9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 23-25

Summer begins with Pride, hot rod and tiny house festivals, plus the 101st Greeley Stampede and 101st Pikes Peak Hill Climb.

COLORADO, USA — From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Colorado this first weekend of summer!

The Greeley Stampede and Pikes Peak International Hill Climb celebrate their 101st anniversaries this weekend. Denver PrideFest, and Colorado Tiny House Festival are all returning this year. And the "King of Country" George Strait is playing his first Colorado concert in nearly a decade.

Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts. Celebrate the season this weekend by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special.

Denver PrideFest

DENVER — One of the biggest Pride festivals in the country returns in Colorado this weekend. Denver PrideFest will be held Saturday and Sunday in downtown Denver. The weekend is expected to be full of activities for people of all ages, including a 5K run on Saturday followed by a parade on Sunday. The festival will also feature exhibitors, food and drink vendors, and live performances throughout the weekend.

Related Articles Denver PrideFest: Everything you need to know

Greeley Stampede

GREELEY — Prepare yourself for summer nights, rodeos, concerts and funnel cakes — the Greeley Stampede is back. The 101st annual Greeley Stampede opens Thursday and runs through Tuesday, July 4, at the Island Grove Regional Park. The Western festival and celebration offers rodeos, concerts, carnival, art show, food and more. The 2023 Superstars Series lineup features Flo Rida, Lee Brice, Skillet, Tyler Hubbard, Dustin Lynch and Sam Hunt.

George Strait

DENVER — The “King of Country” is back in Colorado! Country music icon George Strait will headline a concert at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday. The 89-time platinum legend will be joined by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town at the Denver stadium concert. Strait is only performing a few stadium concerts this year. He last performed in Denver on "The Cowboy Rides Away Tour" in 2014.

Country Jam

MACK — Country music fans, rejoice! Country Jam weekend is here. Now in its 31st year, County Jam is known as one of the top country music festivals in the United States. The festival runs from Thursday to Saturday at Jam Ranch near Grand Junction. Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Cody Johnson are among the headliners of this weekend's event. The full lineup includes Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, Whiskey Myers, Morgan Wade, Tracy Byrd, Ian Munsick, Randall King, Runaway Jane, Eddie Montgomery, Shane Profitt and more.

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 101st running of the The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will be celebrated Friday with a 10-block Fan Fest in downtown Colorado Springs. Fans can stop by and pick up race tickets, programs and official Pikes Peak International Hill Climb merchandise, and see stunts from the Nitro Circus Freestyle Motocross Demo Team. Fan Fest will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, a race to the top of Pikes Peak, begins at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Spectator tickets are sold out, but you can watch or listen online.

Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals

PUEBLO — More than 2,000 street rods, customs, muscle cars and street machines will travel to the Colorado State Fairgrounds this weekend for the 38th annual Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals. The car show is one of the largest in Colorado features a mix of vintage and new automobiles. Almost all of the Colorado State Fairgrounds will be utilized for the event as well as many of the buildings which house manufacturer and dealer displays and other attractions. The show runs from Friday to Sunday.

Colorado Tiny House Festival

BRIGHTON — The annual Colorado Tiny House Festival runs Saturday and Sunday at Riverdale Regional Park. The festival features a diverse assortment of small living structures from tiny houses on wheels, bus and van conversions, yurts, container homes, teardrops, overland and expedition trailers, tents, tipis, custom campers, RVs and more. The Colorado Tiny House Festival aims to blend the spirit of the tiny living movement, simplify our lives, encourage minimalistic living and help us live greener.

