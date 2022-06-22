9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 24-26

Summer begins with Pride, hot rod and unicorn festivals, plus the 100th Greeley Stampede and 100th Pikes Peak Hill Climb.

COLORADO, USA — From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Colorado this first weekend of summer!

The Greeley Stampede kicks off this weekend, and Denver PrideFest takes place with in-person and virtual events planned. The tasty Denver Greek Festival returns with a modified, three-day food event, and families will enjoy the comeback of the annual Unicorn Festival in Littleton.

Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts. Celebrate the season this weekend by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special.

Stanley Cup Final Game 5

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are back in Denver for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Avs and Lightning meet Friday, June 24, at 6 p.m. at Ball Arena. Watch parties are planned across the state, including at Denver's McGregor Square and Tivoli brewery.

Denver PrideFest

DENVER — One of the biggest Pride festivals in the country returns this weekend. Denver PrideFest is set for Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, in downtown Denver. The weekend will have activities suited for people of all ages, including a 5K run on Saturday followed by a parade on Sunday. The festival will also feature over 250 exhibitors, 30 food and drink vendors, and live performances throughout the weekend.

Cherry Blossom Festival

DENVER — Denver's Cherry Blossom Festival at Sakura Square is back for the first time since 2019. The 49th annual festival celebrates Japanese culture through music, dance, exhibits, arts, crafts, dance and food. Organized by the Sakura Foundation and Tri-State/Denver Buddist Temple, the festival will be held Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, at Sakura Square in the heart of downtown Denver. Admission to the festival is free.

100th Greeley Stampede

GREELEY — Prepare yourself for summer nights, rodeos, concerts and funnel cakes — the Greeley Stampede is back. The 100th annual Greeley Stampede opens Thursday, June 23, and runs through Monday, July 4. The 2022 Superstars Series concert lineup at the Greeley Stampede features Brad Paisley, Stone Temple Pilots, Jeremy Camp, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Cole Swindell and more. After being canceled in 2020, the Greeley Stampede returned in 2021 to celebrate all things Greeley with rodeos, concerts, carnival rides and games and Independence Day fireworks.

Country Jam

MACK — Country music fans, rejoice! Country Jam weekend is here. Now in its 30th year, County Jam is known as one of the top country music festivals in the United States. The festival runs from Thursday, June 23, to Saturday, June 25, at Jam Ranch near Grand Junction. Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw are among the headliners of this weekend's event.

Hall of Fame Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS — The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum will host a Hall of Fame Festival from Saturday, June 25, through Monday, June 27, in downtown Colorado Springs for fans of all ages. The inaugural Hall of Fame Festival begins at 10 a.m. Saturday with a parade in Colorado Springs featuring NBA player and coach Lenny Wilkens and Hall of Fame inductee Teresa Edwards. Olympians, Paralympians and hall of famers will be meeting with guests around the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum throughout the weekend.

100th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 100th running of the The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will be celebrated Friday, June 24, with a 10-block Fan Fest in downtown Colorado Springs. Fans can stop by and pick up race tickets, programs and official Pikes Peak International Hill Climb merchandise, and see stunts from the Nitro Circus Freestyle Motocross Demo Team. Fan Fest will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, a race to the top of Pikes Peak, begins at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 26.

Unicorn Festival

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The annual Unicorn Festival in Littleton returns for two magical days at Clement Park. The event for families and cosplayers alike will take place Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, with unicorn corrals and photo ops, princesses, sing-a-longs, stories, castle obstacle course, dragon slide obstacle course, fairy activities, selfie stations, food trucks and more. See the schedule and get your tickets at UnicornFestivalColorado.com.

Denver Fringe Festival

DENVER — The Denver Fringe Festival brings original, innovative and experimental performances to 10 venues in Denver's River North and Five Points neighborhoods. The 3rd annual festival has more than 40 shows scheduled from Thursday, June 23, through Sunday, June 26.

Colorado Tiny House Festival

BRIGHTON — The annual Colorado Tiny House Festival runs Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, at Riverdale Regional Park. The festival features a diverse assortment of small living structures from tiny houses on wheels, bus and van conversions, yurts, container homes, teardrops, overland and expedition trailers, tents, tipis, custom campers, RVs and more. The Colorado Tiny House Festival aims to blend the spirit of the tiny living movement, simplify our lives, encourage minimalistic living and help us live greener.

