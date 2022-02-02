9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Feb. 4-6

The Colorado Ballet opens its newest production and golden retrievers gather in Golden.

COLORADO, USA — Happy February!

From ballet and ice fishing to golden retrievers and chocolate, there's no shortage of festivals, expos, performance art and sporting events this first weekend of February. Enjoy this football-free weekend and check out one of these happenings in the Centennial State.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Downtown Winter Fest will kick off the Winter Olympics at the plaza of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5. There will be sport and cultural demonstrations, live music, beer garden and Olympic competition on the jumbotron. The event is free and open to the public.

Following the Downtown Winter Fest celebration on Saturday, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum will host the Beijing Winter Fest celebration through March 13. Team USA fans will enjoy athlete meet and greets, sport demonstrations and more.

GOLDEN — Goldens in Golden is back on Saturday, Feb. 5 for a celebration of International Golden Retriever Day. Humans and their well-behaved golden retrievers are invited to gather at the Golden Visitors Center starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Golden retriever gathering will walk down Washington Avenue for a group photo near the "Welcome to Golden" arch. The event celebrates these popular pooches with lots of fun, fanfare, fluff and photo ops.

DENVER — Colorado Ballet's newest production opens Friday, Feb. 4 for an eight-performance run at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. With spectacular sets, costumes and special effects, the magical ballet "Romeo & Juliet" sees Derek Deane's choreography set to the music of Sergei Prokofiev, performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. Romeo & Juliet plays through Sunday, Feb. 13. For tickets, head to ColoradoBallet.org.

DENVER — The DCPA Theatre Company holds the world premiere of "Rattlesnake Kate" this weekend at the newly-renovated Wolf Theatre. The story of infamous Greeley frontierswoman Kate Slaughterback inspired musician Neyla Pekarek and playwright Karen Hartman to create this new musical. Aurora native Pekarek released her debut solo album and the basis for the musical after touring and recording with the folk-rock band The Lumineers for eight years. Tickets for Rattlesnake Kate start at $30 and may be purchased at DenverCenter.org.

ARVADA — Olde Town Arvada will be a chocolate lovers' paradise during this weekend's A Chocolate Affair. The chocolate festival offers fun activities including a treasure hunt and chocolate samplings. Proceeds from the event — which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 — will benefit Ralston House Child Advocacy Center.

BRIGHTON — The 10th annual Bald Eagle Festival will be held Saturday, Feb. 3 at Barr Lake State Park. The event offers crafts for kids, life-size eagle fest construction, guided hike and live raptor presentation for kids of all ages. The Bald Eagle Festival begins with a guided hike Saturday at 9 a.m.

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony will perform the epic score to Disney's Fantasia for two performances this weekend. The groundbreaking marriage of symphonic music and animation will be performed live by the orchestra with footage shown above on the big screen. The performances on Friday and Saturday include repertoire from the original 1940 version and Fantasia 2000 including "The Sorcerer’s Apprentice," Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, and Suite from The Nutcracker.

DENVER — Lose some sweat before next weekend's big game at the Super Bowl 5K. Denver's Wash Park is the site of Denver's largest Super Bowl Run. The event features a 5K Run & Walk as well as a Kids Fun Run. Participants should come dressed in their craziest football fan gear for the costume contest and post-race photo opportunities. The Super Bowl 5K gets underway at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. Race registration can be completed online.

WALDEN — Delaney Butte Lakes is the site of this weekend's Ice Fishing Contest in the North Park area. The contest pays out a $1,500 Grand Prize and down to a third place at $500. Hourly prizes are also awarded to the largest fish caught during that hour. The Delaney Butte Lakes Ice Fishing Contest is set for 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. Contest registration is available online.

EAGLE — Sylvan Lake State Park is the site of the 9th annual Showshoe for Peru 5K. The family-friendly community event, which helps to provide an education for youth in Peru, is open to all fitness levels and age groups. The event is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. Registration is available online and a virtual option is available as well.

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth are back in the Mile High City this weekend to take on the Calgary Roughnecks. The Mammoth and Roughnecks play Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at downtown Denver's Ball Arena. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

New this season, the Mammoth have a Party Zone between sections 108 and 118 where fans can enjoy games and entertainment with a rotating band and DJ appearances. The unique, standing-room-only area features a fun mix of yard games, drink options, social opportunities and more.

DENVER — Mile High Basketball continues this weekend with two games at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets host the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 followed by an afternoon game on Sunday, Feb. 6 with the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.

DENVER — Wrestling fans, rejoice! WWE Monday Night Raw will be held at Ball Arena on Monday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Big E, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Randy Orton and Riddle are among the wrestling stars scheduled to appear. "Raw" tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and BallArena.com starting at $20.

Movies this weekend

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" continues its long run at the North American movie box office. The Marvel superhero epic now has collected $737 million in North America, which puts it in fourth place on the list of the highest-grossing domestic releases of all time. The film has led the box office six times in its seven weeks of release.

New movies this weekend

Jackass Forever

Moonfall

The Wolf and the Lion

Last weekend's box office

Spider-Man: No Way Home — $11 million Scream — $7.2 million Sing 2 — $4.7 million Redeeming Love — $1.8 million The King's Man — $1.7 million