Book of Mormon

DENVER — The national tour of the hit Broadway musical "The Book of Mormon" is back in the Mile High City. The winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, "The Book of Mormon" is returning to play the Buell Theatre in Denver from Wednesday, June 21, through Sunday, July 2. With a book, music and lyrics by "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and "Frozen" songwriter and Academy Award winner Robert Lopez, the musical comedy always plays to packed crowds when in Denver. Tour organizers announced a limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each through an online lottery system for the performances at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

Colorado Lavender Festival

PALISADE — Western Colorado is much more than peaches and corn. The Western Slope is now home to a booming lavender industry. Snowmelt waters from the Rockies nourish high altitude farms where lavender thrives. The annual Colorado Lavender Festival is this weekend in beautiful Palisade. The festival is three days of scents, sights, treats, tours, seminars, demos, shopping and food. Friday features tours of local lavender farms while the main festival at Riverbend Park runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Angels

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies are home at Coors Field for the next nine games. The Rockies begin a series against the Los Angeles Angels at 6:40 p.m. Friday. The first 15,000 fans to Sunday's 1:10 p.m. game will get a City Connect tote bag. For tickets, visit Rockies.com/Tickets.

Whittle the Wood Rendezvous

CRAIG — The 23rd Whittle the Wood Rendezvous chainsaw and carving competition and festival takes over Craig this weekend. Plan for four days of carving, arts and crafts and music at the Moffat County Fairgrounds beginning Thursday. Competitive wood carving continues through Saturday with talented wood workers transforming wooden stumps into stunning works of art. Music headliner Gaelic Storm takes the stage Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door.

Eagle Flight Days

EAGLE — Since the county seat was “stolen” from Red Cliff and moved to Eagle in 1922, the town has celebrated with the annual Eagle Flight Days. The event returns Friday and Saturday to Town Park and includes a Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, parade down Broadway, live music, kids zone and more. For a complete event schedule, visit EagleOutside.com.

Olympic & Paralympic Day Celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum celebrates Olympic & Paralympic Day on Saturday. Throughout the day, guests will enjoy $10 admission tickets, athlete meet and greets, artifact demonstrations and can even try wheelchair basketball and curling. Olympic & Paralympic Day highlights the importance of fitness, well-being, sport culture and educational opportunities, while promoting the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect, and the Paralympic values of determination, inspiration, courage and equality.

Ridgway RiverFest

RIDGWAY — The 15th annual Ridgway RiverFest is this Saturday at Rollans Park. The festival is a family-friendly celebration of the Uncompahgre River and features all-age river races, live music, local food and drink, kids’ activities, rubber duck hunt, watershed educational and cultural programs. The highlight of the event is the “Junk of the Unc” race in which boaters maneuver their craft, constructed from scrap materials not intended for river travel, through whitewater rapids and others’ junk, trying to keep it all intact for the 0.5 mile finish line.

Highlands Street Fair

DENVER — The 40th annual Highlands Street Fair will kick off summer in the Highlands Square neighborhood. Stretching down West 32nd Avenue between Perry and Irving Streets, the block party offers live music, shopping, food and more. The street fairs takes place between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Paranormal Cirque

AURORA — Paranormal Cirque is coming to Town Center at Aurora from Friday through Sunday. Paranormal Cirque will be under the Big Top and will expose audiences to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare. Tickets can be purchased starting at $10 depending on availability. Restricted – under 18 requires accompanying parent or guardian. This show has adult language and material.

TheBigWonderful

WINTER PARK — TheBigWonderful is bringing its summer session back to Winter Park Resort with a beer fest, bluegrass music, and a bazaar on Saturday. Breweries, cideries, and distilleries will line up at the base of the resort and throughout the village, pouring unlimited samples for thirsty hikers, bikers, and music lovers. There will be live bluegrass bands and 40+ craft vendors offering a variety of outdoor apparel, jewelry and fashions.

Arvada on Tap

ARVADA — The 8th annual Arvada on Tap craft beer and barbecue festival is Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Ralston Park Addition. Arvada on Tap includes unlimited craft beer sampling, an amateur barbeque competition and tasting, live music, and food trucks. Attendees can purchase presale tickets now and save $10 per ticket. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the event.

Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo

HUGO — The 22nd annual Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo is Friday and Saturday in Hugo. Cheer for your favorite working ranch cowboys as they compete for the title of champion, and enjoy a Texas country concert by the singer-songwriter Randall King at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Get a taste of the Colorado’s cattle country at this family-friendly concert on Saturday night. The Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo opens at 8 a.m. and continues all day. The Randall King concert begins at 9:30 p.m.

