Father's Day weekend in Colorado features Juneteenth, Greek, Celtic, Renaissance, BBQ, car, music and street festivals.

COLORADO, USA — From festivals and rodeos to monster trucks and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this Father's Day weekend. Whether you're looking to brave the heat or are planning to stay inside, check out one of these fun events across Colorado.

Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts. Celebrate the season this weekend by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special.

Juneteenth Music Festival

DENVER — The Juneteenth Music Festival returns to Denver's Historic Five Points Neighborhood on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19. The annual Juneteenth Parade kicks off the festivities, stepping off at 11 a.m. Saturday. The festival, at 27th and Welton Streets, features two days of live entertainment, food, retail and community vendors, interactive and educational activities, block parties and VIP areas. This year, the festival welcomes headliners MC Dave East on Saturday and Twista on Sunday. Check out the complete event schedule at JuneteenthMusicFestival.com.

Juneteenth Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2nd annual Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival will be held Friday, June 17, to Sunday, June 19, at America the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs. The three-day festival is free and open to the public and more information can be found at CSJuneteenthFestival.com.

Juneteenth at CPRD

DENVER — Denver’s reputation for presenting one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations will include a robust program at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (CPRD). CPRD and the Colorado Black Caucus present a collaboration between poet laureate Nikki Giovanni and Denver jazz icon Javon Jackson on Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, during events at the CPRD Theatre at 119 Park Avenue West in Denver. A jazz concert, a panel discussion about communications and journalism impact “Black Voices Matter,” and a poetry keynote, along with a CPRD Ensemble performance, offer entertainment and education for people of all ages. Visit CleoParkerDance.org/Juneteenth or CleoParkerDance.org/Tickets for event details and links to Denver Juneteenth events, and DenverFilm.org for events at the Sie FilmCenter.

Juneteenth Celebration

FORT COLLINS — The first weekend-long Juneteenth Celebration in Fort Collins is set for Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19. Events take place at Foothills Mall, Rolland Moore Park, and the Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County-Fort Collins. Activities throughout the weekend include live music and dancing, educational workshops, seminars celebrating Black culture, a family-friendly bike ride and yoga.

Denver Greek Festival

DENVER — Opa! An annual Colorado tradition is back this weekend. The Denver Greek Festival returns to its full form this weekend after being canceled in 2020 and transforming into a drive-thru festival in 2021. The 55th annual event takes place Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19, on the grounds of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral (the big gold dome) at East Alameda Avenue and Leetsdale Drive.

Hosted by the parishioners of the Assumption Cathedral, the Denver Greek Festival celebrates Greek culture with homemade food, dancing, live entertainment, music, Greek foods, beers and wines. Festival organizers said there will be live Greek music throughout the festival, as well as youth and adult dance performances on all three days.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

LARKSPUR — Take a magical tour through time and legend at the annual Colorado Renaissance Festival. The village streets of the festival are full of artisans selling original art, fresh baked goods, roasted turkey legs, steak on a stake and much more. There will be jousting, comedy shows and a cast of hundreds walking and performing throughout the faire. The Renaissance Festival runs on weekends through the first weekend of August. Tickets are available at ColoradoRenaissance.com.

Denver BBQ Festival

DENVER — Some of the country's most award-winning BBQ legends will be at Empower Field at Mile High this weekend for the 4th annual Denver BBQ Festival. Admission to the festival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday is free with VIP tickets, "elevated experience" tickets, tasty BBQ and beverages available for purchase. The festival will have live music, world-class pitmasters and restaurants from across the nation. All-inclusive VIP Pit Pass tickets are available for the biggest BBQ fans at DenverBBQFest.com.

Frisco BBQ Challenge

FRISCO — The 27th annual Frisco BBQ Challenge returns to Frisco Main Street on Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, for two days of BBQ, music, and community. For 2022, BBQ attendees can expect a smaller event without the bouncy houses, carnival style food, mechanical bulls, whiskey tours, chef demos, or the firefighter cook-offs of years past. The Frisco BBQ Challenge is Colorado’s longest running barbeque competition and continues to be sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society.

