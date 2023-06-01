9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 9-11

The second weekend of June features jazz, Greek, unicorn, beer, bluegrass, art and donkey festivals and Nuggets parties.

COLORADO, USA — The Denver Greek Festival, Parker Days, Five Points Jazz Festival, Taste of Fort Collins, Down to Earth Days, the Smash Fine Arts Festival, and Castle Rock's Ducky Derby are a few of the returning events this weekend as summer gets into full swing.

Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts. Celebrate the season this weekend by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special.

Denver Greek Festival

DENVER — Opa! An annual Colorado tradition is back this weekend. The 56th annual Denver Greek Festival takes place Friday through Sunday on the grounds of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral (the big gold dome) at East Alameda Avenue and Leetsdale Drive. Hosted by the parishioners of the Assumption Cathedral, the Denver Greek Festival celebrates Greek culture with homemade food, dancing, live entertainment, music, Greek foods, beers and wines.

Festival organizers said there will be live Greek music throughout the festival, as well as youth and adult dance performances on all three days. Denver's Greek Festival features traditional Greek foods such as a gyros sandwich, souvlaki, pastistio, dolmathes, keftedes, and spanakoptia, as well as desserts including baklava, kourambiethes, paximadia, and koulourakia.

Parker Days

PARKER — “Colorado's Hometown Festival” is back for four days of shows, carnival rides, food and more. Located on Mainstreet, the 47th annual Parker Days is loaded with festival booths, face painting, a silent disco, inflatable activities, music, crafts, axe throwing, buskers, and carnival rides. The free festival runs Thursday through Sunday. See the festival schedule at ParkerDaysFestival.com.

Five Points Jazz Festival

DENVER — The annual Five Points Jazz Festival returns for its 20th year on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Celebrating the music, culture and roots of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, the free, family-friendly festival takes place on Welton Street between 25th and 29th streets. Forty bands will play live music on 10 stages throughout the day, as well as food, drink and artisan vendors. A full festival schedule and additional information is available at ArtsandVenues.com.

Unicorn Festival

LITTLETON — The annual Unicorn Festival in Littleton returns for two magical days at Clement Park. The event for families and cosplayers alike will take place Saturday and Sunday with unicorn corrals and photo ops, princesses, sing-a-longs, stories, castle obstacle course, dragon slide obstacle course, fairy activities, selfie stations, food trucks and more. See the schedule and get your tickets at UnicornFestivalColorado.com.

Denver Fringe Festival

DENVER — The Denver Fringe Festival returns Thursday through Sunday at 12 venues throughout Denver's RiNo and Five Points with 150+ total performances of 55 original productions in all types of performing arts, including original theater, dance, comedy, improv, cabaret and more. This year’s festival features eight original plays, six immersive experiences, a two-day KidsFringe with free shows for families, street performances and much more for four days of unbridled creativity. Denver Fringe showcases innovative works and diverse artistic voices, supporting the arts ecosystem in Colorado and promoting access to the arts.

Nuggets Watch Party

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. The Nuggets are in Miami for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, but Ball Arena will be rocking Friday night. The Nuggets will hold a watch party at their Denver home at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $20 at Ticketmaster.com. Across the street from Coors Field, another Nuggets watch party will be held outdoors at McGregor Square for $30.

Down to Earth Days

BRIGHTON — The 6th annual Down To Earth Days will be held Sunday at the Adams County Fairgrounds. The huge car show will have food trucks, food trucks, live DJ, giveaways, hands-on vendor booths and more. Trophies will be awarded in 21 categories including best Subaru, Nissan, Honda, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Mazda, Euro, most unique, static, bagged, wagon, best in show, KDM, domestic and best VIP. Kids 12 and under are free and the whole family is invited to attend the show. You can register your vehicle or snag tickets online.

Smash Fine Arts Festival

DENVER — The 5th annual Smash Arts Festival returns to the Fillmore Plaza at Cherry Creek North this weekend. Held Saturday and Sunday, the festival features top shelf fine artists from across the nation with a variety of painting, photography, jewelry, sculpture, mixed-media, wood, and metal works. There will also be artists and live violin, piano and acoustic guitar music.

