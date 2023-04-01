9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: January 6-8

From the National Western Stock Show and the Ultimate RV Show, there's so much to do in Colorado this weekend.

COLORADO, USA — A Colorado tradition since 1906 returns this weekend!

Part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair, the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Mile High City each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage. The "Best 16 Days in January" get underway this Saturday.

National Western Stock Show and Rodeo

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show is back. A tradition since 1906, this part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage. Whether you're a native Coloradan or a transplant to the Centennial State, you can't miss this annual event, which runs through Sunday, Jan. 22, at the National Western Complex and Denver Coliseum at Interstate 70 and Brighton Boulevard. You haven’t experienced Denver until you’ve experienced the National Western Stock Show.

Ultimate RV Show

DENVER — The Colorado RV Adventure & Travel Show returns to the Colorado Convention Center this weekend as the Ultimate RV Show. The event is one of the region's largest RV shows and will offer attendees a chance to check out over 200 different units, from compact, lightweight tent trailers to truck campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class-A motorhomes. For the first time in the show's history, pre-owned inventory, along with new RVs, will be available at show-only special pricing. The Ultimate RV Show runs Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center with free admission.

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

DENVER — Week 18 of the NFL regular season is here. The expanded regular season (thankfully) concludes this weekend for the dreadful Denver Broncos. The Broncos are already eliminated from the playoffs, while the visiting Los Angeles Chargers are battling for a spot in the AFC playoffs. The Broncos (4-12) and Chargers (10-6) kick off at 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. If you're in the mood to attend, many tickets are being sold at a discount at Ticketmaster.com.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert

DENVER — Relive the movie that started it all. Colorado Symphony will perform John Williams' iconic score to "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" while the movie plays on the big screen at Denver's Boettcher Concert Hall. Don’t miss this popular event as Harry, Ron and Hermione enchant the world all over again. The concert will be performed Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For tickets, check out ColoradoSymphony.org.

Colorado Mammoth vs. Calgary Roughnecks

DENVER — The champs are back! The world champion Colorado Mammoth begin their title defense at Ball Arena on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m., hosting the rival Calgary Roughnecks to start a four-game homestand. The team is planning to salute its fans while revealing the 2022 NLL Championship banner during the home opener. The Mammoth said theme nights, community events, unique jersey plans and more are in the works for the celebratory season at Ball Arena. Tickets start at $30 at Ticketmaster.com.

Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

DENVER — Mile High Basketball returns to downtown Denver this Friday night when the Denver Nuggets host the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nuggets and Cavs are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Ball Arena. Ticketmaster.com is the place for Nuggets tickets.

Home Building & Remodeling Show

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 27th annual Home Building & Remodeling Show is the largest home show in Colorado Springs. The event will bring the region's top exhibitors to the Norris-Penrose Event Center from Friday through Sunday. The show will feature exhibits and demonstrations from local and national companies, designed to help consumers through the process of home improvement. Tickets are $3 for adults at the door; children 18 and under are free.

Little Women

LAKEWOOD — Performance Now Theatre Company opens its production of "Little Women" this weekend at the Lakewood Cultural Center. The Tony Award-winning musical based on Louisa May Alcott's novel focuses on the four March sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth, Amy and their Marmee. The timeless story is brought to life in a musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. "Little Women" plays at the Lakewood Cultural Center through Sunday, Jan. 22.

Zoo Lights

DENVER — Denver Zoo is illuminated for its annual season Zoo Lights. The beloved Colorado tradition features over one million lights over the zoo's 80 acres. There will be ice carving artisans, seasonal cocktails and holiday treats. Zoo Lights will be lit through Sunday, Jan. 15. Most evenings sell out in advance and tickets will not be available at the door. Reserve your tickets at DenverZoo.org.

Movies this weekend

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is continuing its outstanding run at the box office. The James Cameron blockbuster added another $63 million for a huge total of $400 million in North America. “The Way of Water” is already the 15th highest global release ever, just behind the first “Black Panther.”

Opening this weekend

M3GAN

Last weekend's box office

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” $63 million. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” $16 million. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” $4.8 million. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” $4.2 million. “Babylon,” $2.7 million. “Violent Night,” $2.1 million. “The Whale,” $1.3 million. “The Fabelmans,” $1.1 million. “The Menu,” $1.1 million. “Strange World,” $538,000.

