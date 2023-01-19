9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 20-22

The National Western wraps up and the Colorado Indian Market returns in Denver.

COLORADO, USA — The best 16 days in January come to an end this weekend as the National Western Stock Show in Denver wraps up its 117th edition.

The Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest moves to the Colorado Convention Center this weekend, the Super Duper Garage Sale returns in Longmont, and the Denver Nuggets play two games at home. The Ouray Ice Festival and Pagosa Springs Winterfest are back and celebrating the chilly season in southwest Colorado.

No matter where you live in Colorado, there's an exciting adventure waiting for you this weekend. Have a fun weekend!

National Western Stock Show

DENVER — This is the final weekend to check out the 117th National Western Stock Show, a celebration of western heritage and culture. The rodeo is one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos, and there are plenty of other entertainment options as well. The horse show is one of the largest in the country and the western trade show is Colorado's largest. Tickets and a full schedule of events can be found at NationalWestern.com. This annual event runs through Sunday, Jan. 22.

Colorado Indian Market

DENVER — The 41st annual Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest will bring 150 of the country's top juried artists and craftsmen to the Colorado Convention Center this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In addition to southwestern, Native American and western art, the show will have festive foods, live entertainment and pow-wow style dances. There will also be kids craft activities and live birds of prey. Tickets are available at AXS.com.

Ouray Ice Festival

OURAY — For three days and four nights, Ouray is an ice climbing mecca with rookie and professional ice climbers visiting from around the world. The annual Ouray Ice Festival, which runs Thursday to Sunday, offers more than 100 climbing clinics for every skill level, daily vendor exhibitions, movie screenings, evening celebrations, climbing wall, gear expo and more.

Pagosa Springs Winterfest

PAGOSA SPRINGS — The annual Winterfest in Pagosa Springs is a fun activity-packed weekend for the whole family. The festival, which runs Friday to Sunday, offers hot air balloon ascensions, sled races, cross country ski clinic, fat bike race, Penguin Plunge, BB Gun Biathlon and more. A complete Winterfest schedule can be found at PagosaChamber.com.

Fire and Ice Festival

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is hosting its inaugural Fire and Ice Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors will see live ice carvings from Colorado Ice Works, including a larger than life ice castle and ice slide for sliding, a fire/ice tower and interactive sculptures. There will also be visually explosive fire dance shows from Dance of the Sacred Fire and live music from The Missing Link Band. Food and drink specials will be available, including creative additions such as churro sundaes, apple pie fireball shots and a beer cheese pretzel burger.

Polar Bear Run & Plunge

FORT COLLINS — Runners, walkers, kids and dare devils can head to Horsetooth Reservoir this Saturday for a 5K run/walk and polar plunge. Proceeds from the event benefit Larimer County Dive Rescue Team. If you're not feeling that hardcore, you can still enjoy warm drinks at the post-race spectators' area. Race and plunge registration can be completed at FrontRangeFreeze.com.

Denver Nuggets vs. Pacers/Thunder

DENVER — The red-hot Denver Nuggets hope to continue their hot streak at home this weekend at Ball Arena. The Nuggets host the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. Friday and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets to watch "Mile High Basketball" are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Super Duper Garage Sale

LONGMONT — A one-day shopping extravaganza will call the Boulder County Fairgrounds "home" this weekend. The annual Super Duper Garage Sale takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $5 and kids 12 and under are free. There will be more than 100 vendors.

Northern Colorado Home Expo

LOVELAND — Now is the perfect time to start thinking about spring and summer home renovations. This weekend's Northern Colorado Home Expo runs Friday to Sunday at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland with free admission and free parking. The expo offers information, tutorials, demonstrations, advice and services in design trends and outdoor living.