Taste of Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — The Taste of Fort Collins returns for a 27th year this June weekend. The festival aims to celebrate the best of Fort Collins and northern Colorado, including businesses, food vendors and local bands. The All-American Rejects and Lil Jon will headline the annual event at Fort Collins' Washington Park. The festival runs Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased in advance at TasteofFortCollins.com.

Kane Brown

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer. Kane Brown brings the "Drunk and Dreaming Tour" to Fiddler’s Green in Greenwood Village on Saturday at 7 p.m. Gabby Barrett and LOCASH will provide support at the Colorado concert. Tickets are $50.50 to $110.50 plus applicable service charges at AXS.com.

Bluegrass & Brews Festival

LOVELAND — Bluegrass & Brews Festival is returning to The Foundry Plaza as a two-day event on Friday and Saturday to kick off Loveland's "One Sweet Summer" series. This festival will feature live music from a variety of bluegrass acts and session beers from downtown craft breweries. The event will be headlined by fiddler Michael Cleveland and his band Flamekeeper. This event is free and open to the public with free parking available throughout downtown.

Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass

PAGOSA SPRINGS — The 16th annual Pagosa Folk N’ Bluegrass takes place Friday to Sunday in Pagosa Springs. This weekend’s music lineup includes Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Becky Buller, Sister Sadie, Larry Keel Experience, Leion Timbo, Sihasin and more. This weekend’s festival also will have workshops, kids’ activities, and morning yoga. Check out the complete Pagosa Folk N’ Bluegrass schedule.

Family Health and Fitness Day

LAKEWOOD — The City of Lakewood Community Resources Department invites families to celebrate Family Health & Fitness Day. The event at Addenbrooke Park on Saturday runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Families with children of all ages are invited to attend the event for a family run, fitness class demos, obstacle course, sports demos, healthy cooking demos, seed growing, face painting, local vendors, food and music.

Power Up, Denver!

DENVER — Need to recharge? Explore, experience and engage at WellPower’s inaugural well-being fair Power Up, Denver! Held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Auraria Campus' Tivoli Quad, the fair will have food trucks, local music talent, lawn games, a sober bar, and arts and crafts. Registration for the free festival is not required but is appreciated.

Adams County Pride

BRIGHTON — Bebe Rexha will headline a concert at Adams County Pride at Riverdale Regional Park on Saturday at 7 p.m. Organizers said Adams County Pride will kick off at 11 a.m. with free family-friendly entertainment. VIP and general admission concert tickets are on sale at riverdaleregionalpark.org.

Governor’s Art Show

LOVELAND — This is the final weekend to see the 32nd annual Governor’s Art Show & Sale at the Loveland Museum. Recognized as one of the largest juried fine art shows to exclusively feature Colorado artists, 62 of the state’s most talented artists are showcased this year, including two Legacy Artists. Find the perfect new piece for your art collection, add a statement piece to your home décor, or select a special gift for friends or family – all while supporting Colorado’s finest artists.

Windsor Community Volunteer Days

WINDSOR — The Town of Windsor will be hosting a Windsor Community Volunteer Days at Eastman Park on Saturday at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Community members are invited to help paint a community mural, landscape the parking lot, clean the riverwalk, and more. Closed toe shoes are required. Volunteers should dress for the weather, wear sunscreen and bring a water bottle.

Ducky Derby

CASTLE ROCK — The 27th annual Ducky Derby returns to Castle Rock on Sunday. The Ducky Derby and Street Fair coincides with the opening of the farmer’s market at 9 a.m. The market will have handcrafted foods, art and crafts, live music, food trucks and beer on tap. The Ducky Derby features the well-known Ducky Derby race at 1 p.m. where thousands of little rubber duckies race a half-mile along Plum Creek. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Castle Rock, the event raises funds for local charities. If you'd like to enter the duck race, one $5 ticket gets one duck. Tickets are available online at RotaryClubofCastleRock.org.