Colorado Community Disaster Expo

GOLDEN — Code 3 Associates, FEMA, American Red Cross, State of Colorado, and other response agencies are holding a Colorado Community Disaster Expo on Saturday, June 25, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Visitors will discover how to better prepare for the devastating effects of disasters. There will be emergency response demonstrations, interactive activities, lectures and community resources. The event is free to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals

PUEBLO — More than 2,000 street rods, customs, muscle cars and street machines will travel to the Colorado State Fairgrounds this weekend for the 37th annual Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals. The car show is one of the largest in Colorado features a mix of vintage and new automobiles. Almost all of the Colorado State Fairgrounds will be utilized for the event as well as many of the buildings which house manufacturer and dealer displays and other attractions. The show runs from Friday, June 24, to Sunday, June 26.

Colorado Lavender Festival

PALISADE — Western Colorado is much more than peaches and corn. The Western Slope is now home to a booming lavender industry. Snowmelt waters from the Rockies nourish high altitude farms where lavender thrives. The annual Colorado Lavender Festival is this weekend in beautiful Palisade. The festival is three days of scents, sights, treats, tours, seminars, demos, shopping and food. Friday features tours of local lavender farms while the main festival at Riverbend Park runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

Whittle the Wood Rendezvous

CRAIG — The 22nd Whittle the Wood Rendezvous chainsaw and carving competition and festival takes over Craig this weekend. Plan for four days of carving, arts and crafts and music at Loudy-Simpson Park beginning Wednesday, June 22. Competitive wood carving continues through Saturday, June 25, with talented wood workers transforming wooden stumps into stunning works of art. The Wake the Whittler 5K and Family Fun Run — Moffat County's oldest annual race — is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday. Music headliner Thompson Square takes the stage Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert are available at WhittleTheWood.com.

Eagle Flight Days

EAGLE — Since the county seat was “stolen” from Red Cliff and moved to Eagle in 1922, the town has celebrated with the annual Eagle Flight Days. The event returns Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, to Town Park and includes a Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, parade down Broadway, live music, kids zone and more. For a complete event schedule, visit EagleOutside.com.

Ridgway RiverFest

RIDGWAY — The 14th annual Ridgway RiverFest is this Saturday, June 25, at Rollans Park. The festival is a family-friendly celebration of the Uncompahgre River and features all-age river races, live music, local food and drink, kids’ activities, rubber duck race, watershed educational and cultural programs. The highlight of the event is the “Junk of the Unc” race in which boaters maneuver their craft, constructed from scrap materials not intended for river travel, through whitewater rapids and others’ junk, trying to keep it all intact for the 0.5 mile finish line.

Highlands Street Fair

DENVER — The 39th annual Highlands Street Fair will kick off summer in the Highlands Square neighborhood. Stretching down West 32nd Avenue between Perry and Irving Streets, the block party offers live music, shopping, food and more. The street fairs takes place between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

Denver Taco Festival

DENVER — The Denver Taco Festival is a full weekend of fun and food. In addition to featuring the best tacos in the city, the festival will have music, Lucha Libre wrestling, Chihuahua racing, game shows and more. General admission tickets (which have sold out for six straight years) as well as Tequila Expo tickets, are available online. The Denver Taco Festival will be held Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, at the at the National Western Stockyards Event Center.

Blues from the Top Music Festival

WINTER PARK — Three full days of live music and vendors will take over the Rendezvous Event Center in Winter Park for the 20th annual Blues From the Top Music Festival. Among this weekend’s performers are Gov't Mule, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Tab Benoit, Larkin Poe, Southern Avenue, Southern Hospitality, and Charlie Musselwhite. For a complete schedule and tickets, visit BluesFromTheTop.com.

Frederick in Flight

FREDERICK — The Town of Frederick will celebrate the many forms of flight this weekend with a hot air balloon lift, glow party and family fun. Frederick in Flight will have balloon lifts on Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, at Centennial Park. There will be free tethered balloon rides for kids of all ages at 7 a.m. Saturday. The Balloon Bash on Saturday will have hot air balloon glowing, kids' activities, food vendors, beer garden, live music and more.

Scandinavian Midsummer Festival

ESTES PARK — Estes Park welcomes summer this weekend with the annual Scandinavian Midsummer Festival. The traditional Scandinavian festival celebrates the summer solstice with fun, lively dancing, exhibits, kids' activities and more. The celebration begins Friday at 4 p.m. with the opening of the beer garden. On Saturday, there will be a raising of the midsummer pole and opening ceremony. Other activities planned this weekend include a craft fair, food vendors, art exhibitors, and Scandinavian classic car show. The free and family-friendly festival will be held at Bond Park in downtown Estes Park though Sunday at the intersection of Elkhorn and MacGregor Avenue.

