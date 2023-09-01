9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 8-10

This September weekend brings Native American, Scottish, potato, fossil, wine, beer and alpaca festivals to Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — It's another packed weekend of spectacular events in Colorado.

From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Colorado this September weekend. This weekend features potato, Scottish-Irish, Native American, chile, home, fossil, mineral, harvest, wine, beer and alpaca festivals across the Centennial State.

The Colorado Buffaloes and Denver Broncos play their first home games of the football season, each against a heated rival. Boulder's Folsom Field is beginning its 100th anniversary season while Empower Field at Mile High is ready to shine after $100 million in offseason renovations.

Check out one of these awesome events happening across the Centennial State this late-summer weekend. Remember to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

Nebraska vs. Colorado

BOULDER — The rivalry is back and the stakes could not be higher. The 22nd-ranked Colorado Buffaloes are the hottest topic in all of college football after last week's upset win at TCU. This Saturday at 10 a.m., Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, Travis Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes host the Nebraska Cornhuskers to kick off the 100th anniversary of Folsom Field.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

DENVER — The Denver Broncos begin the 2023 season at home against the rival Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos have a new head coach, longtime Saints head man Sean Payton, and will be led by quarterback Russell Wilson who aims to get the team back to the playoffs for the first time since Super Bowl 50. The Broncos and Raiders meet Sunday at 2:25 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

The 2023 NFL season officially begins Thursday at 5 p.m. when the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions meet on 9NEWS.

Beetlejuice

DENVER — He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Denver. Based on Tim Burton’s film, the new musical "Beetlejuice" tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. "Beetlejuice" plays the Buell Theatre in Denver through Sunday, Sept. 17. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival

ESTES PARK — The Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival has celebrated Celtic culture in the "Celtic Capital of North America" Estes Park for 47 years. This festival has Scottish athletics, Celtic rock and folk music and live field performances. This year's Festival Field will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday with food, drink, jousting, hurling, Irish and Highland dancing and strongman competitions. Tattoo Estes will be staged Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. See the event schedule and get your tickets at ScotFest.com.

Frisco Fall Fest

FRISCO — Frisco's Fall Fest is scheduled for Saturday at the Frisco Historic Park and Main Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The fest will have live music, a beer garden, pretzels and sausage. Local and regional art will be available at the Arts at Altitude art show in the Frisco Historic Park on Friday and Saturday.

Denver Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show

DENVER — The Denver Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show at the National Western Center is the largest single mineral, fossil, gem and jewelry show in the country with 12 miles of tables and 600,000 square feet of selling space. More than 500 dealers will be selling mineral specimens, fossils, dinosaurs, gems, gemstones, lapidary, cabochons, artisan and antique jewelry, beads, crystals, meteorites, metaphysical, gold, silver, turquoise, Native American items, art, miner’s rough, tools and supplies. The event and parking are free. This show will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Sept. 17.

San Luis Valley Potato Festival

MONTE VISTA — Scenic Monte Vista is the site of the annual San Luis Valley Potato Festival. The event is a fun day of activities that celebrates the harvest of Colorado Potatoes in the San Luis Valley. Saturday's festival includes food and craft vendors, a farm and field show, truck and semi-truck show, kids' games, mashed potato dunk tank, chef demonstrations and the 5K Tater Tot/Spud Run.

Trapper Days

FORT LUPTON — Citizens, businesses and organizations will come together in Fort Lupton this weekend for the annual Trapper Days celebration. Held in downtown on Saturday, this year’s Trapper Days features food trucks, pancake breakfast, live music, pizza competition, duck race, beer garden, games and vendors. The Trapper Days Parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Mead Community Day

MEAD — A festival built around family and community, the annual Mead Community Day returns Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The day of games and activities, live music, vendor booths, food trucks, beverage garden and fireworks happens at Mead Town Park. The Mead Community Day & Homecoming parade will be held Friday at 4:30 p.m. Hazel Miller & the Collective and Bryan White are on this year's music lineup.

