Father's Day weekend in Colorado features Juneteenth, Cherry Blossom, Celtic, Strawberry, Renaissance, BBQ, car, music and street festivals.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — From festivals and rodeos to monster trucks and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this Father's Day weekend. Whether you're looking to brave the heat or are planning to stay inside, check out one of these fun events across Colorado.

Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts. Celebrate the season this weekend by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special.

Denver Nuggets Championship Parade

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are NBA champions for the first time after 47 years in the league. The Nuggets will celebrate their new championship trophy with a parade and rally Thursday. Hundreds of thousands are expected for the celebration in downtown Denver. The NBA championship parade will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Union Station.

9NEWS will broadcast the Nuggets' celebration from start to finish Thursday morning beginning at 4:30 a.m. on 9NEWS, 9NEWS.com and the 9NEWS+ streaming apps.

Cherry Blossom Festival

DENVER — The Cherry Blossom Festival at Sakura Square returns to Denver this Father's Day weekend. The 49th annual festival celebrates Japanese culture through music, dance, exhibits, arts, crafts, dance and food. Organized by the Sakura Foundation and Tri-State/Denver Buddist Temple, the festival will be held Saturday and Sunday at Sakura Square in the heart of downtown Denver. Admission to the festival is free.

Juneteenth Music Festival

DENVER — The Juneteenth Music Festival returns to Denver's Historic Five Points Neighborhood on Saturday and Sunday. The annual Juneteenth Parade kicks off the festivities, stepping off at 12 p.m. Saturday. The festival, at 27th and Welton Streets, features two days of live entertainment, food, retail and community vendors, interactive and educational activities, block parties and VIP areas. Hip-hop and R&B singer-songwriter Musiq Soulchild heads the line-up of performers. Check out the complete event schedule at JuneteenthMusicFestival.com.

Juneteenth Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 3rd annual Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival will be held Friday to Sunday at America the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs. The three-day festival is free and open to the public and more information can be found at CSJuneteenthFestival.com.

Juneteenth at CPRD

DENVER — Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (CPRD) will hold its Juneteenth celebrations on Friday and Saturday. "Inspired by The Culture" launches the two day-event on Friday evening and features an interactive performance of local musicians and attendees. The following day is free and open to the public. CPRD will present a dance performance by Cleo II and will host a series of compelling conversations beginning at 11 a.m.

Juneteenth Celebration

FORT COLLINS — The Juneteenth Celebration in Fort Collins runs Friday through Sunday. Events take place at Foothills Mall, Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County, and Colorado State University. Activities throughout the weekend include music, dancing, film screenings, vendor market, community picnic and 5K fun run.

Juneteenth in Erie

ERIE — Being Better Neighbors will host its 3rd annual Erie Juneteenth Celebration event on Saturday. The celebration will be held in downtown Erie on Briggs Street, between Moffat and Cheesman streets starting at 5 p.m. The family friendly event, which is free and open to the public, will feature a BBQ, DJ Drake, Soul School, kids activities, vendors and nonprofit organizations.

Illenium

DENVER — Illenium is preparing to play the biggest concert of his career at Colorado's biggest stadium. Colorado-based DJ and electronic dance music producer Illenium will headline "Trilogy: Colorado" at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday. The concert promises to be the biggest electronic dance music (EDM) concert ever in Colorado based on attendance and production. Ticket prices range from $456 in a standing-room pit section on the floor, to $16 for the upper level of the stadium at Ticketmaster.com.

Related Articles Denver stadium prepares for biggest EDM concert in Colorado history

Colorado Renaissance Festival

LARKSPUR — Take a magical tour through time and legend at the annual Colorado Renaissance Festival. The village streets of the festival are full of artisans selling original art, fresh baked goods, roasted turkey legs, steak on a stake and much more. There will be jousting, comedy shows and a cast of hundreds walking and performing throughout the faire. The Renaissance Festival runs on weekends through the first weekend of August. Tickets are available at ColoradoRenaissance.com.