Beanstalk Music & Mountains Festival

BOND — The Beanstalk Music and Mountains Festival, nestled on the banks of the Colorado River, is a three-day camping experience where artistic expression through music and art work in unison with the inspiring environment of the Rocky Mountains. In addition to several music performers, the festival features rafting, paddle boarding, hot springs, hiking, ATV excursions and more. The event has a limited capacity so get your tickets early online. The Beanstalk Music and Mountains Festival runs from Thursday afternoon to Sunday morning.

Alamosa Round-UP

ALAMOSA — The Alamosa Round-UP is back from Thursday, June 23, through Sunday, June 26. PRCA rodeos are scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights at the Alamosa Fairgrounds. Also on Saturday is a Cowboy Church at 9 a.m. A concert from Justin Lawrence and Tiffany Johnson follows Saturday night's rodeo. Sunday afternoon will see the crashing and burning of a Demolition Derby at 4 p.m. Tickets are available online at AlamosaRoundup.com.

Keystone Bacon & Bourbon Festival

KEYSTONE — The weekend-long celebration of bacon is back in Keystone. Bacon enthusiasts can take in the fresh mountain air, enjoy live local music acts and savor the scent of bacon dishes wafting through the village. There will be four micro-stages, designed to disperse crowds and add to the jams. This delicious festival runs Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, at River Run Village at Keystone Resort and tickets are available online.

Hops Drops

EVERGREEN — Hops Drops — the Evergreen Music and Beer Festival — runs 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Buchanan Park. The California Honeydrops, Rapidgrass, Heavy Diamond Rings, Lvdy, The Wrecklunds, Justus and The Limits are among the scheduled performers. General admission, VIP and yoga tickets are available at HopsDropsEvergreen.com.

TheBigWonderful Beer Fest

WINTER PARK — TheBigWonderful is bringing Beer Fest back to Winter Park Resort for a summer edition on Saturday, June 25. More than 20 Colorado breweries, cideries and distilleries will line up throughout the village to pour unlimited beer samples alongside 40 craft vendors.

Stills in the Hills

CENTRAL CITY — For one day in June, Central City's historic Main Street turns into one big speakeasy with dozens of Colorado craft distilleries and hundreds of varieties of spirits. The 8th annual Stills in the Hills runs from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. The event is all ages and family-friendly as there will also be food and art vendors along the street as well as music performers playing throughout the day.

Belgian Brew Fest

DENVER — The annual Belgian Brew Fest will be held Saturday, June 25, at Bruz Beers Brewery. The event, which takes place from 1 to 4 p.m., features unlimited Belgian beer samples and live music.

Telluride Yoga Festival

TELLURIDE — The Telluride Yoga Festival is a four-day event with over 100 offerings including yoga, meditation, music, hiking, dining, SUP yoga, social gatherings and more. The 14th annual festival takes place from Thursday, June 23, to Sunday, June 26. Single-day or multi-day immersion passes can be purchased at TellurideYogaFestival.com.

Chris Stapleton

DENVER — Due to the Stanley Cup Final, Chris Stapleton’s show at Ball Arena scheduled for Friday, June 24, will now take place Sunday, June 26. Stapleton will also be performing at the arena on Saturday, June 25. Stapleton will be joined at each Denver concert by Elle King and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs.

I Love the 90's

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Vanilla Ice headlines this year's I Love the 90's concert at Fiddler's Green. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper and home improvement expert will be joined by All-4-One, Kid ’n Play, Coolio, Tone Loc, and Young MC at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 25. Tickets are available at AXS.com.

Rocky Mountain Vibes vs. Northern Colorado Owlz

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two Colorado minor league baseball teams will battle Friday, Saturday and Sunday at UCHealth Park in Colorado Springs. The Rocky Mountain Vibes and Northern Colorado Owlz meet at 6:30 p.m. each night.

Denver Trolley

DENVER — The last operating trolley in the city of Denver is now running for the summer season. The historic Denver Trolley operates through Sunday, Aug. 14. Running along the South Platte River for more than 30 years, the trolley will operate on Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 10 a.m. with the last departure at 1:30 p.m. Roundtrip rides last about 25 minutes.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Movies this weekend

Pixar's first theatrical release in three years, “Lightyear,” was unable to top “Jurassic World: Dominion” in its first weekend at the cinema plex. However, those movies and the still-going-strong “Top Gun: Maverick” are further cementing the return of movies following the pandemic. “Lightyear” should have long legs as families look for entertainment in July.

New movies this weekend

Elvis

The Black Phone

Last weekend's box office

Jurassic World: Dominion — $59 million Lightyear — $50 million Top Gun: Maverick — $44 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — $4.4 million The Bob's Burgers Movie — $1.1 million The Bad Guys — $0.9 million Everything Everywhere All at Once — $0.9 million Downton Abbey: A New Era — $0.8 million Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — $0.2 million Brian and Charles — $0.2 million