Westwood Chile Fest

DENVER — The Westwood Chile Fest celebrates the Hispanic-centric cultures that make up much of Denver’s Westwood neighborhood. Saturday's festival is free and open to the public from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will have live music, art, food and drink vendors and family-friendly activities including bounce house and carnival games.

Nick's Chile Fest

AURORA — Nick's Garden Center will hold its annual Chile Fest on Saturday. Grab a bushel (or half) of Pueblo green chiles and soak in the smells of flame-roasted chiles. Nick's Café will be serving fresh pork green chile food items and the festival will also have food trucks, kettle corn and funnel cakes. Already have the fall feels? The first pumpkins of fall have also arrived at Nick's.

Friendship Powwow

DENVER — One of the Denver Art Museum's longest-running events returns this Saturday. The 34th annual Friendship Powwow and Native American Cultural Celebration begins at 10 a.m. with music and dance performances, artmaking opportunities, food, and artists and vendors showcasing jewelry, art, crafts and clothing. The Grand Entry begins at 11 a.m. inside the Denver Art Museum's Sie Welcome Center and Sturm Grand Pavilion. General admission at the museum is free Saturday.

Golden Sidewalk Sale

GOLDEN — Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Golden hosts its Sidewalk Sale where shoppers find deep discounts and fun times. Golden’s unique shops are going all-out with great prices on everything from outdoor gear and jewelry to clothing and artisan crafts. The sale is city-wide and most downtown Golden merchants are participating.

A Little Night Music

DENVER — "A Little Night Music" has inspired decades of theatre-lovers with its music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The winner of seven Tony Awards for its original 1973 production, the musical, well known for its iconic number "Send in the Clowns," traces the plotting and foibles of three affluent couples in circa-1900 Sweden. "A Little Night Music" plays the Wolf Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex through Sunday, Oct. 8. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Castle Rock Artfest

CASTLE ROCK — The 34th annual Castle Rock Artfest returns to downtown Castle Rock this weekend. This weekend's festival features more than 110 artists from across the country and live main stage entertainment. There will also be interactive exhibits for the kids, delicious food and beverage vendors and much more. Colorado Artfest at Castle Rock runs Saturday and Sunday at Perry Street and Festival Park with free admission each day.

Brighton Art in the Park

BRIGHTON — The annual City of Brighton Art in the Park festival will be held Saturday at Carmichael Park. This one-day festival gives attendees the opportunity to meet with local, regional, and international artists showcasing their best work, enjoy live musical performances, artist demonstrations and entertain children with interactive art activities.

ArtWalk on Main Street

LONGMONT — ArtWalk on Main Street in downtown Longmont on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Held on Main Street from 3rd Avenue to Longs Peak, there will be five stages of live music and five blocks of shopping, local art and activities.

New American Arts Festival

AURORA — The 3rd annual New American Arts Festival is an 21-day event that celebrates diversity and inclusivity in the performing arts. The free festival, which begins Saturday, will have dozens of performances of theatre, dance, storytelling, magic, music and spoken word at various venues.

While Colorado and Nebraska have the biggest college football game in the country this weekend, there are three other games happening in Colorado Springs, Greeley and Gunnison.

Utah State vs. Air Force

Saturday at 6 p.m.

Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs

Tickets at GoAirForceFalcons.com

Incarnate Word vs. Northern Colorado

Saturday at 2 p.m.

Nottingham Field, Greeley

Tickets at UNCBears.com

Texas Permian Basin vs. Western Colorado

Saturday at 1 p.m.

Katy O. Rady Field, Gunnison

Tickets at GoMountaineers.com

Vail Oktoberfest

VAIL — With a gorgeous mountain backdrop and "European flair," Vail Oktoberfest has been named one of the ten greatest Oktoberfest celebrations in the United States by "USA Today." The festival, which runs Friday to Sunday at the Lionshead Village, will have Bavarian fare including brats, schnitzel sandwiches and pretzels. On the schedule this weekend are stein-lifting competitions, adult keg-bowling contests, bratwurst-eating contests, Bavarian costume contest and live music.