Big Gear Show and (e)revolution

DENVER — The Big Gear Show is heading to Denver’s Colorado Convention Center this Thursday through Sunday. The show will co-locate with its sister e-bike show – (e)revolution. The Big Gear Show and (e)revolution represent a new era of industry events called B2B2C, or “business to business to consumer,” and will consist of two industry days and two consumer days. The Big Gear Show will showcase outdoor, cycling, climbing, paddlesports, camping gear, footwear and apparel. (e)revolution will highlight e-bike brands, dealers, suppliers, and consumers.

Thunder Valley National

LAKEWOOD — Round 3 of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship comes to Lakewood's Thunder Valley Motocross Park on Saturday. The event opens at 8 a.m. for qualifying and practice. Opening ceremonies are at 12:30 p.m. followed by racing at 1 p.m. No motocross venue is as unique or challenging as Thunder Valley Motocross Park which sits at 6,128 feet.

Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night

DENVER — Elitch Gardens is hosting its Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night on Saturday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets include a day admission for all the fun and action rides at Elitch Gardens. Then, when the sun goes down, guests will have private access to the world’s biggest Taylor Swift Dance Party. Season passholders to Elitch Gardens will be able to purchase discounted tickets to the 18-and-older party.

High Plains Music Ensemble Concert: Sounds of Summer

BENNETT — High Plains Music Ensemble will be performing the music of "Grease," Gershwin's "Summertime," "Gently Blows the Summer Wind" and more. Conducted by Kurt Elliott, the free program begins Saturday at 7 p.m. at Bennett School Auditorium.

Creede Donkey Dash

CREEDE — The annual Creede Donkey Dash takes place Saturday. The race begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street in front of Basham Park. The Creede Donkey Dash will abide by the basic rules of burro racing as established by the Western Pack Burro Association. There will also be a street festival and live music all day. To see Donkey Dash registration details, visit Creede.com.

Top of the World Rodeo

CRIPPLE CREEK — Cripple Creek is home to the annual Top of the World Rodeo on Saturday and Sunday. Events include Bareback Riding, Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping, Bull Riding, Mixed Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie Down Roping and Mutton Bustin. There will also be a street dance, beer garden, food vendors, and more.

Spartan Race

FORT CARSON — The Spartan Race Trifecta weekend will be held Saturday and Sunday at Fort Carson. There will be three obstacle courses throughout the weekend, starting at 7:30 a.m. at Fort Carson Training Areas two and four. Registered participants over the age of 13 will get to test their abilities on the traditional signature Spartan obstacles. This event is open to the public, but registration is required to participate.

GoPro Mountain Games

VAIL — The GoPro Mountain Games features the world’s best playboaters in an old-fashioned throw-down at the Vail Whitewater Park. The event features kayakers on a timed run where they showcase their best cartwheels, loops, tricky-wu’s, phonics monkeys, space godzillas and more in an attempt to impress the judges for the highest combined score. The event runs Thursday through Saturday.

Summer Kickoff Concert

FRISCO — The Town of Frisco kicks off a summer of music with the new Summer Kickoff Concert on Frisco Main Street on Friday. This free concert in front of Frisco Town Hall will benefit the High County Conservation Center and bring together the community for music and festivities. The concert will feature headliner, The Original Wailers, and opening band, Boostive.

City Park Jazz

DENVER — City Park Jazz is back. Stafford Hunter and Jazz Explorations headlines the second week of the festival at Denver's pavilion City Park at 6 p.m. Sunday. The 2023 season continues each Sunday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through early August.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies host a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field this weekend. The Rockies and Padres will meet on the diamond Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The first 15,000 fans through the gates Sunday will get a 30th anniversary trucker hat.

Driving Miss Daisy

AURORA — Vintage Theatre Productions presents "Driving Miss Daisy" through July 9 at Vintage Theatre. When the elderly Miss Daisy has an accident that prevents her from driving her son hires Hoke Colburn, an African-American, to drive her. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Monday, June 12, at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $34 and available by calling 303-856-7830 or online at VintageTheatre.org.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

LAKEWOOD — Performance Now Theatre Company presents "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" beginning Friday at the Lakewood Cultural Center. Based on the 1988 comedy film, "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" is about two con men living on the French Riviera. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at PerformanceNow.org or by calling 303-987-7845.