Aladdin

DENVER — The hit Broadway musical "Aladdin" has returned to the Mile High City on its new national tour. "Aladdin" plays the Buell Theatre through Sunday. Filled with beauty, magic, comedy and spectacle, Disney's smash hit features the timeless songs from the 1992 animated movie including "Friend Like Me," "Prince Ali," and "A Whole New World," as well as new songs. For tickets, visit DenverCenter.org.

Strawberry Days

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Glenwood Springs' big summer festival is back for a 126th year. Strawberry Days will include three days of live music and main stage entertainment, interactive and creative kids’ activities, arts and crafts vendors, a food court and beer garden at Two Rivers Park. The Strawberry Days Parade will step off at 10 a.m. on Pitkin Avenue heading north. After the parade, free fresh strawberries and ice cream will be served at Two Rivers Park.

Colorado BBQ Challenge

COPPER MOUNTAIN — Copper Mountain will host the Colorado BBQ Challenge from Thursday through Saturday. The festival will be relocating from its home of 27 years on Main Street Frisco to Copper Mountain Resort. The Colorado BBQ Challenge is Colorado’s longest running barbeque competition and will continue to be sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society. For 2023, attendees can expect a similar event to years past, with BBQ, music, competitions and community.

Pikes Peak Celtic Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Celtic Festival returns this weekend to the Western Museum of Mining and Industry. The festival will be filled with the sounds of bagpipes, the smell of fish and chips, the sight of world champion Irish dancers and activities for every age. The massed bagpipe bands of the Western United States Pipe Band Association (WUSPBA) will be performing along with several Celtic rock bands. Celtic cuisine and beer will be available alongside arts and crafts vendors. The Pikes Peak Celtic Festival runs from Friday to Sunday. Tickets are sold only online at PikesPeakCelticFestival.com.

Evergreen Rodeo

EVERGREEN — Father's Day weekend means it is rodeo weekend in beautiful Evergreen. The Evergreen Rodeo parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Evergreen. The parade will have more than 100 entries including marching bands, floats, horses, carriages, antique cars and farm equipment. Rodeo performances will take place Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon at the El Pinal Rodeo Grounds on Highway 74 at Stagecoach Blvd. Tickets are available online at EvergreenRodeo.com.

Kremmling Days

KREMMLING — Kremmling is honoring its history this weekend with its three-day Kremmling Days festival. The festival begins Friday with a community BBQ, live music, beer garden, vendors and kids' zone. A pancake breakfast begins the festivities on Saturday, followed by the Mustang Mile Race, parade, live music, beer garden, kids' activities and more. Another pancake breakfast and community church service are planned for Sunday.

FIBArk Whitewater Festival

SALIDA — The nation's oldest whitewater festival begins Thursday in downtown Salida. This year marks the 75th anniversary of FIBArk — "First in Boating on the Arkansas" — which has been held every June since 1949. There are numerous land and water events including 5K and 10K races, kids' fun run, mountain bike races, raft and kayak events and more. The festival and four days of music are free. To see a complete schedule, visit FIBArk.com.

Vail Craft Beer Classic

VAIL — Colorado's highest-altitude beer tasting pairs beer with adventure for two days of events. Paired beer dinners, mountain biking with a brewer and hundreds of craft beers to sample in Vail Village are just a few parts of the 7th annual Vail Craft Beer Classic on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available online. To see a complete schedule, visit VailCraftBeerClassic.com.

Fire Parade & Muster

LITTLETON — Fire engine buffs will converge on Littleton on Saturday for the 37th annual Fire Truck Parade and Muster. This free and family-friendly event kicks off with a 9 a.m. parade at Bannock and Littleton Boulevard that will travel down Littleton's Main Street and then "muster" at Arapahoe Community College. There will be classic fire trucks, modern fire engines, free fire truck rides, a kids' fire safety obstacle course and aerial platform trucks will hoist their ladders sky-high to spray water on the crowds below.

Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup

CRIPPLE CREEK — The 35th annual Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup is coming to both the Pikes Peak International Raceway (PPIR) and to Cripple Creek. Events will be held at PPIR on Wednesday and Thursday, then a mountain tour will convoy a wave of Mustangs to Cripple Creek Friday afternoon. On Saturday, the event will bring several hundred classic and modern Ford Mustangs to Bennett Avenue in downtown Cripple Creek for a show-and-shine event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To see a complete schedule, visit RockyMountainMustangRoundup.org.