Union Peak Festival

COPPER MOUNTAIN — Union Peak Festival is a three-day festival happening Friday through Sunday at Copper Mountain celebrating the convergence of music, community and art. Spoon, Fitz and the Fantrums, Quinn XCII and more local bands and musicians will perform free concerts throughout the weekend in Copper’s Center Village. Fans can upgrade their experience with a VIP Pass for exclusive concert viewing and lounge space, food and drink perks and more.

Rist Canyon Mountain Festival

BELLVUE — Rist Canyon Mountain Festival is the annual fundraiser for the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department. This one-day event returns Saturday with live entertainment, silent auction, book tent, plant sale, kid’s activities, free admission, free parking, free ice cream and more.

Sunnyside Music Festival

DENVER — Denver's Chaffee Park is home to the Sunnyside Music Festival on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. This weekend's festival will have live music, yoga, food and drink.

International Heritage Festival

WHEAT RIDGE — The Colorado Folk Arts Council is celebrating 47 years of honoring folk dancing in Colorado with their annual International Heritage Festival and Oktoberfest on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Anderson Park. The celebration this weekend offers crafts, food, dance and German music.

Goodguys Car Show

LOVELAND — The Goodguys 25th Colorado Nationals is a giant car show at Loveland’s The Ranch Events Complex. The event will feature thousands of custom hot rods, muscle cars, restored classics and trucks up to 1997, a Specialty Auto Auction, autocross racing, live entertainment, food and vendors. Tickets to the main weekend event can be purchased at the gate or online at good-guys.com. The show runs Friday through Sunday.

Alpaca Days

CASTLE ROCK — Anyone interested in alpacas and their fabulous fleece & fiber should check out PacaBuddies Alpaca Days at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. Hug an alpaca, sit in on demonstrations and seminars, talk to local breeders and browse a huge selection of yarn, handmade items, fleece goods and artwork. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

Day Out With Thomas

GOLDEN — Thomas the Tank Engine is back in Colorado! The world's most popular train engine will pull into Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden for three weekends this month. Day Out With Thomas features train rides with a full-size Thomas the Tank Engine, live entertainment, scavenger hunt, hay bale maze, stage shows, sing-a-longs and photo opportunities. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9; Sunday, Sept. 10; Saturday, Sept. 16; Sunday, Sept. 17; Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24. Day Out With Thomas tickets are on sale at ColoradoRailroadMuseum.org.

Lafayette Brew Fest

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Brew Fest will feature breweries and cideries from within 75 miles of Lafayette. The festival runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Morrell Printing Solutions at 990 South Public Road. There will be live music from Slick Machine and souvenir cups.

Park Hill Beer Fest

DENVER — Park Hill Beer Fest is taking over Oneida Park in east Denver with a wide variety of breweries, cideries, and craft spirits pouring unlimited tasters for attendees while they get crunk in their flyest 90s looks. Local food trucks Radical Sasquatch Dumpling Company and Barbed Wire Reef, as well as Denver street food vendors G&B’s Fish & Chips and XLVII Bakery will be serving up fresh eats. Commemorative cups are included in all tickets. The Park Hill Beer Fest runs 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Palmer Lake Wine Festival

PALMER LAKE — The 4th annual Palmer Lake Wine Festival begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at Palmer Lake Regional Recreation Area. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Tri-Lakes Cares. The festival offers 25 Colorado wineries with live music, food and gift vendors. All attendees will receive a free Palmer Lake Wine Festival souvenir tasting glass and wine tote.

Antique Bottle Collectors of Colorado Show

CASTLE ROCK — The 56th annual Antique Bottle Collectors of Colorado Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Douglas County Fairgrounds at Kirk Hall. The show offers not only antique bottles for sale, but also antiques of every kind, glassware, all types of collectibles and advertising.