Estes Park Wool Market

ESTES PARK — Natural animal fiber producers, educators, retailers and consumers will come together this weekend for the 2023 Estes Park Wool Market. Workshops are planned for Thursday and Friday with the market set for Saturday and Sunday at the Estes Park Events Complex. Check out the complete show schedule at EstesParkEventsComplex.com.

Rendezvous Gala

DENVER — Four Mile Historic Park's annual gala fundraiser kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday at the 12-acre historic oasis. Guests will be treated to live music, incredible food and cocktails, and entertained in the Four Mile Poker Saloon. “Rendezvous” will begin with bites from Relish Catering served alongside cocktails and spirits from The Family Jones, Attimo Wine, and Dry Dock Brewing Co.

Jane Goodall’s Reasons for Hope

DENVER — "Jane Goodall’s Reasons for Hope" is the newest IMAX film to open at Denver Museum of Nature & Science. The captivating giant screen film was inspired by the life and philosophy of Dr. Jane Goodall. Through inspiring stories and breathtaking visuals, this film instills a renewed sense of optimism and empowers audiences to become catalysts for positive change in our world. Tickets for the new Infinity Theater are available at DMNS.org.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule (announced so far) is still growing into the autumn.

The 39 Steps

DENVER — "The 39 Steps" at Denver's Singleton Theatre is a fresh take on an all-time favorite. Returning to the Denver Center after a run in 2010, the production combines a masterpiece by Alfred Hitchcock with a juicy spy novel and adds a large splash of Monty Python humor. "The 39 Steps" continues through Sunday, June 18. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Miss Rhythm: The Legend of Ruth Brown

DENVER — "Miss Rhythm – The Legend of Ruth Brown" is the newest production at the Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. This intimate cabaret experience explores the life and times of R&B legend Ruth Brown through story and song, accompanied by a five-piece jazz band. Before Etta James, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner, there was Ruth Brown, a rhythm and blues singer known for her hits “Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean,” “Teardrops From My Eyes” and “5-10-15 Hours.” Her powerhouse voice and sassy squeal brought such success to Atlantic Records it was deemed "the house that Ruth built." The production will continue through Oct. 15.

Denver Trolley

DENVER — The historic Denver Trolley has run along the South Platte River for more than 30 years. This summer, the trolley will operate Thursdays through Mondays beginning at 10 a.m. with the last departure at 5 p.m. The Denver Trolley departs from the home platform at REI/Confluence Park every 30 minutes. Roundtrip rides last about 25 minutes and include a narration about the surrounding area.

The North Pole: Santa's Workshop

CASCADE — Colorado's favorite Christmas-themed amusement park is open for the season. Home to Santa's village and the jolly old elf himself, The North Pole: Santa’s Workshop, located at 7,500 feet at the foot of Pikes Peak west of Colorado Springs, opened last weekend and will now remain open through Christmas. With vintage rides and sweet treats, the park as been spreading Christmas cheer since 1956.

City Park Farmers Market

DENVER — The City Park Farmers Market is back at Denver City Park every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year's market features an expanded lineup of more than 100 vendors, chef demos, weekly yoga, live music and a grassy community gathering space. City Park Farmers Market will be open Saturdays through Oct. 28 at East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street.

Movies this weekend

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” opened with a massive $120.5 million, more than tripling the debut of the 2018 animated original. The movie topped “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which debuted with $118 million, for best opening weekend of the summer so far.

Opening this weekend

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Last weekend's box office

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," $120.5 million. “The Little Mermaid,” $40.6 million. “The Boogeyman,” $12.3 million. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” $10.2 million. “Fast X,” $9.2 million. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” $3.4 million. “About My Father,” $2.1 million. “The Machine,” $1.8 million. “Suga: Agust D Tour Live in Japan,” $1.2 million. “You Hurt My Feelings,” $770,000.

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have a tasty weekend!

