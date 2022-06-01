9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 3-5

Festivals welcome summer in Denver, Lakewood, Brighton, Greeley, Elizabeth, Johnstown and Fruita, plus fishing is free in Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — Summer festivals are back in Colorado!

Celebrations of family, friends and music are happening this weekend in Lakewood, Brighton, Denver, Johnstown, Greeley, Fruita and Elizabeth.

Grab your fishing rod and a cooler of soda, you can fish anywhere in Colorado this weekend — no license required.

Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts. Celebrate the season this weekend by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special.

Five Points Jazz Festival

DENVER — The Five Points Jazz Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019. This free festival celebrates the history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, once known as the Harlem of the West and home to several jazz clubs. This family-friendly street festival kicks off at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 4, with a parade down Welton Street. Dozens of artists will be performing on 11 outdoor and indoor stages on Welton between 26th Street and 29th Street. To download a festival map or see the full 2022 schedule of musicians, click here.

Rockin’ Block Party

LAKEWOOD — Lakewood will kick off the summer season with its Rockin' Block Party on Saturday, June 4, at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park. The party begins with a concert from Colorado favorite Hazel Miller performing a tribute to Aretha Franklin at 5:30 p.m. The music will be followed by an outdoor movie screening of the 2007 movie musical "Hairspray" at 9 p.m. Foothills Credit Union will be popping popcorn alongside some food truck favorites.

Summerfest

BRIGHTON — Brighton’s largest community festival returns to Carmichael Park on Saturday, June 4. Summerfest will include kids activities including a petting zoo and pony rides, a beer garden, food vendors, live music and more. Artists set to perform include The Petty Nicks Experience, Reid Tynan, Distant Rivers, and Red Baron.

Mike the Headless Chicken Festival

FRUITA —For more than twenty years, the Mike the Headless Chicken Festival has celebrated the legend of a Mike, a chicken that lived for 18 months without his head back in 1945. Scientists at the time determined that the axe meant to kill Mike missed his jugular vein and a clot prevented him from bleeding to death.

To remember Mike, the Mike the Headless Chicken Festival will be held Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. Entrance to the festival is free and includes live music from Josh Gracin on Friday and Natural Chemistry on Saturday. Festivities include a 5K race, car show, disc golf tournament, food and merchandise vendors, family games, and the famous Peep and wing eating contest. For more information, visit miketheheadlesschicken.org.

Greeley Blues Jam

GREELEY — The Greeley Blues Jam is back. The two-night family-oriented blues experience features great food, drinks and merchandise vendors. The music starts Friday, June 3, in downtown Greeley at the 9th Street Plaza and at over 15 venues. The Greeley Blues Jam continues Saturday, June 4, at the Island Grove Regional Park from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy food, beverages, shopping and blues music. Tickets to Saturday’s event can be purchased at GreeleyBluesJam.org.

Johnstown BBQ Day

JOHNSTOWN — Johnstown’s annual community tradition is back. Johnstown BBQ Day kicks off Saturday, June 4, at 5 a.m. with a pancake breakfast. A parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Rolling Hills Parkway and North 3rd Street. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Parish Park there will be games, activities, vendors, live music and more. Food trucks will be providing BBQ throughout the day followed by fireworks at 9 p.m.

Erie Pride Celebration

ERIE — Non-profit community organization Being Better Neighbors is hosting the 1st annual Erie Pride Celebration on Saturday, June 4. This event will be held in downtown Erie on Briggs Street from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The free celebration will include live entertainment, drag queen story time, food trucks, a beer tent, vendors, kids’ activities and more.

Tesoro Indian Market

MORRISON — The Tesoro Cultural Center holds its 21st annual Indian Market and Ceremonial Dance on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Fort in Morrison. Award-winning Native American artists are selling their wares and crafts in a juried show. Entertainment includes performances, music, honoring of veteran Brad Black Crow, demonstrations of live hawks and eagles and exhibits from Denver Museum of Nature and Science and History Colorado. The market is open to the public for $10 and children 12 and under are free.