Larimer Square Summer Market Series

DENVER — Shop a curated collection of 15 Colorado artisanal makers and artists at the Larimer Square Summer Market Series launching this Saturday. Free and open to all, the first Larimer Square Summer Market will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers can enjoy live local music by David Henning from noon to 2 p.m. and René Moffatt from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Additional markets will be held on Saturday, July 23, and Saturday, Aug. 27.

Keystone Bacon & Bourbon Festival

KEYSTONE — The weekend-long celebration of bacon is back in Keystone. Bacon enthusiasts can take in the fresh mountain air, enjoy live local music acts and savor the scent of bacon dishes wafting through the village. There will be four micro-stages, designed to disperse crowds and add to the jams. This delicious festival runs Saturday and Sunday at River Run Village at Keystone Resort and tickets are available online.

Frederick in Flight

FREDERICK — The Town of Frederick will celebrate the many forms of flight this weekend with a hot air balloon lift, tethered balloon rides, yoga in the park and more. Frederick in Flight will have balloon lifts on Saturday and Sunday at Centennial Park. There will be free tethered balloon rides for kids of all ages at 7 a.m. Saturday. The Balloon Bash on Saturday will have hot air balloon glowing, kids' activities, food vendors, beer garden, live music and more.

Blues from the Top Music Festival

WINTER PARK — Three full days of live music and vendors will take over the Rendezvous Event Center in Winter Park for the 21st annual Blues From the Top Music Festival. Among this weekend’s performers are The Record Company, Grace Potter, Devon Allman Project, Drive-By Truckers, Galactic, Samantha Fish, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and more. For a complete schedule and tickets, visit BluesFromTheTop.com.

Scandinavian Midsummer Festival

ESTES PARK — Estes Park welcomes summer this weekend with the 30th annual Scandinavian Midsummer Festival. The traditional Scandinavian festival celebrates the summer solstice with fun, lively dancing, exhibits, kids' activities and more. The celebration begins Friday at 4 p.m. with the opening of the beer garden. On Saturday, there will be a raising of the midsummer pole and opening ceremony. Other activities planned this weekend include a craft fair, food vendors, art exhibitors, and Scandinavian classic car show. The free and family-friendly festival will be held at Bond Park in downtown Estes Park though Sunday at the intersection of Elkhorn and MacGregor Avenue.

Alamosa Round-UP

ALAMOSA — The Alamosa Round-UP is back from Thursday through Saturday. PRCA rodeos are scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights at the Alamosa Fairgrounds. Friday at 8:30 p.m. is a block party and street dance on San Juan Avenue next to The SLV Brewing Co. Also on Saturday is a Cowboy Church at 9 a.m. A concert from John King follows Saturday night's rodeo.

Pollinator Palooza Celebration

WESTMINSTER — Butterfly Pavilion will host the Pollinator Palooza Festival on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature an outdoor concert from country musician John King on west lawn, farmer’s market with booths connected to pollinators, food trucks, free pollinator face painting and character profile art, guided garden tours and more. The concert is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Telluride Yoga Festival

TELLURIDE — The Telluride Yoga Festival is a four-day event with over 100 offerings including yoga, meditation, music, hiking, dining, SUP yoga, social gatherings and more. The 15th annual festival takes place from Thursday to Sunday. Single-day or multi-day immersion passes can be purchased at TellurideYogaFestival.com.

Public Safety Day at Exploration of Flight

CENTENNIAL — Meet public safety heroes and learn about their roles in keeping the community safe. Public Safety Day at Exploration of Flight will feature firetrucks, rescue vehicles, law enforcement aircraft and patrol cars, air support and ground support vehicles. The event is set for Saturday at Exploration of Flight in Centennial from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

LARKSPUR — Take a magical tour through time and legend at the annual Colorado Renaissance Festival. The village streets of the festival are full of artisans selling original art, fresh baked goods, roasted turkey legs, steak on a stake and much more. There will be jousting, comedy shows and a cast of hundreds walking and performing throughout the faire. The Renaissance Festival runs on weekends through the first weekend of August. Tickets are available at ColoradoRenaissance.com.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule (announced so far) is still growing into the autumn.

