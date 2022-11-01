9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 11-13

With holiday lightings, craft fairs, dinosaurs and football, there's so much to do in Denver and Colorado this autumn weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Colorado this weekend.

Santa Claus has flown to Castle Rock to help light a 55-foot Christmas tree. Holiday craft shows are scheduled in Denver, Aurora, Highlands Ranch, Littleton, Frederick and Castle Rock. There are also festivals honoring cats and bighorn sheep.

From the mountains to the plains, here are some fun events you'll only find in Colorado this November weekend. Don't forget to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

> Have an event you'd like included in 9Things? Send it to us.

Outlets at Castle Rock Tree Lighting

CASTLE ROCK — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Outlets of Castle Rock. The center’s 55-foot white fir Christmas tree arrived last week on a flatbed truck from northern California. The center will hold its annual tree lighting event and concert on Saturday, Nov. 12 with a live performance by pop-singer Jax, fireworks, Denver Broncos cheerleaders, and the Castle Rock Fire Department.

Trees of Life

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 38th annual Trees of Life community tree lighting ceremony takes place Saturday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. The event culminates with an outdoor ceremony where loved ones are remembered in each light that is illuminated. If you’d like to remember someone special during Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care’s Trees of Life ceremony, visit PikesPeakHospice.org.

Cat Fest

DENVER — Cat Fest Colorado — the ultimate celebration of all things cat — is at the National Western Expo Hall on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Colorado Springs' beloved That Cat Pluto will be in attendance, making his debut as a celebrity kitty along with Mister Marbles and Denali Gato. Attendees can expect a day jam packed with feline fun including The Fantasy Felines dance Troupe, cat talks such as the History of Cat Deities, costume contests, cat trivia, art show, on-site adoptions and vendors.

Bighorn Sheep Festival

GEORGETOWN — The annual Georgetown Bighorn Sheep Festival takes place Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by Join Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Town of Georgetown, the free festival for all ages offers crafts, music, educational programs, hikes, tours, music, vendors and more at the Gateway Visitor Center, Library Park and other points throughout Georgetown.

KOSI Christmas

LONE TREE — Christmas music lovers, rejoice! Denver radio station KOSI 101.1 makes its annual switch to Christmas music on Friday, Nov. 11 at 12 p.m. The station will hold a special event at Park Meadows mall. This is the 21st year that KOSI 101.1 FM will change to an all-Christmas music format. The annual Denver tradition attracts over a million local listeners each week.

Jurassic Quest

LOVELAND — America’s largest dinosaur event Jurassic Quest returns to The Ranch Events Complex starting Friday, Nov. 11. Guests will walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods with true-to-life-size dinosaurs, from the very small to gigantic. Jurassic Quest has more than 100 dinosaurs that roar, move and walk around. The event also offers live shows, inflatables, bounce houses, craft stations and fossil digging. Jurassic Quest will be open in Loveland from Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13.

Immersive King Tut

DENVER — When a pharaoh dies, the world is plunged into darkness. Don't miss your chance to see Immersive King Tut in Denver. The experience at the Lighthouse ArtSpace closes Sunday, Nov. 13. Immersive King Tut follows the the Boy King as he journeys through the afterlife to restore the light, bringing the myths and legends of ancient Egypt to life. Tickets can be reserved online.

Skate in the Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs will open their ice-skating rink for the season this Friday, Nov. 11. A grand opening celebration will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday as Colorado Springs prepares to celebrate the holidays. Tickets are $10 and that includes skate rentals. Located downtown along Tejon Street at Acacia Park, Colorado Springs’ Skate in the Park rink will be open most days through Jan. 31.

Veterans Day Parade

LONGMONT — Longmont celebrates Veterans Day with an annual community parade in downtown. The parade starts on Eighth Avenue and travels south on Main Street to Third Avenue. The parade then turns north onto Coffman Street and ends at Roosevelt Park. The Veterans Day Parade steps off at 11:11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche

DENVER — The 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche continue their three-game homestand at Ball Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Avalanche face the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. For tickets, head to Ticketmaster.com.

Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show

DENVER — The annual Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show runs Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Colorado Convention Center. The show is a holiday extravaganza with original art, crafts, sculptures, ceramics, foods, décor, clothing, furniture, floral designs, jewelry, antiques, candles, toys and more. If you're in need of a Christmas card photo, Santa Claus could make an appearance this weekend. Free shuttle and parking spaces available at Elitch Gardens throughout the weekend.

Holiday Gift Fair

HIGHLANDS RANCH — More than 100 vendors will be at the Highlands Ranch Holiday Craft Show with hand-crafted gifts, jewelry, pottery, wooden crafts, wreaths, glass, hand-knit items, holiday gifts and bath products. The show runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Eastridge Recreation Center.

