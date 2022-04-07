9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 8-10

County fair season begins in Colorado, Artsweek returns in Golden and a new roller coaster offers high-altitude thrills.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — The July heat is sure to be intense, but don't let that stop you from heading outside and experiencing a unique Colorado event.

We've found two dozen festivals, concerts, celebrations and events happening this weekend in every corner of Colorado. Be sure to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

Defiance

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Colorado is now home to the highest looping roller coaster in the country. Built into the side of Iron Mountain at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, the new Defiance coaster features a 102.3 degree, 110-foot freefall drop, which is the steepest freefall drop in the western United States.

A grand opening celebration for the new coaster will be held Saturday, July 9 at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. The grand opening celebration will have giveaways, swag and live music.

Defiance sits at 7,132 feet above sea level with views of the Colorado and Roaring Fork Rivers, Mount Sopris, South Canyon, Glenwood Canyon and Glenwood Springs during a 75-foot vertical climb.

ArtsWeek Golden

GOLDEN — Artsweek Golden returns from Thursday, July 7 through Friday, July 15. The 4th annual celebration of the arts features the Artsweek Golden Festival, a juried arts festival with local and national artists exhibiting their works, on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10. ArtsWeek Golden also has a Plein Air painting event, aerialist demonstrations, figurine painting, the FAC Unframed Gala and arts trivia. Many Golden restaurants are offering give back days and there will be featured exhibits at several Golden museums.

Colorado Black Arts Festival

DENVER — The 36th annual Colorado Black Arts Festival takes place Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10 at Denver’s City Park. This year's theme is New Horizons featuring The Original Lakeside, New Orleans Mardi Gras Indians, Mary Louise Lee Band, Gregory Goodloe, Bandan Koro, Conjunto Colores, Circle of Healing Event, The Ricky Earl Band, and Gospel. A complete event schedule can be found at COLBAF.org.

Breckenridge July Art Festival

BRECKENRIDGE — The 39th annual Breckenridge July Art Festival runs Thursday, July 7 through Saturday, July 9. The juried art show features artists in 13 categories who will be present to discuss their original work and do demonstrations. The free show opens at 10 a.m. daily.

The Art of Banksy

DENVER — This is the final weekend to see the largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world in the Mile High City. The Art of Banksy closes its doors in Denver on Sunday, July 10. The exhibition offers the rare opportunity to view authenticated and certified Banksy artworks rarely seen by the public. The Art of Banksy features more than 100 original Banksy works from private collectors across the globe. Tickets are on sale at BanksyExhibit.com.

CrossCurrents River Festival

DENVER — CrossCurrents is a free community event featuring water activities, live music, food trucks, beverages and kids' zone. The events is Saturday, July 9 from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Denver's Confluence Park. CrossCurrents benefits The Greenway Foundation, a local environmental non-profit that has been revitalizing rivers and reconnecting communities since 1974.

Park County Fair

FAIRPLAY — The Park County Fair begins Saturday, July 9 and the schedule is packed. The 2022 schedule includes 4-H shows, livestock shows, rodeos, parade, pancake breakfast, carnival, beer garden, kids’ activities, exhibits and live music. You can view a complete schedule at ParkCoFair.com.

Colorado Brewers Rendezvous

SALIDA — Seventy Colorado craft breweries will pour their latest and greatest at the Colorado Brewers Rendezvous on Saturday, July 9 at Riverside Park. The event kicks off with a Pre-Vous at Salida's Steam Plant Theater on Friday, July 8 with 20 breweries participating. This craft beer festival includes unlimited beer samplings, access to food vendors, and live music in the open mountain air.

Breckenridge Beer Festival

BRECKENRIDGE — The annual Breckenridge Beer Festival returns Saturday, July 9 at Beaver Run Resort. The festival has dozens of breweries on tap for tastings plus live music, VIP area, food and retail vendors. The Breckenridge Beer Festival runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Unlimited tasting, VIP experience, general admission and designated driver tickets are available online.

Centennial Brew-N-Que

CENTENNIAL — Centennial’s annual Brew-N-Que is Saturday, July 9 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Centennial Center Park. The event features local breweries, BBQ food trucks and live music by the ThreadBarons in the park's amphitheater. Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. Featured breweries include Halfpenny Brewing, Ratio Beerworks, Flying Embers, Elevated Seltzer, Baja Brewing Company, Sanitas Brewing Company, Two22 Brew, Spice Trade Brewing Co, Slalom Fox Cocktails, Max Taps Co, Woodchuck Hard Cider, Daychaser, Lifted Libations, and Tivoli.