Adams County Pride

BRIGHTON — The first annual Adams County Pride is Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverdale Regional Park. The free event offers entertainment, community resources, food, drinks, and family-friendly activities. Food and beer vendors will begin serving at 11 a.m. and parking is free. A ticketed concert with Todrick Hall and special guest Vincint begins at 7 p.m.

Pikes Peak Celtic Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Celtic Festival returns this weekend to the Western Museum of Mining and Industry. The festival will be filled with the sounds of bagpipes, the smell of fish and chips, the sight of world champion Irish dancers and activities for every age. The massed bagpipe bands of the Western United States Pipe Band Association (WUSPBA) will be performing along with several Celtic rock bands. Celtic cuisine and beer will be available alongside arts and crafts vendors. The Pikes Peak Celtic Festival runs from Friday, June 17, to Sunday, June 19. Tickets are sold only online at PikesPeakCelticFestival.com.

Evergreen Rodeo

EVERGREEN — Father's Day weekend means it is rodeo weekend in beautiful Evergreen. The Evergreen Rodeo parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, in downtown Evergreen. The parade will have more than 100 entries including marching bands, floats, horses, carriages, antique cars and farm equipment. Rodeo performances will take place Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon at the El Pinal Rodeo Grounds on Highway 74 at Stagecoach Blvd. Tickets are available online at EvergreenRodeo.com.

Kremmling Days

KREMMLING — Kremmling is honoring its history this weekend with its three-day Kremmling Days festival. The festival begins Friday, June 17, with a community BBQ, live music, beer garden, vendors and kids' zone. A pancake breakfast begins the festivities on Saturday, followed by the Mustang Mile Race, parade, live music, beer garden, kids' activities and more. Another pancake breakfast and community church service are planned for Sunday.

Stanley Cup Final Game 2

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are back at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, June 18, for Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final. The Avs are have a 1-0 series lead after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in overtime of Game 1 of the best-of-seven series. If you can't get a ticket into the game, watch parties are planned at McGregor Square and the Tivoli Brewing Quad.

FIBArk Whitewater Festival

SALIDA — The nation's oldest whitewater festival begins Thursday, June 16, in downtown Salida. This year marks the 74th anniversary of FIBArk — "First in Boating on the Arkansas" — which has been held every June since 1949. There are numerous land and water events including 5K and 10K races, kids' fun run, mountain bike races, raft and kayak events and more. The festival and four days of music are free. To see a complete schedule, visit FIBArk.com.

Boulder Market

BOULDER — The 20th annual Boulder Market is Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Great Lawn of Boulder High School at 13th and Arapahoe. At the market you will find vendors featuring visual art, handmade items and unique treasures. You will have the opportunity to meet and talk with the artists, enjoy a live musical performance and entertain your family for free.

16th Street Fair

DENVER — The 16th Street Fair, an annual celebration of fine art, handcrafted goods and the 16th Street Mall, returns to downtown Denver on Sunday, June 19. Downtown's premiere art and crafts festival will have emerging and established artists along the 16th Street Mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Glamp AF Summer Market

DENVER — Dairy Block is partnering with American Field for the 2nd annual Glamp AF Summer Market, a curated outdoor series taking place Friday, June 17, to Sunday, June 19. The market will celebrate all things outdoors – from Rocky Mountain camping and hiking to summer road trips, featuring a curated selection of outdoor and lifestyle goods by top Colorado merchants.

Vail Craft Beer Classic

VAIL — Colorado's highest-altitude beer tasting pairs beer with adventure for two days of events. Paired beer dinners, mountain biking with a brewer and hundreds of craft beers to sample in Vail Village are just a few parts of the Vail Craft Beer Classic on Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18. Tickets are available online. To see a complete schedule, visit VailCraftBeerClassic.com.

Big Queer Beerfest

DENVER — Goldspot Brewing and Lady Justice Brewing will co-host the 2nd annual Big Queer Beerfest at the brand new Town Hall Collaborative on Saturday, June 18, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. More than 30 Colorado craft breweries will be in attendance to sell beers and raise funds for organizations that benefit Colorado’s LGBTQIA+ community. Pre-sale purchases of tokens and VIP packages are encouraged to lessen the time waiting in line at the festival.