Holiday Marketplace

FREDERICK — More than 60 craft and home-based business vendors will be selling their one-of-a-kind creations at the Carbon Valley Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free to the 19th annual Holiday Marketplace.

Cherokee Trail High School Holiday Craft Fair

AURORA — The Holiday Craft Fair at Cherokee High School will showcase local hand-crafted gifts, goodies and gifts. The show runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Columbine High School Holiday Craft Fair

LITTLETON — The Columbine High School Holiday Craft Fair is back this Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $2 with proceeds supporting Columbine's After Prom event in April 2023.

Applewood Arts Festival

AURORA — More than 95 artisans will be on hand for this weekend's 45th annual Applewood Arts Festival in Aurora. The festival, held Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds will have new artisans, handmades, re-purposed finds, craft food creations and more. Tickets are $6.

> Have an event tip? Send it here.

Rue de Noel: A Paris Street Christmas Market

CASTLE ROCK — Rue De Noel: A Paris Street Christmas Market is an indoor, two-day holiday market with vintage, antiques, artisans, apparel, holiday décor and more. The market opens at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Douglas County Events Center with free admission and free parking.

Miracle on 4th

LONGMONT — Miracle on 4th is a one-day local holiday market on 4th Avenue from Main Street to Kimbark. Colorado artisans, crafters, makers of hand-crafted items, food, gifts and locally produced goods, and foot trucks will be in one spot.

Eagle Winter Market & Holiday Fair

EAGLE — The Eagle Winter Market & Holiday Fair arrives Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Eagle River Center. The event will offer one-stop shopping for those who crave must-have holiday crafts, beauty products, food and more. Santa Claus will be on hand for family photos and there will be face painting, coloring and adult refreshments. The market, which is free and open to the public, runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alternative Gift Fair

EVERGREEN — The 22nd annual Alternative Gift Fair features 40 unique crafters and nonprofits from around the world. The fair is an arts festival where all vendors represent worldwide nonprofits, with a theme of giving twice. The fair is Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 at Evergreen Lutheran Church.

16th Street Mall Holiday Festival

DENVER — The 16th Street Mall Holiday Festival features one of-a-kind seasonal items, handcrafted goods, holiday gift ideas, specialty foods, home décor and holiday gifts. The festival takes place Saturdays and Sundays in November and Saturday, Dec. 10 on the 16th Street Mall between Tremont and California in downtown Denver.

Firefly Handmade Holiday Market

BOULDER — Pearl Street Mall will be home to the Firefly Handmade Holiday Market with more than 80 artisans in 14 categories of goods, including art, ceramics, artisanal food/beverage, jewelry/accessories, home goods, skincare/wellness and adult/children's apparel. Live music and local shops, restaurants and bars will be part of this holiday shopping experience on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13.

Champagne Cascade

DENVER — One of the Brown Palace Hotel & Spa's best traditions, the 34th annual Champagne Cascade, will be held Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kickstarting the holiday season, the annual event features swordsman using sabers to sever the bottlenecks of Moet & Chandon and then pouring into the uppermost glass of an two-story high, 6,000+ glass pyramid. Proceeds support Make-A-Wish Colorado.

Chili, Booze, & Brews

GLENDALE — The Chili, Booze, & Brews is a chili, booze and brews competition featuring unlimited samples from Colorado craft breweries, small-batch distilleries and local restaurants. The fun begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale. The food and beverage competition benefits The Morgan Adams Foundation.

La Rumba 25th anniversary

DENVER — La Rumba, a Latin dance-focused nightclub that opened in the Golden Triangle neighborhood in 1997, will celebrate 25 years in business from Thursday, Nov. 10 to Saturday, Nov. 12, with a variety of offerings. A Warm-Up Party is planned for Thursday, while 25th anniversary celebrations are coming Friday and Saturday. Covers at La Rumba are typically $10, or $15 with a dance class included. The bar selection includes Latin-inspired cocktails. The club has a “dress to impress” code detailed here.

Denver Arts Week

DENVER — Denver Arts Week is back in full force for its 16th anniversary. After being scaled down to mostly virtual events last year, Denver Arts Week continues through Saturday, Nov. 12. The celebration of Denver's arts and culture scene features hundreds of events around the metro area.

Veterans Day Run

DENVER — Part of Denver’s Veterans Day celebration is the Denver Veterans Day Run at City Park at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Participants have the choice between 5K, 10K and virtual options that are open to runners, joggers, walkers, kids of all ages. Proceeds from registration fees go directly to helping Colorado's veterans through the Colorado Veterans Project. Online registration is open at DenverVeteransDay.com.

