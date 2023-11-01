9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: January 13-15

From the National Western Stock Show and Lafayette Oatmeal Festival, there's so much to do in Colorado this weekend.

COLORADO, USA — The National Western Stock Show is back for a second weekend and the annual International Sportsmen Expo and Wintersköl return this January weekend.

The Mammoth, Nuggets and Avalanche are all in the Mile High City this weekend as well. Don't forget about your New Year's resolutions, there are several refreshing 5K and 10K runs — because there's certainly more to do than watch football. Check out one of these fun events across Colorado this January weekend.

National Western Stock Show

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show is underway in the Mile High City. A tradition since 1906, this part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage. Whether you're a native Coloradan or a transplant to the Centennial State, you can't miss this annual event, which runs through Sunday, Jan. 22, at the National Western Complex and Denver Coliseum at Interstate 70 and Brighton Blvd. You haven’t experienced Denver until you’ve experienced the National Western Stock Show.

Lafayette Oatmeal Festival

LAFAYETTE — The 26th annual Lafayette Oatmeal Festival — a popular family event focusing on healthy lifestyle — kicks off Saturday, Jan. 14, with the traditional oatmeal breakfast at Pioneer Elementary School from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The festival features an oatmeal breakfast with over 75 toppings. A free shuttle will run from Flatirons Community Church.

International Sportsmen's Expo

DENVER — For more than 40 years the International Sportsmen's Expo has been the Rocky Mountain region's longest-running sportsmen show. Created for the whole family, the expo at the Colorado Convention Center is for all enthusiasts who enjoy the outdoors from experts to newcomers. The expo features hundreds of exhibitors from Colorado and around the world. To buy the latest gear, or learn more about fishing, hunting, camping and RVs, this expo is a must-see. Tickets are available online at AXS.com.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Marade

DENVER — Civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy is commemorated in Denver with what has grown to be one of the largest MLK Day celebrations in the U.S. — even larger than that of Washington D.C. The annual Marade on Monday starts at East Colfax Avenue south of City Park. Participants head west along Colfax, ending three miles later at Civic Center Park. Festivities run from 9:30 a.m. Monday until about 1 p.m.

Food drive

AURORA — The Town Center at Aurora and SECOR food bank will collect food to be dispersed within the community. The food drive occurs Saturday, Jan. 14, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. outside of the food court entrance at the Town Center. Members of the community can donate cans and non-perishable food items directly to SECOR food bank. In addition, QR codes will be available on site so that donations can be made to SECOR.

Orchid Showcase

DENVER — Denver Botanic Gardens' annual celebration of rare orchards is back. There will be hundreds of exotic blooms on display through Feb. 20. Included with admission to the Gardens, the Orchid Showcase is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Orangery. Colorado orchid grower Fantasy Orchids will be in the Orangery selling orchids on Jan. 14, 21 and 28, and Feb. 4, 11 and 18.

Wintersköl

ASPEN — The 72nd annual Wintersköl runs Thursday to Sunday in Aspen. The four-day celebration features on-mountain activities, snow sculptures and torchlight descent down Aspen Mountain. A bonfire begins Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Wagner Park and torchlight descent and fireworks are planned at 8 p.m. Look for Wintersköl snow sculptures each day on the Mill Street Mall.

Colorado Bridal Show

DENVER — Are you — or someone you know — tying the knot in 2023? The Colorado Bridal Show is your one-stop shop for wedding planning, gowns, flowers, samples, prizes and more. The Colorado Bridal Show will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denver. Show tickets can be purchased online.

Polar Bear 5K

DENVER — The Polar Bear 5K begins at 9 a.m. Sunday at Denver's Washington Park. All participants receive get a Polar Bear long sleeve shirt, photos, refreshments and finisher's medal. A free Kids Fun Run will take place just before the 5K. Polar Bear 5K registration can be completed online.

Prairie Dog Half, 10K & 5K

LOUISVILLE — If you're looking to keep your New Year's resolutions at least through January, head to Louisville for one the fun Prairie Dog races this Sunday. With a half marathon, 5K and 10K, there's a length for all skill levels. The races will be held at Coal Creek Golf Course. All participants will receive a long-sleeved t-shirt and finisher's pint glass. You can register online.

Colorado Mammoth vs. Saskatchewan Rush

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth — who celebrated their National Lacrosse League (NLL) championship last week with a new banner and huge diamond rings — returns to Ball Arena for their second home game of the season. The Mammoth host Saskatchewan Rush at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Tickets start at $26 at Ticketmaster.com.

The Mammoth stand king of the NLL for the first time in 16 years. The Mammoth captured their first, only previous title, back in 2006.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Ottawa Senators

DENVER — The world champion Colorado Avalanche are back at Ball Arena on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Avs host Ottawa at 5 p.m. Find your perfect seat at Ticketmaster.com.

Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic

DENVER — Mile High Basketball returns to downtown Denver on Sunday, Jan. 15, when the Denver Nuggets host the Orlando Magic. The Nuggets and Magic are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. Sunday at Ball Arena. Ticketmaster.com is the place for Nuggets tickets.

Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé

DENVER — Colorado Symphony returns to action at Boettcher Concert Hall for three performances of Ravel's "Daphnis et Chloé." The program opens with Lili Boulanger’s "D’un matin de printemps" and also includes Szymanowski’s First Violin Concerto. Colorado Symphony performs Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Denver.

Movies this weekend

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is continuing its domination at the box office. The sci-fi epic has surpassed $500 million domestically and $1.7 billion globally. After dominating the otherwise lackluster holiday corridor, the “Avatar” sequel is nearly matching the original's pace.

The Blumhouse evil-doll horror film "M3gan" got off to a killer start, debuting with $30.2 million in ticket sales.

Opening this weekend

Plane

A Man Called Otto

The Devil Conspiracy

Last weekend's box office

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” $45 million.

“M3gan,” $30.2 million.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” $13.1 million.

“A Man Called Otto,” $4.2 million.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” $4 million.

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” $2.4 million.

“The Whale,” $1.5 million.

“Babylon,” $1.4 million.

“Violent Night,” $740,000.

“The Menu,” $713,000.

