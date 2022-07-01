9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: January 7-9

From the National Western Stock Show and Lafayette Oatmeal Festival, there's so much to do in Colorado this weekend.

COLORADO, USA — A Colorado tradition since 1906 returns this weekend!

Part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair, the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Mile High City each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage. The "Best 16 Days in January" get underway this Saturday.

From the National Western Stock Show and Lafayette Oatmeal Festival to the Broncos, Nuggets and Avalanche, there's so much to do in Colorado this weekend.

> Have an event tip? Send it here.

DENVER — For the first time in 24 months, the National Western Stock Show is back! A tradition since 1906, this part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage. Whether you're a native Coloradan or a transplant to the Centennial State, you can't miss this annual event, which runs through Sunday, Jan. 23 at the National Western Complex and Denver Coliseum at Interstate 70 and Brighton Boulevard. You haven’t experienced Denver until you’ve experienced the National Western Stock Show.

LAFAYETTE — The 25th annual Lafayette Oatmeal Festival — a popular family event focusing on healthy lifestyle — kicks off Saturday with the traditional oatmeal breakfast at The Gatehouse at 1055 S. 112th St. from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. It boasts the world’s largest toppings bar with 150 toppings.

The Lafayette Oatmeal 5K fun run/walk will be held virtually this year. It begins at 9:30 a.m. Race registration can be completed online here.

DENVER — The NFL's first-ever Week 18 of the regular season is here. The expanded regular season (thankfully) concludes this weekend for the dreadful Denver Broncos. The Broncos are already eliminated from the playoffs, while the visiting Kansas City Chiefs are playing for the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs. The Broncos (7-9) and Chiefs (11-5) kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. If you're in the mood to attend, many tickets are being sold at a discount at Ticketmaster.com.

DENVER — Famed Conductor Laureate and former Colorado Symphony Music Director Marin Alsop makes her return to Boettcher Concert Hall this weekend for three performances with the CSO. Alsop will lead a thrilling program of illustrious works including the suite from the ballet "Appalachian Spring," Barber’s Second Essay and the suite from Prokofiev’s "Romeo and Juliet." Reserve your seats at ColoradoSymphony.org.

DENVER — Mile High Basketball returns to downtown Denver this Friday night when the Denver Nuggets host the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets and Kings are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Friday at Ball Arena. Ticketmaster.com is the place for Nuggets tickets.

DENVER — During Saturday's Broncos game at nearby Empower Field, the Colorado Avalanche will play a game at Ball Arena. The Avs are hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs with face off scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday. Check out Ticketmaster.com for tickets.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado College men's hockey team is back at the brand-new Ed Robson Arena this weekend for a pair of games with St. Lawrence University. The CC Tigers and Saints are set to skate 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday in Colorado Springs.

DENVER — The WinterBALL 2022 vendor market and fundraiser will be held Saturday at Denver Milk Market. In addition to being a pop-up market, the event will serve as a fundraiser for the Marshall Fire relief effort through the Community Fund of Boulder County Wildfire Relief Fund. There will be a silent auction of local handcrafted items for sale benefitting the thousands without homes in our community. Held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, admission is free.

DENVER — Monkey around with the family at the Denver Zoo for a free day this Friday. The zoo always provides a wild time for families because there’s so much to do and see. Home to almost 3,000 animals representing more than 450 species, the Denver Zoo is among the most visited cultural destinations in Colorado. The zoo's first free admission day of 2022 is Friday, Jan. 7.

Movies this weekend

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is continuing its outstanding run at the box office. The Marvel blockbuster added another $52 million for a huge total of $600 million in North America. As January is always a slow time for new movies, Spidey should be able to top the new action flick "The 355" to lead the cinema box office for a fourth-straight weekend.

Opening this weekend

The 355

Last weekend's box office

Spider-Man: No Way Home — $56 million Sing 2 — $20.2 million The King's Man — $4.6 million American Underdog — $3.9 million The Matrix Resurrections — $3.8 million

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

NWSS: Livestock Exchange Building 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.