Classic Rock Cruise-In Car Show

CASTLE ROCK — The annual Classic Rock Cruise-In Car Show will transform historic downtown Castle Rock into a showplace of cool cars, trucks and specialty vehicles on Saturday. The event offers cars, shops, live music, restaurants, attractions for the kids and specialty vendor booths at Castle Rock's Wilcox Square from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Venture Out Fest

WINTER PARK — Winter Park Resort will host two days of free activities and adventure during its summer opening Venture Out Fest. The weekend offers the high-flying Dock Dogs competitions, free concerts including Orchard Creek Band, Whitewater Ramble, Moonstone Quill, fly fishing demos, and volleyball tournaments. Venture Out Fest takes place Friday and Saturday.

Dirty Heads & Stick Figure & Atmosphere

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Reggae rock band Dirty Heads will team with the bands Stick Figure and Atmosphere for a concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. Doors open at 4 p.m. Friday. Tickets are sold through AXS.com.

Estes Park Marathon

ESTES PARK — Runners of all abilities can head to Estes Park this weekend for a series of running events. Considered one of America's most scenic marathon courses, the Estes Park Marathon is scheduled for Sunday with a full marathon and half marathon. The Longs Peak 5K and kids fun run are Saturday. Registration for all events is available online at EPMarathon.org.

Father's Day 5K

FORT COLLINS — The 26th annual Father’s Day 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday at Foothills Mall in Fort Collins. A post-race party will offer local beer, food and live music. Registration can be completed online.

Father’s Day Classic

ARVADA — One of Arvada’s favorite events is back on Father’s Day at APEX Center. The Father’s Day Classic features 10 mile, 5K and 10K events, plus a one-mile out-and-back fun run/walk. All are welcome at Sunday’s events including walkers, joggers and speed demons.

Copper Mountain Bacon Burner 5K

COPPER MOUNTAIN — Before participants eat BBQ this weekend at Copper Mountain, they can get in a little fitness with the Copper Mountain Bacon Burner 5K. The 3.8-mile run begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Copper Mountain. Head to TownofFrisco.com to register for the Bacon Burner 6K.

Thunder on the Mountain

MORRISON — Thunder on the Mountain is a one-of-a-kind racing event each Father’s Day weekend at Bandimere Speedway. The under-the-lights show on Saturday features 250-mph top alcohol dragsters, funny cars and more. Thunder on the Mountain details and tickets can be found at Bandimere.com.

Monster Truck Show

DACONO — Monster trucks will take over Colorado National Speedway this weekend for a special Father’s Day Super Sunday Monster Truck Show. All online tickets include access to the event’s pit party at 4 p.m. and the 5:30 p.m. main event. For tickets, visit ColoradoSpeedway.com.

Monster Truck Charity Palooza

AURORA — The Monster Truck Charity Palooza features monster truck rides, a car show, raffles, DJ and food trucks. The free event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at 19501 E. 23rd Ave. in east Aurora.

WOW! Family FUNdraiser: Summer Carnival

LAFAYETTE — WOW! Children's Museum's Summer Carnival takes place Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This summer carnival features games, photo booth, silent auction, prizes, hot dogs, popcorn bar, pie throw and cotton candy. Proceeds go directly to supporting WOW!’s Play for All Initiative.

Packed with fun for the whole family, this summer carnival features games, Shutterbus photo booth, a silent auction, and plenty of amazing prizes. Guests will enjoy hot dogs (including veggie dogs!), a popcorn bar with all your favorite toppings, fresh spun cotton candy, a pie-throw and more!

1940s Ball

BOULDER — The 13th annual 1940s Ball will transport guests back to simpler times through music, costumes, a pin-up girl contest, food, drinks and dancing. Attendees will have the opportunity to step into Hollywood’s World War II planes, have their photos taken with 1940s cars, stop by Casablanca's Rick's Café, mingle with WWII re-enactors, and dance the night away under the stars. The Glenn Miller Orchestra and other vintage acts and big bands will provide vintage music. Doors open at 4 p.m. on Saturday for the USO-style celebration. Tickets, photos, costume inspiration and information are available at 1940sball.org.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule (announced so far) is still growing into the autumn.