Brewsology Brewfest

DENVER — Beer lovers are invited to the Brewsology Brewfest at the History Colorado Center on Saturday, June 18, from 7 to 11 p.m., with an early admission ticket tier starting at 6 p.m. Taking over the History Colorado Center after hours, the event will feature dozens of craft breweries and cideries with 100 options to sample. Attendees will get to experience historic beers, recreations of ancient recipes, retired craft classics and popular historic styles. Guests will also get access to all of the History Colorado Center’s thought-provoking exhibitions.

Arvada on Tap

ARVADA — Arvada on Tap – a craft beer and BBQ festival – returns on Saturday, June 18, at the Ralston Park Addition at 64th and Quail. Admission to the festival includes entry, unlimited beer tastings from local breweries, live music, access to community vendors, access to food vendors, BBQ demonstrations, homebrew demonstrations, token for Best in Show BBQ Competition and more. For tickets, head to ArvadaFestivals.com.

Fire Parade & Muster

LITTLETON — Fire engine buffs will converge on Littleton on Saturday, June 18, for the 36th annual Fire Truck Parade and Muster. This free and family-friendly event kicks off with a 9 a.m. parade at Bannock and Littleton Boulevard that will travel down Littleton's Main Street and "muster" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Arapahoe Community College. There will be classic fire trucks, modern fire engines, free fire truck rides, a kids' fire safety obstacle course and aerial platform trucks will hoist their ladders sky-high to spray water on the crowds below.

Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup

COLORADO SPRINGS — This weekend’s Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup will bring more than one thousand Mustangs to Colorado Springs. The car show will take place at Memorial Park on Saturday, June 18, beginning at 10 a.m. The Mustangs will be judged on the car’s engine, interior, exterior, wheels/tires and overall appearance. An autocross event will take place Friday night in a large open parking lot outside Pikes Peak International Raceway. To see a complete schedule, visit RockyMountainMustangRoundup.org.

Classic Rock Cruise-In Car Show

CASTLE ROCK — The annual Classic Rock Cruise-In Car Show will transform historic downtown Castle Rock into a showplace of cool cars, trucks and specialty vehicles on Saturday, June 18. The event offers cars, shops, live music, restaurants, attractions for the kids and specialty vendor booths at Castle Rock's Wilcox Square from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Suicide/Mental Health Awareness Walk

PUEBLO — Colorado State University at Pueblo nursing students are hosting a Suicide/Mental Health Awareness Walk on Saturday, June 18, at 8 a.m. The walk will have booths, food, obstacle courses, firefighters, firetrucks and prizes. You can donate or register the day of the event at the registration table or online.

Estes Park Marathon

ESTES PARK — Runners of all abilities can head to Estes Park this weekend for a series of running events. Considered one of America's most scenic marathon courses, the Estes Park Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, June 19, is a half marathon. The Longs Peak 5 Miler and Kids Fun Run are Saturday, June 18. Registration for all events is available online at EPMarathon.org.

Father's Day 5K

FORT COLLINS — The 25th annual Father’s Day 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday, June 19, at Foothills Mall in Fort Collins. A post-race party will offer local beer, food and live music. Registration can be completed online.

Father’s Day Classic

ARVADA — One of Arvada’s favorite events is back on Father’s Day at APEX Center. The Father’s Day Classic features 10 mile, 5K and 10K events, plus a one-mile out-and-back fun run/walk. All are welcome at Sunday’s events including walkers, joggers and speed demons.

Bacon Burner 6K

FRISCO — Before participants eat BBQ this weekend in Frisco, they can get in a little fitness with the Bacon Burner 6K. The 3.8-mile run begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Frisco Marina. Racers will receive a piece of commemorative Bacon Burner apparel and those 21 and older will receive a free beer ticket to redeem at the Frisco’s Colorado BBQ Challenge. Head to TownofFrisco.com to register for the Bacon Burner 6K.

The Friends Experience

DENVER — "Friends" fans, rejoice! Fans of the NBC sitcom can celebrate some of the series’ most iconic moments with a new interactive experience opening in the Mile High City. "The Friends Experience" opened in Denver on Thursday, June 16. Originally created for the show’s 25th anniversary, the experience dubbed “The One in Denver” will be located at Cherry Creek West at 2500 East First Ave. "The Friends Experience" features 12 rooms and activations, including Monica’s kitchen and the iconic opening-credits fountain.