Meeker Classic Sheepdog Championship Trials

MEEKER — The 36th annual Meeker Classic, a five-day sheep herding competition, continues through Sunday. The object of the sheepdog trials is to test the dog’s ability to manage/maneuver sheep in a calm, controlled manner. On the Meeker course, dogs are sent 600 yards to fetch the sheep and then bring them into the infield while working them quietly and safely through a set of obstacles. The event also offers an art show, craft and fiber vendors, food, weaving, felting, pottery, painting and leatherwork demonstrations, Celtic music, flyball and dog agility demonstrations.

Spaghetti Dinner Drive-thru

COMMERCE CITY — The South Adams County Fire Fighters Association is hosting its 62nd annual Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday. The family-friendly drive-thru event begins at 2 p.m. at two locations: Station 23 at 6550 East 72nd Avenue and Station 28 at 10326 Walden Street. Proceeds go to the South Adams Fire Fighters Association. Get your tickets online.

Rocky Mountain Archtop Guitar Festival

ARVADA — The Rocky Mountain Archtop Guitar Festival features more than 30 guitar builders showcasing their work alongside teachers, players and clinicians around Olde Town Arvada. Over 60 hours of music and 30 different workshops and clinics will be hosted all within walking distance. The festival runs Friday through Sunday.

Heroes and Villains Team Hope Walk and 5K Run

DENVER — The 19th annual Heroes and Villains Team Hope 5K Walk and Run is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Stapleton Central Park. Hosted by the Huntington's Disease Society of America's Rock Mountain Chapter, the walk aims to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington's disease and their families. To register or donate, click here.

6 Dot Dash 5K

LITTLETON — The National Federation of the Blind of Colorado 6 will host the 6th annual 6 Dot Dash 5K to raise awareness and funds for the National Federation of the Blind of Colorado/Colorado Center for the Blind. The walk is Saturday starting and finishing at the Colorado Center for the Blind.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

FORT MORGAN & STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Held annually in towns across the country, the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's aims to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

Steamboat Springs' West Lincoln Park will be home to a walk on Saturday. On-site registration will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 10 a.m. You can register online at Act.Alz.org.

Another walk will be held at Riverside Park in Fort Morgan on Saturday. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the walk is at 9:30 a.m. Registration can be completed at Act.Alz.org.





Longmont Fall Home Show

LONGMONT — Ready for some home inspiration? The Longmont Home Show will provide the opportunity to get ideas for home renovations while meeting vendors and suppliers. You’ll find the latest in design trends, remodeling, automation and outdoor living. The Longmont Fall Home Show will be held at the Boulder County Fairgrounds on Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

RBD

DENVER — Mexican pop supergroup RBD are on a world tour after a nearly 15-year hiatus. The group will stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday at 8 p.m. RBD gained popularity from Televisa's telenovela "Rebelde." The group sold over 15 million records while active from 2004 to 2009 with hit singles like "Salvame," "Tu Amor," and "Ser O Parecer." Tickets are being sold at Ticketmaster.com.

Wu-Tang Clan

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — The Wu-Tang Clan and Run the Jewels play Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in the Denver Tech Center at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The concert also includes Deltron 3030 featuring Del The Funky Homosapien, Dan the Automator, and Kid Koala. Tickets are available at AXS.com.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and although summer is flying by, but there's still time to catch a show at one of the world's best venues.

Concerts at Red Rocks are scheduled through Friday, Nov. 12, when Of the Trees with Barclay Crenshaw, Yheti, kLL sMTH, and The Librarian close out the 2023 season.

Movies this weekend

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” officially became the biggest movie of 2023 with over $1.36 billion globally, surpassing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” while Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” sailed past $850 million globally to become the No. 3 movie of the year and Nolan’s third highest grossing.

The third installment in the Denzel Washington-led “Equalizer” franchise topped the domestic box office last weekend.

New movies this weekend

The Nun II

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Last weekend's box office

“The Equalizer 3,” $34.5 million. “Barbie,” $10.6 million. “Blue Beetle,” $7.3 million. “Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story,” $6.6 million. “Oppenheimer,” $5.5 million. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” $4.8 million. “Bottoms,” $3 million. “Meg 2: The Trench,” $2.9 million. “Strays,” $2.5 million. “Talk to Me,” $1.8 million.