The 39 Steps

DENVER — "The 39 Steps" at Denver's Singleton Theatre is a fresh take on an all-time favorite. Returning to the Denver Center after a run in 2010, the production combines a masterpiece by Alfred Hitchcock with a juicy spy novel and adds a large splash of Monty Python humor. "The 39 Steps" continues through Sunday, June 18. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Driving Miss Daisy

AURORA — Vintage Theatre Productions presents "Driving Miss Daisy" through July 9 at Vintage Theatre. When the elderly Miss Daisy has an accident that prevents her from driving her son hires Hoke Colburn, an African-American, to drive her. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Monday, June 12, at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $34 and available by calling 303-856-7830 or online at VintageTheatre.org.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

LAKEWOOD — Performance Now Theatre Company presents "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" at the Lakewood Cultural Center. Based on the 1988 comedy film, "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" is about two con men living on the French Riviera. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at PerformanceNow.org or by calling 303-987-7845.

Miss Rhythm: The Legend of Ruth Brown

DENVER — "Miss Rhythm – The Legend of Ruth Brown" is the newest production at the Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. This intimate cabaret experience explores the life and times of R&B legend Ruth Brown through story and song, accompanied by a five-piece jazz band. Before Etta James, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner, there was Ruth Brown, a rhythm and blues singer known for her hits “Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean,” “Teardrops From My Eyes” and “5-10-15 Hours.” Her powerhouse voice and sassy squeal brought such success to Atlantic Records it was deemed "the house that Ruth built." The production will continue through Oct. 15.

Free Day at DMNS

DENVER — The entire Denver Museum of Nature and Science is open for free on Monday for Juneteenth, except for the temporary exhibitions, planetarium and Infinity Theater which require an additional charge. See enormous dinosaur fossils that roamed the Earth millions of years ago or learn about the human body’s capabilities in “Expedition Health.”

Jane Goodall’s Reasons for Hope

DENVER — "Jane Goodall’s Reasons for Hope" is the newest IMAX film to open at Denver Museum of Nature & Science. The captivating giant screen film was inspired by the life and philosophy of Dr. Jane Goodall. Through inspiring stories and breathtaking visuals, this film instills a renewed sense of optimism and empowers audiences to become catalysts for positive change in our world. Tickets for the new Infinity Theater are available at DMNS.org.

Denver Trolley

DENVER — The historic Denver Trolley has run along the South Platte River for more than 30 years. This summer, the trolley will operate Thursdays through Mondays beginning at 10 a.m. with the last departure at 5 p.m. The Denver Trolley departs from the home platform at REI/Confluence Park every 30 minutes. Roundtrip rides last about 25 minutes and include a narration about the surrounding area.

The North Pole: Santa's Workshop

CASCADE — Colorado's favorite Christmas-themed amusement park is open for the season. Home to Santa's village and the jolly old elf himself, The North Pole: Santa’s Workshop, located at 7,500 feet at the foot of Pikes Peak west of Colorado Springs, opened last weekend and will now remain open through Christmas. With vintage rides and sweet treats, the park as been spreading Christmas cheer since 1956.

City Park Farmers Market

DENVER — The City Park Farmers Market is back at Denver City Park every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year's market features an expanded lineup of more than 100 vendors, chef demos, weekly yoga, live music and a grassy community gathering space. City Park Farmers Market will be open Saturdays through Oct. 28 at East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street.

Movies this weekend

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” took the No. 1 spot in its first weekend in North American theaters last weekend, but “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” wasn't too far behind.

The summer movie season picks up heat with major new films coming nearly every week. This weekend, family audiences get Pixar’s “Elemental” while the superhero crowd can catch up with “The Flash.”

Opening this weekend

The Flash

Elemental

Last weekend's box office

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” $60.5 million. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” $55.4 million. “The Little Mermaid,” $22.3 million. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” $7 million. “The Boogeyman,” $6.9 million. “Fast X,” $5.2 million. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” $2.1 million. “About My Father,” $845,000. “The Machine,” $575,000. “Past Lives,” $520,772.

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have a nice weekend!

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.