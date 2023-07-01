9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 7-9

Cirque du Soleil brings its Big Top back to Denver for the first time in 6 years and county fair season begins in Colorado.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — It's been a rainy and stormy start to summer, but don't let that stop you from heading outside and experiencing a unique Colorado event.

Cirque du Soleil has brought its production of "Kooza" back to Colorado for the first time in 14 years. There are also art, beer, wildflower and music festivals planned across the state.

We've found two dozen festivals, concerts, celebrations and events happening this weekend in every corner of Colorado. Be sure to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

Kooza

DENVER — One of Cirque du Soleil's biggest touring productions is back in Colorado. Cirque du Soleil's "Kooza" has returned to the parking lot of Ball Arena. The production opened Wednesday and will perform in downtown Denver through Sunday, Aug. 13.

Cirque du Soleil said "Kooza" pays tribute to the traditional circus with "whimsical characters, daring acrobatics, mischievous clowns, lavish costuming, colorful sets, and a powerful live score." The production is notable for its high wire, teeterboard and wheel of death acts. "Kooza" first visited Denver in 2009. Since its first opening in 2007, the show has been seen by eight million people in 22 countries. Cirque du Soleil tickets are available at CirqueduSoleil.com/kooza.

Breckenridge July Art Festival

BRECKENRIDGE — The 40th annual Breckenridge July Art Festival runs Thursday through Saturday. The juried art show features artists in 13 categories who will be present to discuss their original work and do demonstrations. The free show opens at 10 a.m. daily.

Colorado Black Arts Festival

DENVER — The 37th annual Colorado Black Arts Festival takes place Friday through Sunday at Denver’s City Park. A celebration of African American art and culture, the festival is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the blocks surrounding the west end of City Park with three main gates. A complete event schedule can be found at COLBAF.org.

Arts and Crafts Festival

GRAND LAKE — Grand Lake's signature Arts and Crafts Festival returns to Town Park on Saturday and Suday. The open air market will display handmade goods for sale from 60 vendors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crested Butte Wildflower Festival

CRESTED BUTTE — The 37th annual Crested Butte Wildflower Festival begins Friday and runs for ten days through Sunday, July 16. The festival offers more than 200 opportunities for hiking and walking, photography and art workshops, birding and butterfly outings, geology, geobotany, garden tours, cooking classes and backcountry Jeep tours. The festival's headquarters are located at the Old Historic Train Depot. To register for one of the many offerings, head to CrestedButteWildflowerFestival.com.

Related Articles 9 wildflower hikes that are 45 minutes or less from Denver

Colorado Brewers Rendezvous

SALIDA — Sixty Colorado craft breweries will pour their latest and greatest at the 27th annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous on Saturday at Riverside Park. The event kicks off with a Brewers Pre-Vous at Steam Plant Theater on Friday with 20 breweries participating. This craft beer festival includes unlimited beer samplings, access to food vendors, and live music in the open mountain air.

Beethoven & Brews Fest

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony will hold Beethoven & Brews Fest on Saturday featuring a pre-concert beer fest in the Denver Performing Arts Complex Galleria next to Sculpture Park and a concert event in Boettcher Concert Hall. This celebration will bring together Beethoven's music and Colorado’s craft beer scene. Must be 21+ years of age to attend.

Fall Out Boy

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz and Fall Out Boy are returning to a Colorado on a new tour. The Grammy-nominated rock band bring "So Much For (Tour) Dust" to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Sunday. Fall Out Boy will be joined by Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & the Serpent, and Daisy Grenade. Tickets start at $65 at AXS.com.

Deer Trail Rodeo

DEER TRAIL — The world’s first rodeo celebrates its 154th anniversary this weekend. The Deer Trail Rodeo, held Friday and Saturday, offers all traditional rodeo events plus mutton bustin’ and live music from Austin Wahlert and Liza Jo. A parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday in Deer Trail.

Rooftop Rodeo

ESTES PARK — The annual PRCA-sanctioned Rooftop Rodeo opened Wednesday in Estes Park and continues through Monday. A schedule of events and tickets are available at RooftopRodeo.com.

Mesa County Carnival

GRAND JUNCTION — Hard work meets fun at the Mesa County Fair. The annual tradition on the Western Slope runs through Saturday, July 15, and will showcase the best of the Grand Valley, form peaches to livestock. Gate admission is free to the fair which will have family friendly activities, carnival, shows, food and drink vendors and livestock auction. For show tickets and a complete 2023 fair schedule, head to MesaCountyFair.com.

Park County Fair

FAIRPLAY — The Park County Fair begins Friday and the schedule is packed. The 2023 schedule includes 4-H shows, livestock shows, rodeos, parade, pancake breakfast, carnival, beer garden, kids’ activities, exhibits and live music. You can view a complete schedule at ParkCoFair.com.

Music in the Mountains

DURANGO — Durango has been home to one of the premiere classical music festivals in the country for over 30 years. Music in the Mountains kicks off this weekend with concerts scheduled through Sunday, July 30. Tickets are available at MusicintheMountains.com. The music festival has free and ticketed rehearsals, lectures and concerts.

CrossCurrents River Festival

DENVER — CrossCurrents is a free community event featuring water activities, live music, food trucks, beverages and kids' zone. The events is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Denver's Confluence Park. CrossCurrents benefits The Greenway Foundation, a local environmental non-profit that has been revitalizing rivers and reconnecting communities since 1974.

Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival

SNOWMASS VILLAGE — The Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival takes place Friday through Sunday in Snowmass Village. Festivalgoers are invited to embark on a journey filled with soul-shaking music, heart-opening yoga, mind-expanding workshops, lectures and art from eclectic-yet-refined selection musicians, yoga instructors and speakers.

First Responder & Military Appreciation Concert

SEVERANCE — The Town of Severance will hold its First Responder & Military Appreciation Concert on Friday featuring country music artist Jacob Christopher. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Severance Community Park.

Bryan Adams

DENVER — Bryan Adams will headline "KOOL Koncert 2023" in Denver on Thursday. The tour stop is part of Adams's "So Happy It Hurts Tour" with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The Denver show will be held at Ball Arena on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35 at Ticketmaster.com.

Bobstock Music Festival

FORT MORGAN — Fort Morgan’s annual music festival is back on Friday and Saturday. The 2023 Bobstock Music Festival features L.A. Guns on Friday and 38 Special on Saturday. The two-day festival offers food vendors, kids’ games, rides and live music. Bobstock admission is free.

Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas

COMMERCE CITY — The Colorado Rapids follow up their big Independence Day game on Tuesday with another match on Saturday. The Rapids host FC Dallas at 7:30 p.m. at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Ticketmaster.com is the place for tickets to the Major League Soccer match.

Cookie Chase 5K

DENVER — The Cookie Chase is Denver’s race that ends with cookies. Runners and walkers can take advantage of a flat, fast course at Sloan Lake Park and then enjoy fresh cookies at the finish. The 5K is Saturday with start waves at 7:30 a.m., 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Participants receive cookies, race shirt, finisher's medal and photos.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

LARKSPUR — Take a magical tour through time and legend at the annual Colorado Renaissance Festival. The village streets of the festival are full of artisans selling original art, fresh baked goods, roasted turkey legs, steak on a stake and much more. There will be jousting, comedy shows and a cast of hundreds walking and performing throughout the faire. The Renaissance Festival runs on weekends through the first weekend of August. Tickets are available at ColoradoRenaissance.com.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule (announced so far) is still growing into the autumn.

The Avett Brothers will once again grace Red Rocks and they’ll be there for three memorable summer nights this weekend.

Driving Miss Daisy

AURORA — Vintage Theatre Productions presents "Driving Miss Daisy" through Sunday at Vintage Theatre. When the elderly Miss Daisy has an accident that prevents her from driving her son hires Hoke Colburn, an African-American, to drive her. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $34 and available by calling 303-856-7830 or online at VintageTheatre.org.

In the Heights

AURORA — Vintage Theatre presents "In the Heights" through July 30 at Vintage Theatre. From the creator of “Hamilton,” “In the Heights” tells the story of vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm and wisdom of three generations of family, love, and music. "In the Heights" opened on Broadway in March 2008. The production was nominated for thirteen Tony Awards. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $38 at 303-856-7830 or VintageTheatre.com.

Miss Rhythm: The Legend of Ruth Brown

DENVER — "Miss Rhythm – The Legend of Ruth Brown" is the newest production at the Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. This intimate cabaret experience explores the life and times of R&B legend Ruth Brown through story and song, accompanied by a five-piece jazz band. Before Etta James, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner, there was Ruth Brown, a rhythm and blues singer known for her hits “Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean,” “Teardrops From My Eyes” and “5-10-15 Hours.” The production will continue through Oct. 15.

Denver Trolley

DENVER — The historic Denver Trolley has run along the South Platte River for more than 30 years. This summer, the trolley will operate Thursdays through Mondays beginning at 10 a.m. with the last departure at 5 p.m. The Denver Trolley departs from the home platform at REI/Confluence Park every 30 minutes. Roundtrip rides last about 25 minutes and include a narration about the surrounding area.

The North Pole: Santa's Workshop

CASCADE — Colorado's favorite Christmas-themed amusement park is open for the season. Home to Santa's village and the jolly old elf himself, The North Pole: Santa’s Workshop, located at 7,500 feet at the foot of Pikes Peak west of Colorado Springs, opened last weekend and will now remain open through Christmas. With vintage rides and sweet treats, the park as been spreading Christmas cheer since 1956.

City Park Farmers Market

DENVER — The City Park Farmers Market is back at Denver City Park every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year's market features an expanded lineup of more than 100 vendors, chef demos, weekly yoga, live music and a grassy community gathering space. City Park Farmers Market will be open Saturdays through Oct. 28 at East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street.

Flight of the Butterflies

DENVER — “Flight of the Butterflies” is the new film at the Infinity Theater at Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Embark on a thrilling journey with hundreds of millions of butterflies through remote peaks of Mexico. Witness their migration and uncover the secrets of their secret hideaway in this film, featuring remarkable cinematography and a 40-year scientific quest. Tickets for the Infinity Theater are available at DMNS.org.

Movies this weekend

Moviegoers didn't rush to the theater in significant numbers to see "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" its first weekend to say goodbye to Harrison Ford as the iconic archaeologist.

The film, reportedly budgeted north of $250 million, came in on the lower end of projections with $60 million in ticket sales from 4,600 North American theaters.

Opening this weekend

Insidious: The Red Door

Joy Ride

Last weekend's box office

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” $60 million. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” $11.5 million. “Elemental,” $11.3 million. “No Hard Feelings,” $7.5 million. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” $7 million. “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” $5.2 million. “The Little Mermaid,” $5.2 million. “The Flash,” $5 million. “Asteroid City,” $3.8 million. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” $1.8 million.

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have a marvelous weekend!

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.