Longmont Turkey Trot

LONGMONT — The 47th annual Longmont Turkey Trot begins Saturday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. The scenic, fast event offers two-mile and 10K courses. Proceeds from this weekend’s event benefit the City of Longmont Recreation Services Youth Scholarship Fund. To register for the Longmont Turkey Trot, visit LongmontColorado.gov.

Girls on the Run 5K

FRISCO — Town of Frisco will host the 7th annual Girls on the Run 5K on Saturday, Nov. 12. The celebratory, non-competitive event is the culminating experience of a 10-week program, which is open to girls from third to fifth grades. This 5K race is not just open to Girls on the Run participants, but is also open to anyone in the community who wants to challenge themselves with a November run along Dillon Reservoir. This untimed, fun run will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, at Summit Middle School.

International Gem & Jewelry Show

DENVER — The interest of jewelry aficionados will be piqued this weekend when the International Gem & Jewelry Show arrives at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport. Held Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13, the show is open to the public. Guests can shop directly from designers, wholesalers and manufacturers for diamonds, engagement rings, pearls, gemstones, fine jewelry, home décor, hair accessories, men's jewelry, watches and gifts. Tickets are $6 at Intergem.com.

13th Floor Blackout

DENVER — 13th Floor Haunted House will remain open for its annual Blackout weekend on Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 where monsters and mayhem lurk in total darkness. All lights inside the attraction are turned off and groups will only be allowed to have a glow stick guide them through.

Verdi’s Rigoletto

DENVER — Verdi’s Italian masterpiece "Rigoletto" opens Opera Colorado’s 40th Anniversary Season, featuring unforgettable music, including the effervescent “La donna è mobile.” Jester Rigoletto serves the reckless Duke of Mantua, but little does Rigoletto know the womanizing duke has seduced his daughter. "Rigoletto" has performances on Friday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 13. The production contains sexual content and depictions of violence, and is performed in Italian with English and Spanish subtitles at every seat and above the stage.

Spamalot

AURORA — Vintage Theatre presents the musical comedy "Spamalot" at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. with an additional performance on Monday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ranging from $20 to $38 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at VintageTheatre.org. "Spamalot" runs through Dec. 11.

The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience

DENVER — Coloradans will be transported to England's Regency-era London in a new immersive experience in Denver. "The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience" features immersive rooms, including a visit to Madame Delacroix's modiste, a stop at an underground painting studio, and a visit with the Queen to try and win Her Majesty's favor. Set up at Non Plus Ultra Venue at 3403 Brighton Blvd., organizers said attendees will see a live performance from a string quartet playing the Netflix show's soundtrack and will interact with high society aristocratic characters. The 90-minute experience is only for those 16 and older and the dress code is "creative formal" with attendees encouraged to wear regency-inspired outfits.

Apollo: When We Went to the Moon

DENVER — "Apollo: When We Went to the Moon" is the newest exhibition at Denver Museum of Nature & Science. "Apollo" takes visitors back to the space race leading up to the moon landing in 1969 with more than 100 artifacts from the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s archives. Guests can make footprints on a virtual moon and climb aboard a lunar rover model in the multi-sensory exhibition. "Apollo: When We Went to the Moon" will be at the museum through Jan. 22, 2023, and a special ticket is required.

Wyoming vs. Colorado State

Saturday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.

Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins

Tickets at CSURams.com

New Mexico State vs. Air Force

Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs

Tickets at GoAirForceFalcons.com

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado

Saturday, Nov. 12 at 12 p.m.

Nottingham Field, Greeley

Tickets at UNCBears.com

Adams State vs. Western Colorado

Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.

Katy O. Rady Field, Gunnison

Tickets at GoMountaineers.com

New Mexico Highlands vs. Colorado Mesa

Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.

Stocker Stadium, Grand Junction

Tickets at CMUMavericks.com

Fort Lewis vs. School of Mines

Saturday, Nov. 12 at 12 p.m.

Marv Kay Stadium, Golden

Tickets at MinesAthletics.com

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. This is the final weekend left to enjoy a concert at the iconic venue before the winter break.

Movies this weekend

“Black Adam” has topped the box office for three-straight weekends, but that ends with Marvel's “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which is expected to have one of the biggest openings of the year. Ryan Coogler's original “Black Panther” debuted with more than $200 million in 2018.

New movies this weekend

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Last weekend's box office

“Black Adam,” $18.5 million.

“One Piece Film: Red,” $9.5 million.

“Ticket to Paradise,” $8.5 million.

“Smile,” $4 million.

“Prey for the Devil,” $3.9 million.

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” $3.4 million.

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” $2 million.

“Till,” $1.9 million.

“Halloween End,” $1.4 million.

“Terrifier 2,” $1.2 million.

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have a super weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.