Dear Evan Hansen

DENVER — Evan Hansen is back in the Mile High City for the first time in nearly four years. "Dear Evan Hansen" plays the Buell Theatre in Denver through Sunday, June 5. The national tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical first launched in Denver in September 2018. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org. The production is also holding a digital ticket lottery for reduced-price $25 tickets to each performance.

Free Fishing Weekend

COLORADO — Get out the fishing rods, Colorado's free fishing weekend is back. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said all anglers can fish without a license anywhere in Colorado on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. The annual event hopes the fee-free weekend will get families, friends and anglers back into Colorado's outdoors to fish for cold and warm water fish species.

Get Outdoors Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — "Get Outdoors Day" is Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prospect Lake at Colorado Springs' Memorial Park. The free community event provides a wide array of outdoor activities, such as kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, fishing, archery and more. The first 800 kids will receive a free fishing pole thanks to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. First held in 2016, Get Outdoors Day is back for 2022 after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Denver Union Station Farmers Market

DENVER — Shop local for fresh Colorado produce with the return of the Denver Union Station Farmers Market beginning Saturday, June 4. The market will run Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through early September on the plaza on both sides of the landmark downtown train station.

Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival

MANITOU SPRINGS — Wine connoisseurs, rejoice! The 2022 Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival will be held Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs. Attendees of the festival will receive tastings from dozens of Colorado wineries. There will be live music as well as food and gift vendors. The price of admission includes a complimentary Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival Glass. Tickets are available online here.

Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo

ELIZABETH — A classic Colorado rodeo returns to Elizabeth this weekend. The Elizabeth Stampede runs Thursday, June 2, through Sunday, June 5. Friday night will see Xtreme Bulls take to the rodeo arena at Casey Jones Park. A parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday. There will also be PRCA rodeo performances Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and then Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online at ElizabethStampede.com.

Danse Etoile Ballet

BOULDER — Danse Etoile Ballet presents two original ballets, "In Dialogue with Gravity" and "Matisse’s Gardens," this weekend at Dairy ARTS Center. "In Dialogue with Gravity" explores the relationships architects and dancers share with gravity. In the second act, "Matisse’s Gardens," Matisse’s famed cutouts form the foundation for this contemporary ballet. Performances are Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets visit DanseEtoile.org.

Dark Universe

DENVER — "Dark Universe" is the newest planetarium experience at Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Opening Friday, June 3, the film is an immersive, dome-theater experience that keeps you wondering about the great beyond. Are we alone? Are there other planets? Are stars moving toward or away from us? Narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson, the film takes you on a journey through space to examine the last 100 years of discovery, the study of cosmology and the existence of multiple galaxies.

Elitch Theatre tours

DENVER — At 130-years-old, the Historic Elitch Theatre is Denver’s oldest cultural venue. It was home to the oldest summer stock theatre in America and in 1896 hosted Colorado’s first moving picture — Edison’s Vitascope. History buffs and theatre lovers alike can take a tour of the theatre throughout the summer and learn about the famous names that have trod the stage of this American playhouse. First Friday tours last about an hour and you have a choice of times, either 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3 for $10 a person.

Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves

DENVER — Your Colorado Rockies host the Atlanta Braves for four games this weekend at Coors Field. The Rockies' series runs Thursday, June 2, through Sunday, June 5. On Saturday at 7:10 p.m., the Rockies will debut their new City Connect uniforms and caps. The base of the uniform, pants and socks reflects the backdrop seen on Colorado license plates. The numbers have purple trim, a nod to Coors Field's purple row of seats.

Rapids 2 vs. North Texas SC

DENVER — Rapids 2 is preparing for a busy June schedule as the team kicks off its three game homestand this weekend on Saturday, June 4 against North Texas SC. Kickoff at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium is set for 4 p.m. Following Saturday’s match, the Colorado squad will take on STL CITY 2 on Wednesday, June 8 and Real Monarchs on Sunday, June 12.

Strength in the City Fitness & Wellness Festival

DENVER — Strength in the City Fitness & Wellness Festival will take place Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at ReelWorks Denver at 1399 35th Street. Attendees can enjoy a full day of fitness and wellness classes from bikes and rowers, to dance and mediation and everything in between. General admission tickets are $35 and provide access to all classes, activities, vendors and spaces throughout the festival grounds.

