides depart every half-hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Western Welcome Week

LITTLETON — For 95 years, Littleton residents have been holding a community celebration. This year’s Western Welcome Week is a 10-day festival, from Friday, to Sunday, Aug. 20. The event schedule is packed with more than 40 events from a fishing derby to hometown pig roast benefiting dozens of local nonprofits. A concert and laser show with a free concert by The Denver Municipal Band at Sterne Park takes place this Friday. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

LYONS — This weekend is the 33rd annual Rocky Mountain Folks Festival. The event brings together songwriters and fans for three days of music, camping and inspiration along the St. Vrain River in Lyons. Larkin Poe, The Tallest Man on Earth, Katie Pruitt, Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band, Celisse, Shovels & Rope, Charley Crockett, Tank and the Bangas, The Secret Sisters, and Kuinka are just a few of this weekend's performers.

Black Forest Festival

BLACK FOREST — The 2023 Black Forest Festival is a full day of fun and live music held at the Black Forest Community Center. The day begins with a pancake breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The Black Forest Parade will step off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Expect craft booths, children's games, demos, outhouse races, music, food vendors and more.

Colorado Prairie Music Fest

HUGO — Oklahoma's Read Southall Band will perform at the Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo in Hugo on Friday as part of the Colorado Prairie Arts and Music Council's Colorado Prairie Music Fest. The concert will be held after the PRCA rodeo. Tickets are available online.

Centennial Under the Stars

CENTENNIAL — The 17th annual Centennial Under The Stars is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Centennial Center Park. The free outdoor even features live music by live performances by Libelula and 6 Million Dollar Band. There will also be local vendors, food trucks and family friendly activities.

Telluride Jazz Festival

TELLURIDE — The Telluride Jazz Festival is back for three days of jazz, funk, soul, folk and gospel music. The event also has on-site camping, free yoga, cozy late-night club shows, interactive artist performances, children's activities, outdoor recreation and more. Gregory Porter, Tower of Power, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Jamison Ross, The Soul Rebels, Butcher Brown are set to perfrom. The 46th annual Telluride Jazz Festival runs Friday to Sunday and tickets are at TellurideJazz.org.

NF

DENVER — Michigan rapper and producer NF brings his "Hope Tour" to Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday. NF is one of the most consumed artists in the world, having generated 30 billion streams. He’s earned 39 RIAA certifications, 14 platinum plaques and five multi-platinum honors. Ticketmaster.com is the source for tickets to the Colorado concert.

Lost 80's Live

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Go back to the days of big hair, neon clothes and synthesizer-heavy music. The Lost 80's Live tour, featuring 10 bands popular in the 1980s, will be playing at Fiddler's Green on Saturday. The featured performers are: Wang Chung, Missing Persons, General Public, Nakes Eyes, Animotion, Musical Youth, Stacey Q, Shannon, Kon Kan and Bow Wow Wow. For tickets, visit AXS.com. Check out the Spotify Playlist below featuring all the Lost 80's Live artists.

Estes Park Wine Festival

ESTES PARK — The 8th annual Estes Park Wine Festival will be held at Bond Park in downtown Estes Park. A ticket includes a wine glass, wine tote and unlimited tastings, along with live music, retail vendors, artisans and food vendors. The Estes Park Wine Festival runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vail Wine Classic

VAIL — Wine makers and enthusiasts will be in Vail for the four-day Vail Wine Classic. The festival runs Thursday through Sunday with mountainside tasting of hundreds of high-end wines, spirits and food. The event schedule features grand tastings, wine dinners, lunches, workshops and more.

Living History Days

FAIRPLAY — The annual Living History Days returns to Fairplay this weekend. The event lets you revisit a restored 1880s mining town with miners, cowboys, mountain men, blacksmith and townspeople dressed in costume. Guests will feel transported back in time when they see South Park City, which has restored historical buildings including a drugstore, bank, general store, saloon, court house, blacksmith shop, doctor and dentist office, barber shop, stagecoach inn, pioneer homes, mining exhibits, an old train and more than 60,000 artifacts. Living History Days takes place Saturday and Sunday.