In the Heights

AURORA — Vintage Theatre presents "In the Heights" through July 30 at Vintage Theatre. From the creator of “Hamilton,” “In the Heights” tells the story of vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm and wisdom of three generations of family, love, and music. "In the Heights" opened on Broadway in March 2008. The production was nominated for thirteen Tony Awards. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $38 at 303-856-7830 or VintageTheatre.com.

Driving Miss Daisy

AURORA — Vintage Theatre Productions presents "Driving Miss Daisy" through July 9 at Vintage Theatre. When the elderly Miss Daisy has an accident that prevents her from driving her son hires Hoke Colburn, an African-American, to drive her. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $34 and available by calling 303-856-7830 or online at VintageTheatre.org.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

LAKEWOOD — Performance Now Theatre Company presents "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" at the Lakewood Cultural Center. Based on the 1988 comedy film, "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" is about two con men living on the French Riviera. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at PerformanceNow.org or by calling 303-987-7845. "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" plays through Sunday.

Miss Rhythm: The Legend of Ruth Brown

DENVER — "Miss Rhythm – The Legend of Ruth Brown" is the newest production at the Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. This intimate cabaret experience explores the life and times of R&B legend Ruth Brown through story and song, accompanied by a five-piece jazz band. Before Etta James, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner, there was Ruth Brown, a rhythm and blues singer known for her hits “Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean,” “Teardrops From My Eyes” and “5-10-15 Hours.” Her powerhouse voice and sassy squeal brought such success to Atlantic Records it was deemed "the house that Ruth built." The production will continue through Oct. 15.

Jane Goodall’s Reasons for Hope

DENVER — "Jane Goodall’s Reasons for Hope" is the newest IMAX film to open at Denver Museum of Nature & Science. The captivating giant screen film was inspired by the life and philosophy of Dr. Jane Goodall. Through inspiring stories and breathtaking visuals, this film instills a renewed sense of optimism and empowers audiences to become catalysts for positive change in our world. Tickets for the new Infinity Theater are available at DMNS.org.

Denver Trolley

DENVER — The historic Denver Trolley has run along the South Platte River for more than 30 years. This summer, the trolley will operate Thursdays through Mondays beginning at 10 a.m. with the last departure at 5 p.m. The Denver Trolley departs from the home platform at REI/Confluence Park every 30 minutes. Roundtrip rides last about 25 minutes and include a narration about the surrounding area.

The North Pole: Santa's Workshop

CASCADE — Colorado's favorite Christmas-themed amusement park is open for the season. Home to Santa's village and the jolly old elf himself, The North Pole: Santa’s Workshop, located at 7,500 feet at the foot of Pikes Peak west of Colorado Springs, opened last weekend and will now remain open through Christmas. With vintage rides and sweet treats, the park as been spreading Christmas cheer since 1956.

City Park Farmers Market

DENVER — The City Park Farmers Market is back at Denver City Park every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year's market features an expanded lineup of more than 100 vendors, chef demos, weekly yoga, live music and a grassy community gathering space. City Park Farmers Market will be open Saturdays through Oct. 28 at East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street.

Movies this weekend

“The Flash” opened to $55 million last weekend ahead of the Pixar family film “Elemental.” This week's biggest offering is the R-rated Jennifer Lawrence comedy “No Hard Feelings” and the nationwide expansion of “Asteroid City.”

The biggest June movie yet to open is Harrison Ford's final adventure in the fedora in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which opens on June 30.

Opening this weekend

No Hard Feelings

Asteroid City

Last weekend's box office

“The Flash,” $55 million. “Elemental,” $29.5 million. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” $27.8 million. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” $20 million. “The Little Mermaid,” $11.6 million. “The Blackening,” $6 million. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” $5 million. “The Boogeyman,” $3.8 million. “Fast X,” $2 million. “Adipurush,” $1.6 million.

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have a terrific weekend!

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

Greeley Stampede 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.