Thunder on the Mountain

MORRISON — Thunder on the Mountain is a one-of-a-kind racing event each Father’s Day weekend at Bandimere Speedway. The under-the-lights show on Saturday, June 18, features 250-mph top alcohol dragsters, funny cars and more. Thunder on the Mountain details and tickets can be found at Bandimere.com.

Monster Truck Show

DACONO — Monster trucks will take over Colorado National Speedway this weekend for a special Father’s Day Super Sunday Monster Truck Show. All online tickets include access to the event’s pit party at 3:45 p.m. and the 5 p.m. main event. For tickets, visit ColoradoSpeedway.com.

Monster Truck Racing League

SALIDA — The Chaffee County Fairgrounds welcome the Monster Truck Racing League for a high-flying show on Saturday, June 18. Avoid the lines and snag your tickets online here.

Colorado Rockies

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies are back at Coors field this weekend for a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. The series begins Friday, June 17, and continues through Sunday, June 19, with a 1:10 p.m. game on Father's Day. The first 15,000 fans through the gates Sunday will get a Father's Day Trucker Hat. Snag your perfect seat at Rockies.com/Tickets.

1940s Ball

BOULDER — The 12th annual 1940s Ball will transport guests back to simpler times through music, costumes, a pin-up girl contest, food, drinks and dancing. Attendees will have the opportunity to step into Hollywood’s World War II planes, have their photos taken with 1940s cars, stop by Casablanca's Rick's Café, mingle with WWII re-enactors, and dance the night away under the stars. The Glenn Miller Orchestra and other vintage acts and big bands will provide vintage music. Doors open at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, for the USO-style celebration. Tickets, photos, costume inspiration and information are available at 1940sball.org.

Rendezvous Gala

DENVER — Four Mile Historic Park will host its annual gala fundraiser – an elegant, Western-chic soiree, at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the 13-acre historic park in Denver. Tickets include food and an open bar. For more details, including sponsorship information, visit FourMilePark.org – or call 720-865-0800.

The Art of Banksy

DENVER — The largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world has extended its run in Denver through Sunday, July 10. The exhibition offers the rare opportunity to view authenticated and certified Banksy artworks rarely seen by the public. "The Art of Banksy" will feature more than 100 original Banksy works from private collectors across the globe. Tickets are on sale at BanksyExhibit.com.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

DENVER — The North American tour of Tony Award-winning Best Musical "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" has landed at Denver's Buell Theatre for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 26. The musical presents a world of splendor and romance, eye-popping excess, glitz, grandeur and glory in a world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. The Broadway hit won ten Tony Awards after opening in New York in the summer of 2019. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Denver Trolley

DENVER — The last operating trolley in the city of Denver is now running for the summer season. The historic Denver Trolley operates through Sunday, Aug. 14. Running along the South Platte River for more than 30 years, the trolley will operate on Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 10 a.m. with the last departure at 1:30 p.m. Roundtrip rides last about 25 minutes.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

DENVER — Fans of the "Jurassic Park" franchise can now experience its dinosaurs in a new family-friendly show. "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" is open at the new Stockyards Event Center of the National Western Center.

An immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" has become a global success with more than 3 million visitors since 2016. Exhibition visitors walk through the world-famous Jurassic World gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs, and explore richly themed environments. Tickets for the Denver run are on sale at JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

Movies this weekend

“Jurassic World: Dominion” took a mighty bite out of the box office with $145 million last weekend. “Top Gun: Maverick” is still coasting in rarefied skies too: It fell only 44% in its third weekend.

New movies this weekend

Lightyear

Last weekend's box office

Jurassic World: Dominion — $145 million Top Gun: Maverick — $51.8 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — $5.2 million The Bad Guys — $2.5 million The Bob's Burgers Movie — $2.4 million Downton Abbey: A New Era — $1.7 million Everything Everywhere All at Once — $1.3 million Firestarter — $0.8 million Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — $0.7 million

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have a wonderful weekend!







> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 9NEWS Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.