Touch-A-Truck

ERIE — Kids of all ages can honk the horn, turn the wheel and touch the buttons at Saturday’s Touch-A-Truck event in Erie. Trucks, cars, vans and equipment of all sizes will be at the event. The free, family-friendly event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Erie Community Center.

Cockpit Demo Day

DENVER — Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum is having a Cockpit Demo Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included in the price of admission, attendees can get an up-close look inside select aircraft at the museum and learn about the history of the aircraft, instruments and controls. Featured aircraft include LTV A-7D Corsair II, Convair F-102A Delta Dagger, General Dynamics FB-111A Aardvark, Kitty Hawk Flyer, and Murray Model T helicopter.

Rock N Roll Car Show

MORRISON — The KBPI Rock and Roll Car Show goes down this Sunday with cars, trucks, bikes, hot rods, muscle cars, tuners and more. There will also be grudge runs, a burnout contest, live music and vendor midway. The KBPI Rock 'n Roll Car Show begins at 9 a.m. Sunday at Bandimere Speedway.

Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit

CASCADE — The Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit bicycle race up Pikes Peak is back this Saturday. This competitive style hill climb consists of multiple medal categories giving cyclists of all skill levels the opportunity to take on America's Mountain. Visit CycletotheSummit.org for details.

B Strong Ride

BOULDER — The 13th annual B Strong Ride on Saturday is a celebration of survivorship. Families and non-riders welcome at the event which features four bicycle rides including a 68-mile route, 38-mile route, 24-mile route, and Sleepytime Mini B one-mile route. To learn more or to register for the event, which raises money for Boulder Community Hospital and other cancer charities, head to BStrongRide.com.

Run the Rockies Trail 10K and Half Marathon

FRISCO — One of Colorado’s most beautiful races is back in Frisco this weekend. Saturday’s Run the Rockies Trail 10K and Half Marathon will lead runners through the Frisco Peninsula trails with views of Lake Dillon and the Ten Mile Range. Organizers say the course is great for a first-time half-marathoner or runner looking for a fun course that offers single track and dirt road trails.

Sunrise Stampede

LONGMONT — At 38 years strong, the Sunrise Stampede is a cornerstone community event in Longmont. This year's Sunrise Stampede will be a 5K run/walk with a 1-mile fun run. In-person races begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Silver Creek High School. Race registration is available at SunriseStampede.org.

Leadville 10K Run

LEADVILLE — The Leadville 10K Run begins just at 9 a.m. Sunday at the corner of 6th and Harrison Avenue. Registration can be completed online.

Pancake Stampede 5K

LITTLETON — Part of Littleton’s Western Welcome Week, the 13th annual Pancake Stampede 5K will be held Saturday before the annual pancake breakfast at Hudson Gardens & Event Center. Registration includes entry to the Western Welcome Week Pancake breakfast with pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. The Pancake 5K run and walk goes along the Platte River on the Mary Carter Greenway with the start and finish at Hudson Gardens.

Summer at Skyline Park

DENVER — Summer at Skyline Park has brought pickleball, volleyball, roller skating, mini golf and a beer garden to downtown Denver's Skyline Park. Volleyball has been set up at Skyline Park 1, while pickleball and outdoor movies are at Skyline Park 2 this summer, along with the with the return of the Skyline Beer Garden, City Skate rink and mini golf. The summer celebration will remain open through Sept. 30.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule (announced so far) is still growing into the autumn.

Movies this weekend

“Barbie” has been comfortably seated in first place for three weeks and it’s hardly finished yet. “Barbie” sailed past $1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed “Wonder Woman.”

Sony had planned to release its PlayStation-inspired true story “Gran Turismo” in theaters nationwide next Friday, but will now be rolling it out slowly for two weeks before going wide on Aug. 25.

New movies this weekend

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Passages

Go West

Jules

Last weekend's box office

“Barbie,” $53 million. “Meg 2: The Trench,” $30 million. “Oppenheimer,” $28.7 million. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” $28 million. “Haunted Mansion,” $9 million. “Sound of Freedom,” $7 million. “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part I,” $6.5 million. “Talk to Me,” $6.3 million. “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” $1.5 million. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” $1.5 million.