Rhythm on the River

LONGMONT — The 2022 Rhythm on the River is Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9 at Roger's Grove in Longmont. The celebration of the community, art and music will have bands including Foxfeather, The 89s, Gasoline Pops, The Burroughs, Mojomama, Wellington Bullings, Many Mountains and more. There will be a free shuttle service running between the Fairgrounds parking lot and the Hover Street entrance to Roger's Grove.

Bobstock Music Festival

FORT MORGAN — Fort Morgan’s annual music festival is back on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9. The 2022 Bobstock Music Festival features Eve 6 on Friday and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas on Saturday. The two-day festival offers food vendors, kids’ games, rides and live music. Bobstock admission is free.

Styx, REO Speedwagon, Loverboy

DENVER — REO Speedwagon and Styx bring their legendary rock and roll to Colorado this weekend with special guest Loverboy. The "Live and UnZoomed" summer co-headlining summer tour will stop at Denver's Ball Arena on Friday, July 8. This is the fifth time REO Speedwagon and Styx have toured together and the first time in four years. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

The Ride Festival

TELLURIDE — The 10th annual Ride Festival is back in beautiful Telluride through Sunday, July 10. This year, the festival will feature five days of rootsy, rocking talent. Black Pistol Fire, Arc Angels, North Mississippi Allstars, Big Something, Suzanne Santo, Danielle Ponder, James McMurtry, Amber Lily, and Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown are among the artists scheduled to perform this weekend. Get your tickets at RideFestival.com.

Crested Butte Wildflower Festival

CRESTED BUTTE — The 365th annual Crested Butte Wildflower Festival begins Friday, July 8 and runs for ten days through Sunday, July 17. The festival offers more than 200 opportunities for hiking and walking, photography and art workshops, birding and butterfly outings, geology, geobotany, garden tours, cooking classes and backcountry Jeep tours. The festival's headquarters are located at the Old Historic Train Depot. To register for one of the many offerings, head to CrestedButteWildflowerFestival.com.

Music in the Mountains

DURANGO — Durango has been home to one of the premiere classical music festivals in the country for over 30 years. Music in the Mountains kicks off this weekend with concerts scheduled through Sunday, July 31. Tickets are available at MusicintheMountains.com. The music festival has free and ticketed rehearsals, lectures and concerts.

Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival

SNOWMASS VILLAGE — The Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival takes place Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10 in Snowmass Village. Festivalgoers are invited to embark on a journey filled with soul-shaking music, heart-opening yoga, mind-expanding workshops, lectures and art from eclectic-yet-refined selection musicians, yoga instructors and speakers.

Deer Trail Rodeo

DEER TRAIL — The world’s first rodeo celebrates its 153th anniversary this weekend. The Deer Trail Rodeo, held Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9, offers all traditional rodeo events plus mutton bustin’ and live music from Cody Canada and the Departed. A parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday in Deer Trail.

Rooftop Rodeo

ESTES PARK — The annual PRCA-sanctioned Rooftop Rodeo opened Wednesday in Estes Park and continues through Monday, July 11. A schedule of events and tickets are available at RooftopRodeo.com.

Rocky Mountain Antique Festival

LOVELAND — Antique dealers from 12 different states will be in Loveland this weekend selling antique items in jewelry, furniture, silver, western, Native American, shabby chic, art glass, pottery, vintage toys, kitchenware, postcards and more. The Rocky Mountain Antique Festival runs Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 at The Ranch Events Complex. Tickets are $6 online.

Cookie Chase 5K

DENVER — The Cookie Chase is Denver’s race that ends with cookies. Runners and walkers can take advantage of a flat, fast course at Sloan Lake Park and then enjoy fresh cookies at the finish. The 5K is Saturday, July 9 with start waves at 7:30 a.m., 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Participants receive cookies, race shirt, finisher's medal and photos.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Movies this weekend

After a seven-year wait, families flocked to "Minions: The Rise of Gru" last weekend. The fifth film in the "Despicable Me" franchise grossed more than $107 million to shatter the record for the Fourth of July weekend.

"Top Gun: Maverick" continues do bring in huge business after six weekends. The box office momentum is expected to continue with the release of Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder" this weekend.

New movies this weekend

Thor: Love and Thunder

Last weekend's box office

Minions: The Rise of Gru — $107 million Top Gun: Maverick — $25.8 million Elvis — $18.4 million Jurassic World: Dominion — $16.3 million The Black Phone — $12.2 million Lightyear — $6.4 million Mr. Malcolm's List — $0.8 million Everything Everywhere All at Once — $0.5 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — $0.4 million Jug Jugg Jeeyo — $0.3 million

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have a super weekend!







Defiance 1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16

5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16

9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16

13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16 1 / 16











SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.