Flamingo Day 5K Run/Walk

DENVER — The weather in Denver on Sunday could not be more perfect for a 5K run or walk. Flamingo Day 5K is a terrific reason to get outside for some sunshine and fresh air at Denver's Sloan Lake Park. Waves of runners and walkers will launch every 30 minutes from 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 5. Register at ColoradoRunnerEvents.com.

Colorado Concours d'Elegance

DENVER — The annual Colorado Concours d’Elegance & Exotic Sports Car Show returns to Arapahoe Community College on Sunday, June 5. The show will have more than 300 rare cars and motorcycles. Spectators and car owners are invited to a family-oriented day of live music, food, exhibits and special awards. Proceeds from the event go Ability Connection Colorado’s Creative Options for Early Childhood Education Centers. Tickets are available at ColoradoConcours.org.

Telluride Balloon Festival

TELLURIDE — Dozens of hot air balloons will rise through the Rocky Mountain air this weekend at the Telluride Balloon Festival. Mass ascensions will take place on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, at Telluride Town Park. The Telluride Balloon Festival is a free event and don't forget your camera.

JUCO World Series

GRAND JUNCTION — The NJCAA’s Division I Junior College (JUCO) Baseball World Series concludes this weekend at Grand Junction's Suplizio Field. This year's 10-team, double-elimination tournament, which began May 28, ends Saturday, June 4.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Thursday, June 9 - Brit Floyd

Friday, June 10 - The Revivalists

Saturday, June 11 - Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Sunday, June 12 - Tash Sultana

Quixote Nuevo

DENVER — "Quixote Nuevo," the newest production from the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA), is now open at the Wolf Theatre. Set in the fictional modern-day Texas border town of La Plancha, Quixote and his luckless but trusty sidekick, Sancho, embark on a fantastical quest in search of a long-lost love. Infused with imagination, comedy, and Tejano music, "Quixote Nuevo" reveals the joys and perils of facing down Death and becoming the hero of your own story. "Quixote Nuevo" plays at the Wolf Theatre through Sunday, June 12. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

The Art of Banksy

DENVER — The largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world is currently in the Mile High City. "The Art of Banksy" features more than 100 original Banksy works from private collectors across the globe. The exhibition at the Denver Sports Castle offers the rare opportunity to view authenticated and certified Banksy artworks rarely seen by the general public. The Art of Banksy closes in Colorado on Sunday, June 12. Tickets are on sale at BanksyExhibit.com.

Denver Trolley

DENVER — The last operating trolley in the city of Denver is now running for the summer season. The historic Denver Trolley operates through Sunday, Aug. 14. Running along the South Platte River for more than 30 years, the trolley will operate on Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 10 a.m. with the last departure at 1:30 p.m. Roundtrip rides last about 25 minutes.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

DENVER — Fans of the "Jurassic Park" franchise can now experience its dinosaurs in a new family-friendly show. "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" is now open at the new Stockyards Event Center of the National Western Center.

An immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" has become a global success with more than 3 million visitors since 2016. Exhibition visitors walk through the world-famous Jurassic World gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs, and explore richly themed environments. Tickets for the Denver run are on sale at JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

Movies this weekend

“Top Gun: Maverick” had a supersonic start at the box office and will continue to soar this weekend. The long-in-the-works sequel earned Tom Cruise the best opening of his career. Reviews have been stellar, too, with the film notching a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences gave it an A+ CinemaScore, according to exit polls. “Maverick” is now among the top pandemic era openings.

“Top Gun” will continue to essentially have the skies to itself until “Jurassic World: Dominion” opens on Friday, June 10.

New movies this weekend

Watcher

Deep in the Heart: A Texas Wildlife Story

Last weekend's box office

Top Gun: Maverick — $126.7 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — $16.1 million The Bob's Burgers Movie — $12.4 million Downton Abbey: A New Era — $5.8 million The Bad Guys — $4.4 million Everything Everywhere All at Once — $2.4 million Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — $2.4 million The Lost City — $2 million Men — $1.2 million F3: Fun and Frustration — $1 million









